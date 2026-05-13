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Press Releases

Chemed Corporation to Present at the 2026 RBC Global Healthcare Conference

May 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

CINCINNATI, May 13, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE) today announced that it will deliver a presentation at the RBC Capital Markets Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, May 20, 2026, at approximately 8:30 a.m. (ET) at The InterContinental New York Barclay Hotel in New York City.  

The audio webcast can be accessed by visiting the Chemed website at www.chemed.com (Investor Relations). The webcast replay will be available within 24 hours after the live presentation and will be accessible for 90 days.

Listed on the New York Stock Exchange and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Chemed Corporation (www.chemed.com) operates two wholly owned subsidiaries: VITAS Healthcare and Roto-Rooter. VITAS is the nation's largest provider of end-of-life hospice care and Roto-Rooter is the nation’s leading provider of plumbing and drain cleaning services.

Statements in this press release or in other Chemed communications may relate to future events or Chemed's future performance. Such statements are forward-looking statements and are based on present information Chemed has related to its existing business circumstances. Investors are cautioned that such forward-looking statements are subject to inherent risk and that actual results may differ materially from such forward-looking statements. Further, investors are cautioned that Chemed does not assume any obligation to update forward-looking statements based on unanticipated events or changed expectations.

CONTACT:
Michael D. Witzeman                               
(513) 762-6714


Ohio Events Healthcare
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