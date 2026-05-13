Cepheid Receives CE Marking Under IVDR for Xpert® GI Panel

IVDR-compliant PCR test supports detection of 11 clinically relevant gastrointestinal pathogens from 1 sample

SUNNYVALE, Calif., May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cepheid, a Danaher company, announced today that it has received CE marking under the in vitro medical device regulation (IVDR) for the Xpert GI Panel. This multiplex PCR test is designed to enable fast, accurate detection of 11 clinically relevant gastrointestinal (GI) pathogens from a single patient sample. Leveraging Cepheid's 10-color multiplexing technology on its GeneXpert® systems, the test offers a robust solution for simplifying GI testing workflows and delivering meaningful answers to clinicians.

Cepheid's Xpert GI Panel simultaneously detects and identifies 11 important bacterial, viral, and parasitic pathogens directly from stool specimens in Cary-Blair transport media. The streamlined workflow requires less than one minute of hands-on time, with results available in approximately 74 minutes.

Patient and Public Health Impact of GI Pathogens



GI infections are a common cause of illness1 and a leading killer of young children worldwide.2 These infections can be caused by a wide range of pathogens including bacteria, viruses, and parasites.3 Diagnosing GI infections can be challenging due to overlapping symptoms such as diarrhea, abdominal pain, and fever.3 Rapid and accurate identification of the causative agent is critical for guiding appropriate treatment in high-risk patients and can aid in reducing the risk of outbreaks in healthcare and community settings.3

Traditional diagnostic methods like stool culture are often slow and require significant manual effort, with results for specific pathogens typically available in 48 to 72 hours.4 These methods may also fail to detect co-infections or pathogens present in low quantities.4 In contrast, multiplex molecular testing provides a fast and comprehensive approach by simultaneously testing for multiple pathogens. This equips clinicians to make informed decisions quickly and potentially improves patient outcomes.

"In routine clinical practice, diagnostic tests need to be both clinically relevant and practical for laboratories," said Pr. Valeria Cento, Associate Professor of Microbiology and Clinical Microbiology, Humanitas Research Hospital, Milan, Italy. "Multiplex gastrointestinal panels that combine thoughtful pathogen coverage with a straightforward workflow can support timely decision‑making without adding operational burden."

Multiplex Technology Expands What GeneXpert Systems Can Detect



The Xpert GI panel will run on Cepheid's widely adopted GeneXpert systems equipped or upgraded with 10-color modules, enabling simultaneous detection of 10 or more pathogens or biomarkers.

Expanding Access to High‑Quality Diagnostics



Pursuing CE marking for the Xpert GI panel underscores Cepheid's commitment to improving access to high-quality diagnostics wherever care is needed. It complements Cepheid's existing GI solutions portfolio, which includes standalone PCR tests for Clostridioides difficile and Norovirus.

"CE marking under IVDR for the Xpert GI Panel supports laboratories and clinicians who need diagnostic options that fit different clinical scenarios," said Dr. Connie Savor, Chief Medical Officer, Cepheid. "On the same GeneXpert system and workflow they already use, clinicians can move from single‑pathogen testing, such as C. difficile or norovirus, to broader, syndromic detection when the clinical situation calls for it."

The Xpert GI Panel will begin shipping to countries accepting the CE mark in the coming weeks.



For more information about the Xpert GI Panel and Cepheid's full menu of molecular diagnostic solutions, visit https://www.cepheid.com.

CE-IVD. In Vitro Diagnostic Medical Device.

References:

Wang Y et al., 2023. Global Burden of Digestive Diseases: A Systematic Analysis of the Global Burden of Diseases Study, 1990 to 2019. Gastroenterology, Volume 165, Issue 3, 773 - 783.e15 Unicef Data. Diarrhoea. November 2024 https://data.unicef.org/topic/child-health/diarrhoeal-disease/ Shane AL et al., 2017. 2017 Infectious Diseases Society of America Clinical Practice Guidelines for the Diagnosis and Management of Infectious Diarrhea, Clinical Infectious Diseases, Volume 65, Issue 12, 15 December 2017, Pages e45–e80, https://doi.org/10.1093/cid/cix669 Riddle, MS et al. ACG Clinical Guideline: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Prevention of Acute Diarrheal Infections in Adults. American Journal of Gastroenterology 111(5):p 602-622, May 2016. | DOI: 10.1038/ajg.2016.126

About Cepheid



Cepheid, a Danaher company, is dedicated to improving healthcare by pioneering molecular diagnostics that combine speed, accuracy, and flexibility. Cepheid's GeneXpert® systems and Xpert® tests automate highly complex and time-consuming manual procedures, providing A Better Way for institutions of any size to perform world-class PCR testing. Cepheid's broad test portfolio spans respiratory infections, blood virology, women's and sexual health, TB and emerging infectious diseases, healthcare-associated infectious diseases, oncology, and human genetics. The company's solutions deliver actionable results where they are needed most—from central laboratories and hospitals to near-patient settings. For more information, visit http://www.cepheid.com.

About Danaher



Danaher is a leading global life sciences and diagnostics innovator, committed to accelerating the power of science and technology to improve human health. Through our connected ecosystem of industry-leading businesses, we work side by side with customers to solve their most complex scientific and clinical challenges—helping move innovations from discovery to delivery faster for patients who depend on them. Powered by the Danaher Business System, our advanced science and technology and proven ability to innovate help enable faster, more accurate diagnoses and reduce the time, cost, and risk required to discover, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. Through continuous improvement and operational excellence, our approximately 60,000 associates worldwide are focused on delivering lasting impact and improving quality of life around the world, while building a healthier, more sustainable tomorrow. Explore more at www.danaher.com.

For Cepheid Media Inquiries:



media.communications@cepheid.com

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SOURCE Cepheid