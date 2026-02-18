Cepheid Selected by CDC as National Collaborator, Advancing Rapid Diagnostic Innovation to Strengthen U.S. Pandemic Preparedness

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cepheid today announced that it has been selected by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) as one of four national collaborators under a new federal initiative designed to accelerate the development and deployment of rapid diagnostic technologies during public health emergencies. The award—issued under a multiple-award Indefinite Delivery-Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ)1 contract—reinforces Cepheid’s longstanding leadership in outbreak response and its commitment to bolstering the nation's pandemic readiness.

Through this collaboration, CDC can provide Cepheid with early access to outbreak samples, genomic sequences, and critical reference materials. This access aims to help close development gaps during early pathogen emergence and accelerate the creation of next-generation diagnostic assays, ensuring that rapid, accurate testing can be deployed quickly when new threats arise.

"For years, Cepheid has been at the forefront of outbreak response," said Vitor Rocha, President of Cepheid. "We are honored to be selected by CDC for this IDIQ award for rapid, scalable diagnostics, and we are confident the collaboration can leverage our pioneering technology and global footprint to help public health systems respond swiftly and effectively to emerging challenges."

Accelerating Diagnostic Readiness for Future Threats



Cepheid's integrated PCR systems are designed to deliver fast, accurate results wherever testing is needed—from major health systems to remote settings. By supporting real-time surveillance, early detection, and evidence-based decision-making, Cepheid's innovations help fortify public health infrastructure and expand rapid response capabilities globally.

"Cepheid has proven we can reliably deliver quality molecular diagnostics when they're needed most," said Larry Kelmar, Vice President, Government Programs and Pharma Collaborations at Cepheid. "Working closely with partners like the CDC strengthens our ability to rapidly respond to new outbreaks and safeguard communities with advanced, high-impact testing solutions."

Cepheid's legacy of rapid assay development was exemplified during the COVID-19 pandemic, when the company launched the first point-of-care PCR test for SARS-CoV-2 in the United States2 within weeks of the viral sequence being published. This milestone demonstrated the company's ability to compress development timelines without compromising accuracy or quality—capabilities that remain central to its role in national emergency preparedness.

Supporting a Stronger Public Health Future



As part of this multi-award IDIQ framework, Cepheid will contribute to a coordinated national effort to modernize outbreak detection, accelerate diagnostic innovation, and ensure testing remains agile in the face of evolving threats. This collaboration underscores the importance of public-private partnerships for rapid scaling, scientific advancement, and operational readiness.

"We remain committed to developing transformative diagnostics that empower healthcare providers and protect public health nationwide," added Kelmar. "CDC's selection reflects not only our technical expertise but also the critical need for sustained collaboration to ensure the country is ready for whatever comes next."

For more information about Cepheid's diagnostic systems and tests, visit www.cepheid.com.

Regulatory Status Statements:



Xpert tests are IVD. In vitro diagnostic medical devices.



Not all tests shown in the historical timeline are commercially available. Tests may not be registered in all regions.



Xpert Flu, Xpert Xpress CoV2 plus, and Xpert Xpress CoV/Flu/RSV plus were originally available under U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization. These tests were subsequently cleared/marked as U.S.- and CE-IVD.



Xpert Ebola is available under U.S. FDA Emergency Use Authorization only.



Xpert MTB/RIF Ultra and Xpert MTB/XDR are CE-IVD, not available in the U.S.

About Cepheid



Cepheid is dedicated to improving healthcare by pioneering molecular diagnostics that combine speed, accuracy, and flexibility. The company's GeneXpert® systems and Xpert® tests automate highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, providing A Better Way for institutions of any size to perform world-class PCR testing. Cepheid's broad test portfolio spans respiratory infections, blood virology, women's and sexual health, TB and emerging infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infectious diseases, oncology, and human genetics. The company's solutions deliver actionable results where they are needed most—from central laboratories and hospitals to near-patient settings. For more information, visit http://www.cepheid.com.

