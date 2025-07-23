Centinel Spine® prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Grows 47% Worldwide in Second Quarter 2025, Setting New Revenue Record

Record worldwide prodisc ® Total Disc Replacement (TDR) revenue in Q2 2025 exceeds $30 million in quarterly revenues for the first time in company history.









WEST CHESTER, Pa., July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC ("the Company"), the leading global medical device company focused exclusively on treating cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most complete and clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced achievement of nearly $33 million in worldwide revenue for the second quarter of 2025, growing 47% over Q2 2024. The Company also set revenue records in both the U.S. and International markets, as well as in the prodisc Cervical and Lumbar TDR product segments.

Centinel Spine continues as one of the leading growth companies in the spine industry2 and is dedicated exclusively to total disc replacement, one of the fastest growing segments in orthopedic implants. The company achieved positive EBITDA performance in Q2 2025,1 its ninth consecutive adjusted EBITDA positive quarter and its third consecutive quarter with double digit EBITDA margin.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

TDR revenue of , a 20% YOY increase. Record U.S. prodisc total surgeon user-base of nearly 850 surgeons, up nearly 43% YOY.

First-Half 2025 Highlights

Worldwide pro disc TDR revenue of over $60 million , a 40% YOY increase.

TDR revenue of over , a 40% YOY increase. U.S. pro disc TDR revenue of nearly $50 million , a 49% YOY increase.

TDR revenue of nearly , a 49% YOY increase. International pro disc TDR revenue of over $10 million , an 11% YOY increase.

TDR revenue of over , an 11% YOY increase. Added over 375 new surgeon users, with the strong majority remaining repeat users.

Over 1,110 U.S. spine surgeons have used the new Match-the-Disc™ prodisc Cervical TDR system, completing over 13,000 procedures since limited release in Q3 2022.

Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray added, "Our quarterly results reflect the continued strength and momentum of the prodisc business across all dimensions. We achieved record revenues in both our U.S. and International markets, as well as across our Cervical and Lumbar portfolio segments. Beyond revenue growth, we've made significant operational strides toward profitability, which is somewhat unique for companies experiencing such rapid revenue growth. As we enter the second half of the year, we remain committed to sustaining our financial momentum while maintaining the exceptional clinical and quality standards of our prodisc technology."

1 Adjusted EBITDA is based on unaudited financials.



2 Based on publicly available information.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the leading global medical device company exclusively focused on addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with prodisc®, the most complete total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world.

The Company's prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and more than 275,000 implantations. Centinel Spine's prodisc is the only TDR technology with multiple motion-preserving anatomic solutions, allowing the surgeon to Match-the-Disc™ to each patient's anatomy for both cervical and lumbar total disc replacement.

