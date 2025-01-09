Centessa Pharmaceuticals Announces Appointment of Stephen Kanes, MD PhD, as Chief Medical Officer

BOSTON and LONDON, Jan. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (Nasdaq: CNTA), a clinical stage pharmaceutical company with a mission to discover, develop and ultimately deliver medicines that are transformational for patients, today announced the appointment of Stephen Kanes MD PhD, as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Kanes is a neuropsychiatrist, with a career in neuroscience, clinical psychiatry, and neuroscience drug development spanning more than 30 years.

“Centessa is rapidly advancing a potential best-in-class and first-in-class portfolio of orexin receptor 2 (OX2R) agonists with a robust series of clinical milestones anticipated this year,” said Saurabh Saha MD PhD, Chief Executive Officer of Centessa. “Steve is a great addition to our team and brings an exceptional set of skills in the design and execution of clinical programs across key therapeutic areas, including neurology and psychiatry. His expertise will be invaluable as we continue to progress our novel OX2R agonists for the treatment of sleep-wake, neurological, neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders.”

“Orexin agonists are one of the most exciting emerging areas of therapeutic science, and Centessa’s potential best-in-class OX2R agonists represent an extraordinary opportunity to address unmet patient needs across multiple therapeutic areas,” said Stephen Kanes, MD PhD, Chief Medical Officer. “With Phase 2a clinical studies of ORX750 now underway, it’s an exciting time to be joining Centessa. I look forward to working with the team and contributing to the success of the Company’s growing OX2R agonist franchise.”

Dr. Kanes served as Chief Medical Officer of Sage Therapeutics from 2013 to 2021, where he led the successful clinical development of ZULRESSO® (brexanolone), the first-ever treatment approved for Postpartum Depression (PPD), along with the buildout of the development organization and Sage Therapeutics’ broad neuroscience portfolio. Most recently, Dr. Kanes was Chief Executive Officer of EmbarkNeuro, a neuroscience focused biotech company. Earlier in his career, Dr. Kanes was Executive Director in Clinical Development in the Inflammation, Neuroscience and Respiratory therapeutic areas at AstraZeneca, and a faculty member of the University of Pennsylvania Department of Psychiatry where he explored both the genetics and physiology of severe mental illness. He has authored or co-authored more than 60 peer-reviewed publications in behavioral neuroscience, behavioral pharmacology, genetics, brain imaging, clinical trials, and health economics and serves as an ad hoc reviewer for multiple journals including Neuropsychopharmacology and The American Journal of Medical Genetics and Biological Psychiatry. Dr. Kanes received his BA from the University of Pennsylvania in the Biological Basis of Behavior and both his PhD in Molecular and Cellular Pharmacology and MD from the Stony Brook University Renaissance School of Medicine. He completed his psychiatry residency at Yale-New Haven Medical Center and a neuropsychiatry postdoctoral fellowship at the University of Pennsylvania.

