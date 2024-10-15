Chiesi Group’s new Biotech Center of Excellence brings the future of medicine to Parma, Italy

Chiesi Group is making a strategic investment of € 400 million to establish its new Biotech Center of Excellence in Parma

The Center is designed to integrate the entire supply chain, enhancing innovation and production, while its seamless research-production integration will accelerate product development and autonomous production capacity

Chiesi’s strategy aligns with EU priorities on innovation, security, and private R&D investment

PARMA, Italy, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Chiesi Group, an international biopharmaceutical company focused on research, celebrated the operational launch of its Biotech Center of Excellence. This state-of-the-art facility is dedicated to developing and producing monoclonal antibodies, enzymes, and other proteins.

This facility is expected to be outstanding in Europe for its integrated approach, housing the entire supply chain under one roof. From the production of drug substances from mammalian cells to their transformation into drug products and final packaging, everything will be done in a single location. The new site’s seamless integration of research and industrial production capabilities will be a major advantage, enabling more efficient transitions from development to manufacturing and significantly enhancing Chiesi’s ability to innovate and bring new treatments to market.

This adaptability ensures Chiesi will remain at the forefront of medical trends, while the Center’s capability will support the production of small and large batches, and both experimental and approved drugs to facilitate a seamless transition from clinical trials to commercial manufacturing. The new center will enhance Chiesi’s focus areas in respiratory, special care treatments, and rare diseases, thereby strengthening its overall strategic position.

To be more and more competitive in today’s pharmaceutical landscape, Chiesi is placing a strong emphasis on innovation. The Biotech Center of Excellence will help address healthcare challenges, aiming for a more resilient and sustainable system. Chiesi seeks to align with recent biopharmaceutical advancements, and increase production in Europe, attracting international talent and investment, and creating global partnerships. This project supports Chiesi’s growth in R&D, with over 20% of turnover allocated to it, making Chiesi a leader in R&D investment among Italian pharmaceutical companies.

“We inaugurate a center with a production site that projects us into a new path of care, allowing us to continue making a difference in serving people and families living with chronic diseases, especially rare diseases, with increasingly innovative technologies. In a rapidly changing world, this facility will help generate new knowledge and skills, contributing to a national biotech supply chain that attracts and retains the best global talents,” said Alessandro Chiesi, Chiesi Group Chair.

“At Chiesi, innovation is at the heart of everything we do. The opening of our new Biotech Center marks a bold leap forward in our commitment to delivering groundbreaking therapies that truly transform patients’ lives. This center will elevate our production capabilities to new heights and reinforce our dedication to driving innovation. More than that, it will empower us to forge powerful collaborations and push the boundaries of what’s possible in patient’s care,” said Giuseppe Accogli, CEO at Chiesi.

The opening event celebrated Chiesi’s dedication to research in Italy, highlighting ongoing investments that create value and high-quality jobs. Of the approximately €400 million that Chiesi will invest, €120 million is allocated to infrastructure, while €260 million will be spent over the long term (2023–2030) on materials, innovative technologies, skills development, and training.

The Center of Excellence will employ up to 200 specialists, with current technical activities involving 60 people, expected to grow to over 80 by the end of 2025. The new therapeutic opportunities from the Biotech Center will position Chiesi as a major player in the rapidly growing biopharmaceutical sector.

About Chiesi Group

Chiesi is a research-oriented international biopharmaceutical group that develops and markets innovative therapeutic solutions in respiratory health, rare diseases, and specialty care. The company’s mission is to improve people’s quality of life and act responsibly towards both the community and the environment. By changing its legal status to a Benefit Corporation in Italy, the US, and France, Chiesi’s commitment to creating shared value for society is legally binding and central to company-wide decision-making. As a certified B Corp since 2019, we’re part of a global community of businesses that meet high standards of social and environmental impact. The company aims to reach Net-Zero greenhouse gases (GHG) emissions by 2035. With over 85 years of experience, Chiesi is headquartered in Parma (Italy), with 31 affiliates worldwide, and counts more than 7,000 employees. The Group’s research and development center in Parma works alongside 6 other important R&D hubs in France, the US, Canada, China, the UK, and Sweden. For further information please visit www.chiesi.com.

