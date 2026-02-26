SUBSCRIBE
Chemed Reports Fourth-Quarter 2025 Results

February 26, 2026 
CINCINNATI, Feb. 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemed Corporation (Chemed) (NYSE: CHE), which operates VITAS Healthcare Corporation (VITAS), the nation’s largest providers of end-of-life care, and Roto-Rooter, the nation’s largest commercial and residential plumbing and drain cleaning services provider, reported financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2025, versus the comparable prior-year period.

Results for Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Consolidated operating results:

  • Revenue was $639.3 million, essentially flat with the fourth quarter of 2024
  • GAAP Diluted Earnings-per-Share (EPS) of $5.48, a decrease of 9.0%
  • Adjusted Diluted EPS of $6.42, a decrease of 6.0%

VITAS segment operating results:

  • Net Patient Revenue of $418.8 million, an increase of 1.9%
  • Average Daily Census (ADC) of 22,462, an increase of 1.3%
  • Admissions of 17,419, an increase of 6.0%
  • Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $69.5 million, a decrease of 0.6%
  • Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, of $91.6 million, a decrease of 1.7%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin, excluding Medicare Cap, of 21.7%, a decrease of 79-basis points

Roto-Rooter segment operating results:

  • Revenue of $220.6 million, a decrease of 3.7%
  • Net Income, excluding certain discrete items, of $33.8 million, a decrease of 20.6%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $47.5 million, a decline of 21.1%
  • Adjusted EBITDA margin of 21.5%, a decline of 477-basis points

VITAS

VITAS net revenue was $418.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, which is an increase of 1.9% when compared to the prior-year period. This revenue increase is comprised primarily of a 1.3% increase in days-of-care and a geographically weighted average Medicare reimbursement rate increase of approximately 2.2%. Acuity mix shift negatively impacted revenue growth 143-basis points in the quarter when compared to the prior-year period’s revenue and level-of-care mix. The combination of Medicare Cap and other contra revenue changes negatively impacted revenue growth by 20-basis points.

Total VITAS admissions increased 6.0% in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, VITAS accrued $2.4 million in Medicare Cap billing limitation, essentially flat compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.   There was no Medicare Cap billing limitation recorded in the fourth quarter of 2025 related to the Florida combined program.

Of VITAS’ 33 Medicare provider numbers, 22 provider numbers have a projected full-year Medicare Cap cushion of 10% or greater, six provider numbers have a projected cushion between 0% and 10%, and five provider numbers have a Medicare Cap billing limitation totaling $9.5 million projected for the full-year 2026 Medicare Cap year. There is no Medicare Cap for the 2026 Cap year currently projected for the Florida combined program.

Average revenue per patient per day in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $208.01 which is 86-basis points above the prior-year period. Reimbursement for routine home care and high acuity care averaged $187.19 and $1,153.55, respectively. During the quarter, high acuity days-of-care were 2.2% of total days of care, a decline of 32-basis points when compared to the prior-year quarter.

The fourth quarter 2025 gross margin, excluding Medicare Cap, was 27.3%, a 150-basis point decline from the same period of 2024. Selling, general and administrative expenses were $23.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $25.6 million in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA, excluding Medicare Cap, totaled $91.6 million in the quarter, a decline of 1.7% when compared to the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter, excluding Medicare Cap, was 21.7%.

Roto-Rooter

Roto-Rooter generated quarterly revenue of $220.6 million in the fourth quarter of 2025, a decrease of 3.7%, when compared to the prior-year quarter.

Roto-Rooter branch commercial revenue in the quarter totaled $55.2 million, an increase of 1.6% from the prior-year period. This aggregate commercial revenue change consisted of excavation increasing 10.9%, drain cleaning increasing 2.0%, plumbing flat between years, offset by a decline in water restoration of 20.0%.

Roto-Rooter branch residential revenue in the quarter totaled $155.6 million, a decrease of 3.1%, over the prior-year period. This aggregate residential revenue change consisted of plumbing increasing 6.3%, excavation essentially flat between periods, offset by water restoration decreasing 10.3% and drain cleaning declining 3.2%.

