Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia Appoints New Division Chief of Hematology

After serving as interim Chief, Stella T. Chou, MD, will assume role on July 1

PHILADELPHIA, July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP) is proud to announce the selection of Stella T. Chou, MD, as its new Chief of the Division of Hematology. Dr. Chou served as interim chief since August 2025 and will officially assume the role July 1, leading one of the nation's largest and highly ranked pediatric hematology programs.

As a physician scientist, Dr. Chou has dedicated her career to advancing innovative research in sickle cell disease, transfusion medicine and blood cell development. Her work helped redefine the understanding of red blood cell immune responses in sickle cell disease and advanced approaches to transfusion support. Dr. Chou's NIH-funded laboratory has also uncovered important discoveries in developmental hematology and stem cell biology, including influential work on GATA1 biology and its role in blood cell development, hematopoiesis related to Trisomy 21 (Down syndrome), and induced pluripotent stem cell models of blood disorders. More recently, her research has opened exciting new frontiers through the development of personalized transfusion and synthetic blood products.

"I am honored to lead our outstanding Division of Hematology," said Dr. Chou, who also serves as Professor of Pediatrics at the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania and Chief of the Division of Transfusion Medicine at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "I am deeply committed to the patients and families we serve and look forward to continuing to collaborate with CHOP's talented faculty and staff to advance patient care, research, and education."

CHOP has one of the largest and most comprehensive hematology programs in the nation, treating children with every type of blood disorder that is not malignant, including thalassemia, sickle cell disease, hemophilia, bone marrow failure syndrome, as well as congenital and acquired cytopenias and disorders of hemostasis, and thrombosis. Designated as a Qualified Treatment Center, the program also offers the most advanced treatment options, including FDA-approved curative gene therapies for transfusion-dependent beta thalassemia and for sickle cell disease.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Chou serve as Chief of the Division of Hematology," said Jordan S. Orange, MD, PhD, Pediatrician-in-Chief and Chair of the Department of Pediatrics at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. "Dr. Chou's leadership has strengthened clinical programs, fostered meaningful collaboration across divisions and departments, and elevated CHOP as a destination for excellence in hematology, transfusion medicine, and translational science."

Dr. Chou has helped shape national and international clinical guidelines, led major efforts within the American Society of Hematology (ASH) and the Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies (AABB), and served in numerous editorial roles. She has been invited to lecture around the world. Her research and advocacy for patients with sickle cell disease has been advancing precise, biologically informed transfusion strategies. In 2018, she was inducted into the AABB National Hall of Fame, and in 2020, she served as a Presidential Symposium Lecturer at ASH. This year, Dr. Chou will receive the prestigious William Dameshek Prize during the 2026 ASH Annual Meeting and Exposition in New Orleans.

Dr. Chou completed her undergraduate studies at Duke University and earned her medical degree from New York Medical College. Her career has been deeply rooted at CHOP and Penn Medicine. She trained as a pediatrics intern, resident and hematology-oncology fellow at CHOP, and then completed fellowship training in transfusion medicine at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania before joining CHOP faculty. Dr. Chou's career reflects a longstanding commitment to training and mentorship, including her leadership as Co-Director of the NIH-NHLBI-supported Pediatric Hematology T32 Research Training Program at CHOP.

About Children's Hospital of Philadelphia:

A non-profit, charitable organization, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia was founded in 1855 as the nation's first pediatric hospital. Through its long-standing commitment to providing exceptional patient care, training new generations of pediatric healthcare professionals, and pioneering major research initiatives, the hospital has fostered many discoveries that have benefited children worldwide. Its pediatric research program is among the largest in the country. The institution has a well-established history of providing advanced pediatric care close to home through its CHOP Care Network, which includes more than 50 primary care practices, specialty care and surgical centers, urgent care centers, and community hospital alliances throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware. CHOP also operates the Middleman Family Pavilion and its dedicated pediatric emergency department in King of Prussia, the Behavioral Health and Crisis Center (including a 24/7 Crisis Response Center) and the Center for Advanced Behavioral Healthcare, a mental health outpatient facility. Its unique family-centered care and public service programs have brought Children's Hospital of Philadelphia recognition as a leading advocate for children and adolescents. For more information, visit www.chop.edu.

Contact: Jennifer Lee



Children's Hospital of Philadelphia



267-426-6084



Leej41@chop.edu

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SOURCE Children's Hospital of Philadelphia