CervoMed to Participate in Fireside Chat to Highlight Recent Progress in the Neflamapimod Clinical Development Program at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference

BOSTON, Aug. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CervoMed Inc. (NASDAQ: CRVO), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders (CervoMed or the Company), today announced that Company management will participate in a fireside chat and one-on-one investor meetings at the Canaccord Genuity 46th Annual Growth Conference, being held in Boston, MA, on Tuesday, August 11, 2026.

During the fireside chat, management will share recent progress in neflamapimod's clinical development program.

Presentation Details

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: Tuesday, August 11, 2026

Time: 11:30 – 11:55 AM ET

Webcast Link: https://event.summitcast.com/view/WuFmFdTcA9mVsUGHZJFU62/guest_book?session_id=CbcwtmiHhUmzr5EAgGgHjJ

The webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible in the Investor section of the CervoMed website https://www.cervomed.com/.

About CervoMed

CervoMed is a clinical-stage company developing treatments for age-related brain disorders. Its lead drug candidate, neflamapimod, is an oral small molecule targeting critical disease processes underlying degenerative disorders of the brain by inhibiting a key enzyme involved in neuroinflammation and neurodegeneration. CervoMed’s recently completed Phase 2b RewinD-LB trial evaluated neflamapimod in patients with DLB, enriched for those without AD co-pathology, and the Company announced alignment with the FDA on a potential registration path for neflamapimod in DLB in November 2025. Initiation of a Phase 3 trial in DLB is subject to the establishment of a partnership and/or additional financing. CervoMed also recently completed enrollment in its ongoing Phase 2a clinical trial evaluating neflamapimod in nfvPPA, a subtype of frontotemporal disorders, from which interim biomarker data is anticipated in the early fourth quarter of 2026, and expects the first patient to be dosed with neflamapimod in the EXPERTS-ALS Phase 2a clinical trial in the fourth quarter of 2026.

Contacts

Media:

Lisa Guiterman

Biongage Communications

lisa.guiterman@gmail.com

202-330-3431

Investor Relations:

Argot Partners

cervomed@argotpartners.com

212-600-1902