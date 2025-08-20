ChemPartner Announces U.S. Expansion with New R&D Center of Excellence in Boston, MA, Enhancing Local Biopharma Partnerships

State-of-the-art facility in Watertown, MA, set to open September 10, 2025, offering comprehensive CRO services and seamless collaboration with the Boston biopharma ecosystem

SHANGHAI and WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ChemPartner, a leading global Contract Research Organization (CRO) and Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced its strategic expansion in the U.S. with the upcoming opening of the ChemPartner Boston Center of Excellence. Located at 480 Arsenal Way in Watertown, MA, the new R&D site will commence operations on September 10, 2025, providing discovery and preclinical services to biopharma clients in North America and beyond.

"As demand grows for more localized, agile, and collaborative research partnerships, this expansion reflects our commitment to meeting clients where they are - both scientifically and geographically," said William Woo, Chairman and CEO of ChemPartner. "We're excited to embed ourselves in the Boston life sciences hub, strengthen client partnerships, and deliver more personalized, streamlined support across the drug discovery and development pipeline."

ChemPartner's new U.S. site, located in the heart of the Boston biotech corridor, is designed to strengthen collaboration with the region's innovative biotech and pharmaceutical community. Offering biologics discovery, pharmacology, and DMPK services, the site supports both in vitro and in vivo studies from early discovery through IND-enabling stages. As an extension of ChemPartner's global network, it enhances flexibility for North American partners needing onshore capabilities while improving logistics and enabling faster, more seamless coordination across regions.

"Our partners face increasing complexity, from bespoke service needs and tighter timelines to evolving regulatory requirements and shipping restrictions," said Yinfei Yin, Managing Director at ChemPartner. "The Boston Center of Excellence will address these challenges head-on while upholding the scientific expertise ChemPartner is known for."

The facility spans approximately 12,000 square feet and will open with an experienced scientific team ready to support clients locally and globally. Equipment installation is underway, with initial projects slated to launch this fall.

About ChemPartner:

ChemPartner US Corporation is the wholly owned subsidiary of ChemPartner Group and offers a broad range of drug discovery, development, and manufacturing services including chemistry and biologics discovery, pharmacology, DMPK, and exploratory toxicology and development and manufacturing CDMO services. Shanghai ChemPartner serves a diverse global client base, with laboratories, business offices, and representatives in the U.S., Europe, China, and Australia.

