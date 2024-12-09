Certis Oncology Solutions Unveils CertisOI Assistant™

Bringing Chatbot Efficiency to Oncology Research

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#CertaintySavesLives--Certis Oncology Solutions, a translational science and emerging technology leader in preclinical oncology research, is pleased to announce the commercial launch of CertisOI Assistant™, an innovative chatbot tool designed to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of cancer research. This cutting-edge research tool leverages artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) and OpenAI’s ChatGPT language model to quickly provide researchers with unparalleled insights into cancer models and drug response, bringing greater precision to early drug development decisions.









The CertisOI Assistant works as a natural language intermediary for accessing the genomic and drug sensitivity characterization data associated with thousands of cancer research models, including Certis’ patient-derived xenograft (PDX) models as well as public cancer cell lines from the Cancer Cell Line Encycolopedia (CCLE). It also leverages the company’s proprietary CertisAI Predictive Oncology Intelligence™ platform—the first and only validated artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) platform that predicts therapeutic efficacy by identifying complex gene expression signatures that correlate with drug response. Together, these AI-enabled systems offer users an efficient, data-driven approach to research model selection, biomarker strategy, and in silico validation. By simply asking the CertisOI Assistant, users can convert query results into charts and graphs and download summary and detailed data for sharing.

“The launch of CertisOI Assistant represents an important next step in our mission to realize the promise of precision cancer medicine,” said Peter Ellman, President and CEO of Certis Oncology. “By empowering researchers with the ability to quickly analyze and interpret complex data, we accelerate the process of scientific investigation and ultimately facilitate the development of more effective and personalized cancer treatments.”

A free version of the CertisOI Assistant is now available to cancer researchers worldwide and can be accessed online.

About CertisAI™

CertisAI™ is a patent-pending predictive artificial intelligence/machine learning (AI/ML) platform developed by Certis Oncology Solutions. It is the first and only commercially available, validated AI/ML platform that predicts therapeutic efficacy by identifying complex gene expression signatures that correlate with drug response. The platform is designed to assist pharmaceutical researchers to develop and clinicians to identify new treatment options for specific cancers based on a tumor’s unique gene expression profile.

About Certis Oncology Solutions

Certis Oncology Solutions is a life science technology company committed to realizing the promise of precision oncology. The company’s product is Oncology Intelligence® — highly predictive therapeutic response data derived from advanced models of cancer. We partner with physician-scientists and industry researchers to expand access to precision oncology and close the problematic translation gap between preclinical studies and clinical trials.

Since its founding in 2016, Certis has offered personalized functional testing to help inform individual cancer treatment decisions, an approach advocated by cancer researchers and oncology clinicians worldwide. Using our patent-pending artificial intelligence/machine learning platform and more clinically relevant, patient-derived tumor models, we bring certainty to drug development decisions and help secure clear and compelling evidence of drug efficacy. Certis operates a CLIA-certified, AAALAC- and OLAW-accredited laboratory in Sorrento Valley, the heart of San Diego’s life sciences industry.

For more information about Certis, visit www.certisoncology.com.