In the fourth quarter of 2025, revenue from independent contractors was $16.7 million which is a decline of 2.8% as compared to the same period of 2024.

Roto-Rooter’s fourth quarter 2025 gross margin was 49.8%. This compares to the prior year quarter’s gross margin of 51.3%. Roto-Rooter’s selling, general and administrative expenses were $63.2 million in the quarter, which is an increase of 10.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA in the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $47.5 million, a decrease of 21.1% when compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. The Adjusted EBITDA margin in the quarter was 21.5% which represents a 477-basis point decline from the fourth quarter of 2024.

Chemed Consolidated

As of December 31, 2025, Chemed had total cash and cash equivalents of $74.5 million and no current or long-term debt.

In June 2022, Chemed entered into a five-year $550 million Amended and Restated Credit Agreement (Credit Agreement). This Credit Agreement consisted of a $100 million amortizable term loan and a $450 million revolving credit facility. The interest rate on this Credit Agreement has a floating rate that is currently SOFR plus 100-basis points. There is approximately $404.5 million undrawn borrowing capacity under the Credit Agreement after excluding $45.5 million for Letters of Credit.

During the quarter, the Company repurchased 400,000 shares of Chemed stock for $174.6 million which equates to a cost per share of $436.39. As of December 31, 2025, there was approximately $127.3 million of remaining share repurchase authorization under its plan.

Guidance for 2026

VITAS 2026 revenue, prior to Medicare Cap, is estimated to increase 5.5% to 6.5% when compared to 2025. ADC is estimated to increase 3.5% to 4.0%. Full year EBITDA margin, prior to Medicare Cap is estimated to be 17.5% to 18.0%. Medicare Cap billing limitations are estimated to be $9.5 million in calendar 2026 compared to $27.2 million in calendar 2025.

Roto-Rooter is forecasted to achieve full year 2026 revenue growth of 3.0% to 3.5%. Roto-Rooter’s adjusted EBITDA margin for 2026 is expected to be 22.5% to 23.0%.

Based upon the above, full-year 2026 earnings per diluted share, excluding non-cash expenses for stock options, tax benefits from stock option exercises, costs related to litigation and other discrete items, is estimated to be in the range of $23.25 to $24.25. This compares to full-year 2025 adjusted earnings per diluted share of $21.55. The 2026 guidance assumes an effective corporate tax rate on adjusted earnings of 24.5% and a diluted share count of 13.9 million shares.

The 2026 earnings trajectory is weighted towards the second half of the year. An estimated 55% of the consolidated adjusted net income and consolidated adjusted EBITDA, prior to Medicare Cap, is projected to be generated in the second half of the year. Momentum is expected to build sequentially, quarter-to-quarter throughout the year.

We believe VITAS has successfully mitigated its Florida Medicare Cap issue. As a result, in 2026, the patient mix should moderate to a more favorable balance of short and longer-stay patients. However, the financial impact of admitting a higher number of potentially longer-stay patients does not come until roughly a fiscal quarter post-admission.

Roto-Rooter’s first quarter of 2025 was its strongest revenue and EBITDA margin quarter of the year. Additionally, Roto-Rooter is projected to have elevated expenses in the first half of the year in order to fund revenue growth and long-term margin improvement projects currently underway.

Management will provide more detail related to the above discussion during the conference call tomorrow morning.

Conference Call

As previously disclosed, Chemed will host a conference call and webcast at 10 a.m., ET, on Thursday February 26, 2026, to discuss the company's quarterly results and to provide an update on its business. Participants may access a live webcast of the conference call through the investor relations section of Chemed’s website, Investor Relations Home | Chemed Corporation or the hosting website https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/srzsz65g.

Participants may also register via teleconference at: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BIe4160b0d86fb4a3cb11588d64e00d9e7.

Once registration is completed, participants will be provided with a dial-in number containing a personalized conference code to access the call. All participants are instructed to dial-in 15 minutes prior to the start time.

A taped replay of the conference call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the call's conclusion. You may access the replay via webcast through the investor relations section of Chemed’s website.

