Chai Discovery Announces Collaboration with Roche in AI-Driven Drug Discovery

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Chai Discovery, the AI company building a computer-aided design suite for protein-based therapeutics, today announced a collaboration with Roche to use Chai’s AI models and platform in a number of drug discovery programs across its therapeutic areas.

“We are delighted to see Chai's models being used by Roche in their portfolio,” said Joshua Meier, co-founder and CEO of Chai Discovery. “This expands the range of therapeutic programs that can benefit from AI-driven molecular design.”

"Chai’s platform aligns well with our research strategy," said Boris L. Zaïtra, Head of Corporate Business Development at Roche. "We look forward to collaborating to advance drug discovery programs."

Chai Discovery builds AI models to accelerate drug discovery of protein-based therapeutics. Chai-3, the company's latest model, achieves high target success rates and binding affinities, including to challenging targets.

The collaboration with Roche is the latest in a series of collaborations Chai has announced with the world's leading pharmaceutical companies in 2026.

About Chai Discovery

Chai Discovery is building a world where new medicines are not found through trial and error, but designed with the precision, speed, and scale of modern engineering. Chai's models are designed to reason about biological structure and function, generate new molecular designs from scratch, and help pharma teams pursue targets that traditional discovery methods have struggled to reach.

Founded in 2024 by Joshua Meier, Jack Dent, Matthew McPartlon and Jacques Boitreaud, Chai Discovery is based in San Francisco, California. With backgrounds spanning OpenAI, Meta FAIR, Stripe, molecular design and academic research, the team shares a singular vision: to bring the precision and predictability of engineering to one of the hardest problems in science - better, faster therapeutics, for even the toughest 'undruggable' conditions.

Chai Discovery is backed by top investors, including Index Ventures, Kleiner Perkins, Sequoia Capital, Dimension, Oak HC/FT, General Catalyst, OpenAI, Thrive Capital, and Menlo Ventures.

press@chaidiscovery.com