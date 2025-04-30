Centinel Spine® prodisc® Total Disc Replacement Grows 33% Worldwide in First Quarter 2025, Surpassing $100M in Trailing Twelve Months Revenue

Worldwide pro disc® Total Disc Replacement (TDR) revenue nearing $28 million in Q1 2025, growing 33% over prior year.









pro Record worldwide pro disc Cervical TDR revenue of $17 million in Q1 2025, growing 28% over prior year.









pro U.S. pro disc sales nearing $23 million in Q1 2025, growing 43% versus prior year.









pro Record International prodisc sales, exceeding $5 million in Q1 2025.

WEST CHESTER, Pa., April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Centinel Spine®, LLC ("the Company"), the leading global medical device company focused exclusively on treating cervical and lumbar spinal disease with the most complete and clinically-proven total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world (prodisc®), today announced achievement of nearly $28 million worldwide revenue in the first quarter of 2025, growing 33% over Q1 2024. The Company also reached a major milestone, exceeding $100 million for the trailing twelve months ending March 31, 2025.

Centinel Spine continues as one of the leading growth companies in the spine industry* and is dedicated exclusively to total disc replacement, one of the fastest growing segments in orthopedic implants. The Company remains well-positioned from a profitability perspective, achieving positive EBITDA performance in Q1 2025,** its eighth consecutive adjusted EBITDA positive quarter.

First Quarter 2025 Highlights

Worldwide pro disc TDR revenue of $27.8 million , a 33% year-over-year (YOY) increase.









TDR revenue of , a 33% year-over-year (YOY) increase. Record worldwide pro disc Cervical revenue of $17 million , a 28% YOY increase.









Cervical revenue of , a 28% YOY increase. Worldwide pro disc Lumbar revenue of nearly $11 million , up 43% YOY.









Lumbar revenue of nearly , up 43% YOY. U.S. pro disc TDR revenue of nearly $23 million , a 43% YOY increase.









TDR revenue of nearly , a 43% YOY increase. Record International pro disc TDR revenue of over $5 million .









TDR revenue of over . U.S. prodisc total surgeon user-base of over 760 surgeons, up 41% YOY.

Highlights on the New Match-the-Disc™ prodisc Cervical TDR System

Over 10,000 procedures completed with the new pro disc Cervical TDR system in the U.S. through the end of Q1 2025.









Cervical TDR system in the U.S. through the end of Q1 2025. The new system drove a nearly 40% YOY increase in Q1 2025 U.S. pro disc Cervical revenue .









Cervical revenue Added nearly 100 new surgeon users in Q1 2025 to the Match-the-Disc system. Over 1,000 U.S. spine surgeons have used the Match-the-Disc system since its limited release in Q3 2022.









Strong majority of new surgeon users came from competitive conversions and remain repeat users.

Centinel Spine CEO Steve Murray adds, "These first quarter results demonstrate the continued strength in our prodisc cervical and lumbar business, both in the U.S. and Internationally. This quarter, we also reached a major milestone – exceeding $100 million in sales for the trailing twelve months – demonstrating the significant progress made by the company over the last several years. Behind these impressive numbers remains the prodisc technology platform, which continues to demonstrate an unrivaled track record of clinical success and reliability in total disc replacement."

* Based on publicly available information.



** Q1 2025 adjusted EBITDA is based on unaudited financials.

About Centinel Spine, LLC

Centinel Spine®, LLC is the leading global medical device company exclusively focused on addressing cervical and lumbar spinal disease with prodisc®, the most complete total disc replacement (TDR) technology platform in the world.

The Company's prodisc technology is the most studied and clinically-proven TDR system across the globe, validated by over 540 published papers and more than 275,000 implantations. Centinel Spine's prodisc is the only TDR technology with multiple motion-preserving anatomic solutions, allowing the surgeon to Match-the-Disc™ to each patient's anatomy for both cervical and lumbar total disc replacement.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.CentinelSpine.com or contact:

Varun Gandhi



Chief Financial Officer



900 Airport Road, Suite 3B



West Chester, PA 19380



Phone: 484-887-8871



Email: v.gandhi@centinelspine.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/centinel-spine-prodisc-total-disc-replacement-grows-33-worldwide-in-first-quarter-2025-surpassing-100m-in-trailing-twelve-months-revenue-302440068.html

SOURCE Centinel Spine, LLC