Chemed operates in the healthcare field through its VITAS Healthcare Corporation subsidiary. VITAS provides daily hospice services to patients with severe, life-limiting illnesses. This type of care is focused on making the terminally ill patient's final days as comfortable and pain-free as possible.

Chemed operates in the residential and commercial plumbing and drain cleaning industry under the brand name Roto-Rooter. Roto-Rooter provides plumbing, drain cleaning, and water cleanup services through company-owned branches, independent contractors and franchisees in the United States and Canada. Roto-Rooter also has licensed master franchisees in the republics of Indonesia and Singapore, and the Philippines.

This press release contains information about Chemed’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS, which are not measures derived in accordance with GAAP and which exclude components that are important to understanding Chemed’s financial performance. In reporting its operating results, Chemed provides EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS measures to help investors and others evaluate the Company’s operating results, compare its operating performance with that of similar companies that have different capital structures and evaluate its ability to meet its future debt service, capital expenditures and working capital requirements. Chemed’s management similarly uses EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted Diluted EPS to assist it in evaluating the performance of the Company across fiscal periods and in assessing how its performance compares to its peer companies. These measures also help Chemed’s management to estimate the resources required to meet Chemed’s future financial obligations and expenditures. Chemed’s EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for comparable measures calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. We calculated Adjusted EBITDA Margin by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by service revenue and sales. A reconciliation of Chemed’s net income to its EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Diluted EPS is presented in the tables following the text of this press release.

SAFE HARBOR STATEMENT UNDER THE PRIVATE SECURITIES LITIGATION REFORM ACT OF 1995 REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

Statements in this press release contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “seek,” “believe,” “project,” “estimate,” “expect,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely,” “may,” “should,” “will” and similar references to future periods and are based upon assumptions subject to certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies and other factors, including, but not limited to, the impact of laws and regulations on Chemed’s operations, including Medicare Cap and Medicare reimbursement rates, Chemed’s estimates of the effect of Medicare Cap on VITAS’ revenues and future prospects, Chemed’s expectations regarding VITAS’ patient mix and Chemed’s expectations regarding demand for Roto-Rooter’s services.

Because forward looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of Chemed’s control. Chemed’s actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements included in this press release, including as a result of the risks described above and those described in the Chemed’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in its Quarterly Reports filed in 2025. Any forward-looking statement made by Chemed in this press release is based only on information currently available to Chemed and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Chemed undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACT: Michael D. Witzeman
(513) 762-6714



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME 
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited) 
              
  Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 
Service revenues and sales $639,337  $639,993  $2,529,978   2,431,287  
Cost of services provided and goods sold  417,016   405,875   1,706,794   1,576,939  
Selling, general and administrative expenses (aa)  105,503   104,251   417,188   424,360  
Depreciation  13,759   13,263   54,557   52,864  
Amortization  2,571   2,568   10,284   10,185  
Other operating (income)/expense  (166)  158   2,909   446  
Total costs and expenses  538,683   526,115   2,191,732   2,064,794  
Income from operations  100,654   113,878   338,246   366,493  
Interest expense  (521)  (499)  (1,750)  (1,780) 
Other income--net (bb)  5,312   6,744   19,282   34,752  
Income before income taxes  105,445   120,123   355,778   399,465  
Income taxes  (28,694)  (29,804)  (90,540)  (97,466) 
Net income $76,751  $90,319  $265,238  $301,999  
Earnings Per Share             
Net income $5.48  $6.08  $18.42  $20.10  
Average number of shares outstanding  13,994   14,853   14,398   15,024  
Diluted Earnings Per Share             
Net income $5.48  $6.02  $18.34  $19.89  
Average number of shares outstanding  14,010   14,992   14,460   15,186  
              
(aa)    Selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expenses comprise (in thousands): 
              
  Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 
SG&A expenses before long-term incentive compensation             
and the impact of market value adjustments related to             
deferred compensation plans $99,412  $96,358  $401,013  $384,069  
Market value adjustments related to deferred             
compensation trusts  3,759   3,539   10,550   20,139  
Long-term incentive compensation  2,332   4,354   5,625   20,152  
Total SG&A expenses $105,503  $104,251  $417,188  $424,360  
              
(bb)    Other income--net comprises (in thousands):       
  Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31, 
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
 
              
Market value adjustments related to deferred             
compensation trusts $3,759  $3,539  $10,550  $20,139  
Interest income  1,559   3,205   8,745   14,610  
Other  (6)  -   (13)  3  
Total other income--net $5,312  $6,744  $19,282  $34,752  
              



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited) 
        
  December 31, 
  2025
 2024
 
Assets       
Current assets       
Cash and cash equivalents $74,515  $178,350  
Accounts receivable less allowances  182,575   171,163  
Inventories  7,543   8,193  
Prepaid income taxes  11,165   11,068  
Prepaid expenses  26,818   25,974  
Total current assets  302,616   394,748  
Investments of deferred compensation plans held in trust  140,347   130,960  
Properties and equipment, at cost less accumulated depreciation  205,662   200,837  
Lease right of use asset  131,151   127,323  
Identifiable intangible assets less accumulated amortization  82,764   92,206  
Goodwill  666,999   666,744  
Other assets  8,650   55,757  
Total Assets $1,538,189  $1,668,575  
Liabilities       
Current liabilities       
Accounts payable $64,459  $44,146  
Accrued insurance  62,054   56,703  
Accrued income taxes  2,504   7,593  
Accrued compensation  58,329   92,073  
Short-term lease liability  40,892   42,306  
Other current liabilities  58,892   42,874  
Total current liabilities  287,130   285,695  
Deferred income taxes  19,313   25,945  
Deferred compensation liabilities  136,139   126,035  
Long-term lease liability  102,867   98,538  
Other liabilities  13,335   13,369  
Total Liabilities  558,784   549,582  
Stockholders' Equity       
Capital stock  37,595   37,422  
Paid-in capital  1,592,197   1,484,176  
Retained earnings  2,955,375   2,721,832  
Treasury stock, at cost  (3,608,117)  (3,126,660) 
Deferred compensation payable in Company stock  2,355   2,223  
Total Stockholders' Equity  979,405   1,118,993  
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $1,538,189  $1,668,575  
        



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS 
(in thousands)(unaudited) 
        
  For the Years Ended December 31, 
  2025
 2024
 
Cash Flows from Operating Activities       
Net income $265,238  $301,999  
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided       
by operating activities:       
Depreciation and amortization  64,841   63,049  
Stock option expense  32,671   32,033  
Benefit for deferred income taxes  (5,944)  (4,138) 
Noncash long-term incentive compensation  4,886   18,794  
Litigation settlements  1,425   (5,750) 
Noncash directors' compensation  1,123   1,282  
Amortization of debt issuance costs  321   321  
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding       
amounts acquired in business combinations:       
(Increase)/decrease in accounts receivable  (11,596)  10,678  
Decrease in inventories  650   3,831  
(Increase)/decrease in prepaid expenses  (844)  4,237  
Decrease in accounts payable and       
other current liabilities  (5,194)  (9,279) 
Change in current income taxes  (6,217)  2,182  
Net change in lease assets and liabilities  (806)  (674) 
Decrease/(increase) in other assets  36,835   (25,591) 
Increase in other liabilities  10,424   22,749  
Other sources  459   1,774  
Net cash provided by operating activities  388,272   417,497  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities       
Capital expenditures  (62,795)  (49,531) 
Proceeds from sale of fixed assets  4,568   3,315  
Business combinations, net of cash acquired  (225)  (97,400) 
Other uses  (888)  (295) 
Net cash used by investing activities  (59,340)  (143,911) 
Cash Flows from Financing Activities       
Purchases of treasury stock  (431,500)  (361,389) 
Dividends paid  (31,695)  (27,092) 
Proceeds from exercise of stock options  27,152   56,517  
Change in cash overdrafts payable  10,970   (15,749) 
Capital stock surrendered to pay taxes on stock-based compensation  (8,819)  (9,457) 
Other sources/(uses)  1,125   (2,024) 
Net cash used by financing activities  (432,767)  (359,194) 
Decrease in Cash and Cash Equivalents  (103,835)  (85,608) 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year  178,350   263,958  
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $74,515  $178,350  
        



