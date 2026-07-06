Children’s Health℠ Expands Level IV NICU at Children’s Medical Center Dallas

Additional capacity helps meet growing demand for specialized neonatal care across North Texas

DALLAS, July 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Children's Health, the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas, today announced the expansion of the Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Children's Medical Center Dallas. The project increases capacity by 15 percent, from 52 to 60 beds, while reconfiguring the clinical space to better support medically complex newborns and their families.

The added capacity comes as North Texas continues to experience significant population growth, increasing demand for advanced neonatal care. The expansion ensures more families have access to around-the-clock neonatal expertise, advanced technologies and a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including experts in cardiology, neurology, pulmonology and surgery.

"When a newborn needs lifesaving medical care, every second matters. Families deserve access to the highest level of neonatal care when they need it most," said Sushmita Yallapragada, M.D., pediatric neonatologist at Children's Health and associate professor at UT Southwestern Medical Center. "As a designated Level IV NICU, the highest level of neonatal care recognized, we are well positioned to meet the growing need for advanced neonatal care across North Texas and our surrounding region."

While planning for the future through its new $5 billion pediatric campus, Children's Health continues to meet the community's immediate needs by expanding capacity for neonatal and other critical pediatric care services. The new Moody Children's Hospital at the Dallas pediatric campus, expected to open in 2031, will further NICU capacity to 96 beds. Spanning more than 4.9 million square feet, the campus will feature a direct skybridge connection to William P. Clements Jr. University Hospital at UT Southwestern Medical Center, strengthening the continuum of care for mothers and newborns.

To learn more, visit Children’s Medical Center Dallas Level IV Neonatal Intensive Care Unit.

About Children's Health

Children’s Health is the leading pediatric health care system in North Texas and has long been recognized as a leader in pediatric health. Its campuses include Children's Medical Center Dallas, Children's Medical Center Plano and multiple Children's Health Specialty Centers, caring for more than 370,000 patients each year. With more than 11,000 team members and nearly 2,000 medical and dental staff, Children's Health provides more than $682 million in annual community benefit across North Texas.

In partnership with UT Southwestern Medical Center, it is consistently recognized among the nation's best pediatric hospitals by U.S. News & World Report. This commitment to excellence and outstanding care has resulted in recognition across all pediatric specialties for eight consecutive years, including Cancer, Cardiology & Heart Surgery, Behavioral Health, Diabetes & Endocrinology, Gastroenterology & GI Surgery, Neonatology, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, and Urology.

Since 2009, Children's Health has maintained Magnet® designation – the highest honor for nursing excellence – and continues to earn employer-of-choice recognition locally, nationally and globally. These honors include the Great Place to Work® Certification™, the Gallup Exceptional Workplace Award and Top Workplaces recognition from USA TODAY and The Dallas Morning News. Children's Health has also been named one of the 150 Best Places to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review for 14 consecutive years.

For more information and to support Children's Health, visit childrens.com or like us on Facebook, follow Children's Health on X, Instagram and LinkedIn, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Media Contact:



Andrea Wittman



469-690-8686



Andrea.Wittman@childrens.com

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SOURCE Children's Health