Ceribell to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2024 Financial Results on February 25, 2025

February 12, 2025 | 
SUNNYVALE, Calif., Feb. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CeriBell, Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLL) (“Ceribell”), a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions, today announced that it will release financial results for the fourth quarter and full year of 2024 after the close of trading on Tuesday, February 25, 2025. Company management will host a conference call to discuss financial results beginning at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET on February 25, 2025.

Investors interested in listening to the conference call may do so by dialing (800) 715-9871 for domestic callers or (646) 307-1963 for international callers and providing access code 3782735. A live and archived webcast of the event will be available in the “Investor Relations” section of the Ceribell website at https://investors.ceribell.com/.

About CeriBell, Inc.
Ceribell is a medical technology company focused on transforming the diagnosis and management of patients with serious neurological conditions. Ceribell has developed the Ceribell System, a novel, point-of-care electroencephalography (“EEG”) platform specifically designed to address the unmet needs of patients in the acute care setting. By combining proprietary, highly portable, and rapidly deployable hardware with sophisticated artificial intelligence (“AI”)-powered algorithms, the Ceribell System enables rapid diagnosis and continuous monitoring of patients with neurological conditions. The Ceribell System is FDA 510(k) cleared for indicating suspected seizure activity and currently utilized in intensive care units and emergency rooms across the U.S. Ceribell is headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. For more information, please visit www.ceribell.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

Investor Contact
Brian Johnston or Laine Morgan
Gilmartin Group
Investors@ceribell.com

Media Contact
Corrie Rose
Press@ceribell.com

