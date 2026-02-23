SUBSCRIBE
Cerevance to Participate in the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference

February 23, 2026 | 
BOSTON, Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing targeted therapies for neurodegenerative diseases and obesity, today announced participation in one-on-one meetings with investors at the TD Cowen 46th Annual Health Care Conference being held from March 2-4 in Boston.

About Cerevance
Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and obesity. Our proprietary platform, Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq), allows us to identify targets that are expressed at very low levels, that are present in rare cell types, or that change over time as a disease progresses. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective investigational oral inhibitor targeting potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity. For more information, please visit www.cerevance.com and follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts 

Cerevance: 
Johnna Simões, ir@cerevance.com

Media:
April Dovorany, adovorany@realchemistry.com