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)(unaudited)
        Chemed
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2025 (a)            
Service revenues and sales $418,760  $220,577  $-  $639,337 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  306,238   110,778   -   417,016 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  23,814   63,192   18,497   105,503 
Depreciation  5,446   8,301   12   13,759 
Amortization  26   2,545   -   2,571 
Other operating income  219   (385)  -   (166)
Total costs and expenses  335,743   184,431   18,509   538,683 
Income/(loss) from operations  83,017   36,146   (18,509)  100,654 
Interest expense  (35)  (217)  (269)  (521)
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  6,020   4,315   (10,335)  - 
Other income—net  156   13   5,143   5,312 
Income/(loss) before income taxes  89,158   40,257   (23,970)  105,445 
Income taxes  (20,169)  (8,692)  167   (28,694)
Net income/(loss) $68,989  $31,565  $(23,803) $76,751 
             
2024 (b)            
Service revenues and sales $411,008  $228,985  $-  $639,993 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  294,456   111,419   -   405,875 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  25,597   57,168   21,486   104,251 
Depreciation  5,074   8,177   12   13,263 
Amortization  26   2,542   -   2,568 
Other operating expense  18   140   -   158 
Total costs and expenses  325,171   179,446   21,498   526,115 
Income/(loss) from operations  85,837   49,539   (21,498)  113,878 
Interest expense  (33)  (81)  (385)  (499)
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  5,114   3,759   (8,873)  - 
Other income—net  90   5   6,649   6,744 
Income/(loss) before income taxes  91,008   53,222   (24,107)  120,123 
Income taxes  (20,897)  (12,500)  3,593   (29,804)
Net income/(loss) $70,111  $40,722  $(20,514) $90,319 
             
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
             
             
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
CONSOLIDATING STATEMENTS OF INCOME
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)(unaudited)
        Chemed
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated
2025 (a)            
Service revenues and sales $1,630,101  $899,877  $-  $2,529,978 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  1,257,704   449,090   -   1,706,794 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  100,675   247,047   69,466   417,188 
Depreciation  21,308   33,200   49   54,557 
Amortization  104   10,180   -   10,284 
Other operating expense/(income)  3,375   (466)  -   2,909 
Total costs and expenses  1,383,166   739,051   69,515   2,191,732 
Income/(loss) from operations  246,935   160,826   (69,515)  338,246 
Interest expense  (185)  (611)  (954)  (1,750)
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  22,455   16,245   (38,700)  - 
Other income—net  327   70   18,885   19,282 
Income/(loss) before income taxes  269,532   176,530   (90,284)  355,778 
Income taxes  (65,523)  (41,037)  16,020   (90,540)
Net income/(loss) $204,009  $135,493  $(74,264) $265,238 
             
2024 (b)            
Service revenues and sales $1,530,978  $900,309  $-  $2,431,287 
Cost of services provided and goods sold  1,146,803   430,136   -   1,576,939 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  99,564   232,852   91,944   424,360 
Depreciation  20,362   32,452   50   52,864 
Amortization  105   10,080   -   10,185 
Other operating expense  178   268   -   446 
Total costs and expenses  1,267,012   705,788   91,994   2,064,794 
Income/(loss) from operations  263,966   194,521   (91,994)  366,493 
Interest expense  (171)  (431)  (1,178)  (1,780)
Intercompany interest income/(expense)  20,211   14,397   (34,608)  - 
Other income—net  227   69   34,456   34,752 
Income/(loss) before income taxes  284,233   208,556   (93,324)  399,465 
Income taxes  (67,414)  (48,510)  18,458   (97,466)
Net income/(loss) $216,819  $160,046  $(74,866) $301,999 
             
