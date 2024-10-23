Celltheon Launches Revolutionary OmniCHO™ Transient Expression Kit

UNION CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#bioproduction--Celltheon today announced the commercial launch of its CHO-K1 based OmniCHO™ Transient Expression Kit, a breakthrough technology poised to transform preclinical drug development.









The OmniCHO™ kit offers unparalleled productivity, producing average antibody titers of 2 grams per liter of culture—a task that typically requires 10-20 liters with conventional expression kits. This exceptional performance translates to a 6 to 30-fold decrease in costs per milligram of protein compared to competing systems. The kit’s versatility is demonstrated by its ability to express both easy and difficult-to-express proteins, including challenging fusion proteins, antigens, and bispecifics, making it a valuable tool for a wide range of research applications.

OmniCHO™‘s scalability is another key feature, maintaining high productivity across various scales, from 96-well deep well plates to 50-liter bioreactors. Importantly, the system achieves yields exceeding 1 g/L in 5 days, significantly accelerating research timelines in preclinical drug development.

“OmniCHO™ represents a quantum leap in transient protein expression,” said Nikhil Goel, CTO of Celltheon. “We are not just improving the process; we are fundamentally changing the economics of preclinical research.”

Complementing the kit, Celltheon offers comprehensive end-to-end services utilizing OmniCHO™ technology, including gene synthesis, production, purification, and advanced analytics. This integrated approach can deliver hundreds of grams of high-quality protein in just four weeks, further streamlining the drug development process.

The OmniCHO™ Transient Expression Kit is available for immediate purchase. For more information, please visit https://celltheon.com/OmniCHO.

About Celltheon

Celltheon is the industry-leading biomanufacturing technology development company located in the San Francisco Bay Area, with best-in-class platforms for stable cell line generation using the CELLTHEON SMART™ and GOLDILOCKS™ technologies and transient protein expression with the OmniCHO™ transient expression system. Celltheon makes biologics drug manufacturing development accessible with kit purchases and licensing opportunities as well as providing reliable and rapid services for small, mid-sized, and large biotech companies. Celltheon has an impeccable record of serving 200+ clients and delivering 10,000+ projects.

Find out more at https://celltheon.com. For products, licensing and services related inquiries, please contact Divya Goel, VP of Business Development, at divya@celltheon.com.

Contacts



Divya Goel, VP of Business Development

divya@celltheon.com