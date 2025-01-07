Child’s Cure Genetic Research collaborates with Matica Bio to Drive Innovation in Pediatric Rare Disease Therapies

COLLEGE STATION, Texas, Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Matica Biotechnology (Matica Bio), a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) specializing in viral vector development and GMP production, today announced a strategic collaboration with Child’s Cure Genetic Research, an innovative parent-founded organization dedicated to finding cures for rare genetic disorders.

“We are thrilled to partner with Matica Bio as we work to deliver transformative therapies to children in need,” said Jainu Jogani, co-founder of Child’s Cure. “Matica Bio’s deep expertise in gene therapy manufacturing, coupled with their unwavering commitment to precision and quality, makes them an ideal partner. Their capabilities will be instrumental as we progress toward clinical trials and strive to bring new hope to pediatric patients.”

Child’s Cure focuses on addressing the genetic causes of rare diseases that are often under-researched, leaving affected children with few or no treatment options. By leveraging Matica Bio’s state-of-the-art manufacturing capabilities, this collaboration aims to accelerate the development of innovative therapies and reshape the landscape of pediatric rare disease treatment.

“Through this partnership, we are taking a significant step toward delivering the timely, life-changing solutions our children desperately need. As a father of a child with a rare disease, I know firsthand that waiting decades for traditional medicine to catch up is not an option,” Jogani added.

The collaboration underscores both organizations’ commitment to advancing gene therapy and making a meaningful impact on the lives of children and families affected by rare genetic disorders.

Matica Bio’s team will provide specialized manufacturing solutions to support both clinical and commercial advancement of these novel therapies. By utilizing advanced technologies and efficient manufacturing processes, Matica Bio will ensure a reliable and scalable supply of therapeutic materials for ongoing clinical trials and potential market approval.

“We are honored to join forces with Child’s Cure to deliver transformative therapies for children facing rare and serious diseases,” said Paul Kim, CEO of Matica Bio. “Pediatric rare diseases represent an urgent unmet need, and we are committed to offering the expertise and resources necessary to accelerate the development of these life-changing treatments. Together, we aim to improve the lives of these children and their families.”

About Matica Bio

Matica Biotechnology is a viral vector Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) that leverages advanced technologies at its purpose-built cGMP facility. With industry-leading expertise in process development, assay development, and cGMP manufacturing, Matica Bio serves as a trusted partner, seamlessly supporting its clients with streamlined operations throughout every stage of projects. Collaborating across five Matica sites worldwide, Matica Bio delivers excellence in the CDMO domain through innovations such as MatiMax™ proprietary cell lines, in-line process monitoring, and single-use technologies.

To learn more about Matica Bio, Please visit www.maticabio.com.

About Child’s Cure

Child’s Cure Genetic Research is a parent-founded organization dedicated to developing innovative, precision gene therapies for rare genetic disorders in children. Driven by the urgent need to find cures, the organization envisions a future where every child has access to transformative treatments that offer hope for a better tomorrow. Through cutting-edge research and strategic collaborations, Child’s Cure is committed to reshaping the future of pediatric rare disease care.