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
             



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 
CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA 
FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 
(in thousands)(unaudited) 
        Chemed 
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 
2025             
Net income/(loss) $68,989  $31,565  $(23,803) $76,751  
Add/(deduct):             
Interest expense  35   217   269   521  
Income taxes  20,169   8,692   (167)  28,694  
Depreciation  5,446   8,301   12   13,759  
Amortization  26   2,545   -   2,571  
EBITDA  94,665   51,320   (23,689)  122,296  
Add/(deduct):             
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (6,020)  (4,315)  10,335   -  
Interest income  (156)  (19)  (1,384)  (1,559) 
Stock option expense  -   -   8,297   8,297  
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   2,332   2,332  
Legal settlements  221   -   -   221  
Other  500   530   25   1,055  
Adjusted EBITDA $89,210  $47,516  $(4,084) $132,642  
              
2024             
Net income/(loss) $70,111  $40,722  $(20,514) $90,319  
Add/(deduct):             
Interest expense  33   81   385   499  
Income taxes  20,897   12,500   (3,593)  29,804  
Depreciation  5,074   8,177   12   13,263  
Amortization  26   2,542   -   2,568  
EBITDA  96,141   64,022   (23,710)  136,453  
Add/(deduct):             
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (5,114)  (3,759)  8,873   -  
Interest income  (89)  (5)  (3,111)  (3,205) 
Stock option expense  -   -   8,100   8,100  
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   4,354   4,354  
Acquisition expense  (203)  (3)  -   (206) 
Adjusted EBITDA $90,735  $60,255  $(5,494) $145,496  
              
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information. 
              
              
CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 
CONSOLIDATING SUMMARIES OF EBITDA 
FOR THE YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 
(in thousands)(unaudited) 
           Chemed 
  VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 
2025             
Net income/(loss) $204,009  $135,493  $(74,264) $265,238  
Add/(deduct):             
Interest expense  185   611   954   1,750  
Income taxes  65,523   41,037   (16,020)  90,540  
Depreciation  21,308   33,200   49   54,557  
Amortization  104   10,180   -   10,284  
EBITDA  291,129   220,521   (89,281)  422,369  
Add/(deduct):             
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (22,455)  (16,245)  38,700   -  
Interest income  (334)  (77)  (8,335)  (8,746) 
Stock option expense  -   -   32,671   32,671  
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   5,625   5,625  
Legal settlements  3,071   -   -   3,071  
Other  500   530   2,690   3,720  
Adjusted EBITDA $271,911  $204,729  $(17,930) $458,710  
2024             
Net income/(loss) $216,819  $160,046  $(74,866) $301,999  
Add/(deduct):             
Interest expense  171   431   1,178   1,780  
Income taxes  67,414   48,510   (18,458)  97,466  
Depreciation  20,362   32,452   50   52,864  
Amortization  105   10,080   -   10,185  
EBITDA  304,871   251,519   (92,096)  464,294  
Add/(deduct):             
Intercompany interest expense/(income)  (20,211)  (14,397)  34,608   -  
Interest income  (224)  (69)  (14,317)  (14,610) 
Stock option expense  -   -   32,033   32,033  
Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   20,152   20,152  
Acquisition expense  1,099   34   -   1,133  
Adjusted EBITDA $285,535  $237,087  $(19,620) $503,002  
              
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information. 
              



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED NET INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data)(unaudited)
     
  Three Months Ended December 31, For the Years Ended December 31,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Net income as reported $76,751  $90,319  $265,238  $301,999 
Add/(deduct) pre-tax cost of:            
Stock option expense  8,297   8,100   32,671   32,033 
Amortization of reacquired franchise rights  2,352   2,352   9,408   9,408 
Long-term incentive compensation  2,332   4,354   5,625   20,152 
Legal settlements  221   -   3,071   - 
Acquisition expense  -   (206)  -   1,133 
Other  1,055   -   3,720   - 
Add/(deduct) tax impacts:            
Tax impact of the above pre-tax adjustments (1)  (2,337)  (2,333)  (8,849)  (9,095)
Excess tax benefits on stock compensation  1,209   (133)  696   (4,442)
Adjusted net income $89,880  $102,453  $311,580  $351,188 
             
