Cerevance Announces Presentations at the Alzheimer’s Association International Conference 2025

Data from the Phase 1 clinical trial of novel KCNK13 inhibitor showed good CNS exposure and was generally well-tolerated

Proprietary NETSseq platform explores the key potential role of astrocytes in Alzheimer’s disease

‍BOSTON, July 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerevance, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing multiple cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases and obesity, today announced upcoming presentations at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference (AAIC) 2025 being held in Toronto from July 27-31, 2025.

Details of the poster presentations at AAIC 2025 are as follows:

Title: CVN293, an Investigational Inhibitor of KCNK13 Targeting NLRP3-Mediated Neuroinflammation in Neurodegenerative Disease: A Phase 1 Study to Investigate the Safety, Tolerability, and Pharmacokinetics (#106386)

Session Date/Time: Monday, July 28, 2025, 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET



Title: NETSseq unveils deep molecular insights into astrocyte function in Alzheimer’s disease in the human brain (#106433)

Session Date/Time: Wednesday, July 30, 2025, 7:30 a.m. – 4:15 p.m. ET



About NETSseq

Our proprietary platform, Nuclear Enriched Transcript Sort sequencing (NETSseq), enables the identification of subtle molecular changes that drive disease progression. By analyzing brain tissue from a diverse pool of over 20,000 donors, ranging in age from 8 to 104, and including both healthy individuals and those with various central nervous system (CNS) disorders, NETSseq allows us to identify targets that are expressed at very low levels, are present in rare cell types, or change over time as a disease progresses. This transformative tool provides deep insights into the molecular drivers of disease within specific cell populations, expanding our understanding and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. It enables us to pursue therapies that directly address underlying disease mechanisms. Our platform has been instrumental in the development of our investigational assets, forming a cornerstone of our innovative approach to CNS drug discovery.

About CVN293

CVN293 is an investigational, highly selective oral inhibitor of the potassium two pore domain channel subfamily K member 13 (KCNK13). By selectively inhibiting KCNK13, a potentially novel regulator of NLRP3 inflammasome activation, CVN293 aims to reduce neuroinflammation and slow disease progression in a variety of neurodegenerative disorders. This mechanism may provide a disease-modifying approach for challenging CNS disorders. Additionally, modulation of KCNK13 may have therapeutic benefit in obesity. KCNK13 was identified by Cerevance’s proprietary NETSseq platform.

About Cerevance

Cerevance is focused on advancing cell type-specific therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative and central nervous system-controlled metabolic disorders. Our most advanced investigational treatment, solengepras, is currently in Phase 3 development and has the potential to be a first-in-class, oral non-dopaminergic therapy for both the motor and non-motor symptoms of Parkinson's disease. Our second investigational therapy, CVN766, is designed to be a highly selective oral antagonist of the orexin 1 receptor for the potential treatment of binge eating disorder and schizophrenia. Our third investigational treatment, CVN293, is a highly selective investigational oral inhibitor targeting KCNK13. CVN293 represents a potentially novel intervention point for neurodegenerative disorders and obesity.

