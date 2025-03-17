Chance Pharma Secures New Funding to Accelerate Development of Innovative Inhalation Therapies

HANGZHOU, China, March 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chance Pharmaceuticals (“Chance Pharma”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the research and development of innovative inhalation therapies, today announced the successful completion of a new round of financing. Heda Health Fund and Qihang Venture Capital participated in this round. The proceeds will support the advancement of Phase III clinical trials for CXG87, an improved formulation of budesonide/formoterol inhalation powder, as well as the development of several innovative inhalation powder formulations. Lighthouse Capital acted as the exclusive financial advisor for this transaction.

Dr. Donghao Chen, Founder and CEO of Chance Pharma, commented, “We are deeply grateful to our investors for their trust and support. This financing marks a pivotal milestone for Chance Pharma as we enter a critical phase. The funding will significantly accelerate the Phase III clinical trials of CXG87, a product with great clinical and commercial potential. Furthermore, it will strengthen our innovative inhaled drug development capabilities, anchored by our proprietary spray-dried formulation platform. Moving forward, we will continue to leverage our unique technological expertise to address unmet clinical needs, foster collaborations with domestic and international partners, and deliver safe, efficacious, and cost-effective treatment options to patients worldwide.”

About Chance Pharmaceuticals

Chance Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company dedicated to the research and development of innovative dry powder inhalation (DPI) therapies. The company’s pipeline is supported by two core technology platforms: milling and mixing, and spray drying. Its proprietary spray drying platform enables the transformation of biological macromolecules, low-activity drugs, and deep lung/systemic delivery drugs into highly efficient dry powder inhalation formulations. Chance Pharma operates state-of-the-art production facilities compliant with FDA and EMA quality standards, underscoring its strong capabilities in both R&D and manufacturing. Through independent innovation and strategic partnerships, the company is advancing a diverse portfolio of programs targeting respiratory diseases, central nervous system (CNS) disorders, and fibrotic diseases.