Diluted Earnings Per Share As Reported            
Net income $5.48  $6.02  $18.34  $19.89 
Average number of shares outstanding  14,010   14,992   14,460   15,186 
             
Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share            
Adjusted net income $6.42  $6.83  $21.55  $23.13 
Average number of shares outstanding  14,010   14,992   14,460   15,186 
             
(1) The tax impact of pre-tax adjustments was calculated using the effective tax rate of the operating unit for which each adjustment is associated.
             
The "Footnotes to Financial Statements" are integral parts of this financial information.
             



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES
OPERATING STATISTICS FOR VITAS SEGMENT
(unaudited)
 Three Months Ended December 31,  For the Years Ended December 31, 
OPERATING STATISTICS2025
 2024
  2025
 2024
 
Net revenue ($000) (c)             
Homecare$372,480  $358,507   $1,444,494  $1,326,488  
Inpatient 32,903   31,307    133,048   120,604  
Continuous care 18,438   25,451    86,661   99,746  
Other 6,029   5,556    22,926   19,455  
Subtotal$429,850  $420,821   $1,687,129  $1,566,293  
Room and board, net (4,285)  (3,867)   (15,562)  (13,304) 
Contractual allowances (4,430)  (3,521)   (14,305)  (13,597) 
Medicare cap allowance (2,375)  (2,425)   (27,161)  (8,414) 
Net Revenue$418,760  $411,008   $1,630,101  $1,530,978  
Net revenue as a percent of total before Medicare cap allowance             
Homecare 86.7%  85.2%   85.6%  84.7% 
Inpatient 7.7   7.4    7.9   7.7  
Continuous care 4.3   6.0    5.1   6.4  
Other 1.3   1.4    1.4   1.2  
Subtotal 100.0   100.0    100.0   100.0  
Room and board, net (0.9)  (0.9)   (0.9)  (0.8) 
Contractual allowances (1.0)  (0.8)   (0.9)  (0.9) 
Medicare cap allowance (0.6)  (0.6)   (1.6)  (0.5) 
Net Revenue 97.5%  97.7%   96.6%  97.8% 
Days of care             
Homecare 1,705,085   1,656,206    6,685,968   6,277,961  
Nursing home 305,331   322,713    1,228,789   1,230,726  
Respite 11,602   11,155    45,221   37,961  
Subtotal routine homecare and respite 2,022,018   1,990,074    7,959,978   7,546,648  
Inpatient 27,444   27,235    113,891   106,299  
Continuous care 17,063   23,189    79,639   95,524  
Total 2,066,525   2,040,498    8,153,508   7,748,471  
              
Number of days in relevant time period 92   92    365   366  
Average daily census ("ADC") (days)             
Homecare 18,533   18,002    18,318   17,153  
Nursing home 3,319   3,508    3,367   3,363  
Respite 126   121    123   104  
Subtotal routine homecare and respite 21,978   21,631    21,808   20,620  
Inpatient 298   296    312   290  
Continuous care 186   252    218   261  
Total 22,462   22,179    22,338   21,171  
              
Total Admissions 17,419   16,427    70,817   67,447  
Total Discharges 17,599   16,333    70,530   64,618  
Average length of stay (days) 115.1   105.5    120.2   103.0  
Median length of stay (days) 17.0   18.0    18.0   17.0  
              
ADC by major diagnosis             
Cerebro 44.3%  44.2%   44.6%  44.0% 
Neurological 11.4   12.9    11.7   13.2  
Cancer 10.0   9.9    9.8   10.0  
Cardio 16.0   16.2    16.0   16.2  
Respiratory 7.6   6.9    7.4   7.1  
Other 10.7   9.9    10.5   9.5  
Total 100.0%  100.0%   100.0%  100.0% 
Admissions by major diagnosis             
Cerebro 27.3%  28.0%   27.4%  27.8% 
Neurological 6.8   7.0    6.9   7.6  
Cancer 26.4   25.9    26.0   25.3  
Cardio 14.6   15.3    14.7   15.6  
Respiratory 10.8   9.8    10.9   9.9  
Other 14.1   14.0    14.1   13.8  
Total 100.0%  100.0%   100.0%  100.0% 
              
Estimated uncollectible accounts as a percent of revenues 1.1%  0.9%   1.0%  0.9% 
              
Accounts receivable --             
Days of revenue outstanding-excluding unapplied Medicare payments38.7   40.0    n.a.  n.a. 
Days of revenue outstanding-including unapplied Medicare payments28.9   28.5    n.a.  n.a. 
              



CHEMED CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARY COMPANIES 
FOOTNOTES TO FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 
FOR THE THREE MONTHS AND YEARS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2025 AND 2024 
(unaudited) 
               
(a)Included in the results of operations for 2025 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations 
 (in thousands):             
   Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 
   VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 
               
 Stock option expense $-  $-  $(8,297) $(8,297) 
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements  -   (2,352)  -   (2,352) 
 Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   (2,332)  (2,332) 
 Legal settlements  (221)  -   -   (221) 
 Other  (500)  (530)  (25)  (1,055) 
 Pretax impact on earnings  (721)  (2,882)  (10,654)  (14,257) 
 Excess tax benefits on stock compensation  -   -   (1,209)  (1,209) 
 Income tax benefit on the above  170   679   1,488   2,337  
 After-tax impact on earnings $(551) $(2,203) $(10,375) $(13,129) 
               
   For the Years Ended December 31, 2025 
   VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 
               
 Stock option expense $-  $-  $(32,671) $(32,671) 
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements  -   (9,408)  -   (9,408) 
 Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   (5,625)  (5,625) 
 Legal settlements  (3,071)  -   -   (3,071) 
 Other  (500)  (530)  (2,690)  (3,720) 
 Pretax impact on earnings  (3,571)  (9,938)  (40,986)  (54,495) 
 Excess tax benefits on stock compensation  -   -   (696)  (696) 
 Income tax benefit on the above  868   2,316   5,665   8,849  
 After-tax impact on earnings $(2,703) $(7,622) $(36,017) $(46,342) 
               
(b)Included in the results of operations for 2024 are the following significant credits/(charges) which may not be indicative of ongoing operations 
 (in thousands):             
   Three Months Ended December 31, 2024 
   VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 
               
 Stock option expense $-  $-  $(8,100) $(8,100) 
 Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   (4,354)  (4,354) 
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements  -   (2,352)  -   (2,352) 
 Acquisition expense  203   3   -   206  
 Pretax impact on earnings  203   (2,349)  (12,454)  (14,600) 
 Excess tax benefits on stock compensation  -   -   133   133  
 Income tax benefit on the above  (50)  547   1,836   2,333  
 After-tax impact on earnings $153  $(1,802) $(10,485) $(12,134) 
               
   For the Years Ended December 31, 2024 
   VITAS Roto-Rooter Corporate Consolidated 
               
 Stock option expense $-  $-  $(32,033) $(32,033) 
 Long-term incentive compensation  -   -   (20,152)  (20,152) 
 Amortization of reacquired franchise agreements  -   (9,408)  -   (9,408) 
 Acquisition expense  (1,099)  (34)  -   (1,133) 
 Pretax impact on earnings  (1,099)  (9,442)  (52,185)  (62,726) 
 Excess tax benefits on stock compensation  -   -   4,442   4,442  
 Income tax benefit on the above  267   2,200   6,628   9,095  
 After-tax impact on earnings $(832) $(7,242) $(41,115) $(49,189) 
               
               
(c)VITAS has 12 large (greater than 450 ADC), 23 medium (greater than 200 but less than 450 ADC) and 24 small (less than 200 ADC) hospice programs. Of Vitas' 33 Medicare provider numbers, for the current cap year, 22 provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion of greater than 10%, six provider numbers have a Medicare cap cushion between 0% and 10%, and five provider numbers have a Medicare cap liability. 
   




