Cellipont Bioservices Announces Darren Head As Chief Executive Officer & Minority Growth Equity Investment From HealthQuest Capital

THE WOODLANDS, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cellipont Bioservices, a leading cell therapy Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), today announced Darren Head as Chief Executive Officer. In addition to his role as Chairman of the Board, Mr. Head brings deep institutional knowledge and a wealth of biopharmaceutical leadership experience to the role. This strategic transition marks a significant step forward as the company continues to expand its operations and deliver groundbreaking cell therapies to the market.





With over 26 years of experience in biological, device, and drug manufacturing, as well as significant leadership in the CDMO sector, Mr. Head is well-equipped to guide Cellipont through its next phase of growth, building on the company’s strong foundation of quality client service. Mr. Head’s previous leadership roles with Great Point Partners (“GPP”) investments include CEO positions at Bionova Scientific, MaSTherCell, and Cytovance Biologics in addition to multiple board member and CEO Advisory Board Member roles with GPP portfolio companies. Prior to Cytovance, he served as Senior VP of Worldwide Operations at Immucor. Earlier in his career, he led manufacturing and clinical supply operations in late Phase 3 programs at Aronex Pharmaceuticals.

“We are excited to have Darren as CEO in addition to his role as Chairman of the Board,” said Noah Rhodes, a Cellipont Board Member and Head of Private Equity at GPP. “His deep familiarity with Cellipont’s business, combined with his track record of success in the CGT CDMO space, makes him uniquely qualified to lead the company during this exciting period of growth. We are confident in his ability to continue guiding Cellipont along its growth trajectory.”

Mr. Head’s CEO appointment reinforces Cellipont’s commitment to advancing cell therapy services and serving as a trusted partner to biopharma companies worldwide. The company will continue to expand its capabilities and deliver high-quality, customized solutions to clients.

“I am honored to begin this new role as CEO and build upon the exciting work we’ve already accomplished together,” said Darren Head. “Cellipont is at the forefront of an innovative and transformative industry, and I’m excited to lead our exceptional team as we continue to expand our capabilities, enhance client partnerships, and ultimately help bring life-changing therapies to patients in need.”

In addition to Mr. Head’s CEO role, Cellipont today announces a minority growth equity investment from HealthQuest Capital, a leading growth investor partnering with transformative healthcare companies. GPP, Cellipont’s majority investor, also participated in the growth equity investment.

“We are excited to partner with the Cellipont and GPP teams to continue building a world-class cell-therapy CDMO,” said Conrad Wang, MD, a Partner at HealthQuest Capital and new Cellipont Board Member. “We’ve closely monitored the growth across the cell-therapy ecosystem and we look forward to assisting the Cellipont team in executing upon its growth strategy and playing an active role in improving patient lives through the life-changing therapies Cellipont supports.”

About Cellipont

Cellipont Bioservices is a premier Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) specializing in the advancement of cell therapies. With a team of industry-leading experts, Cellipont is at the forefront of cell therapy development and manufacturing, offering comprehensive solutions from process development, analytical services, to large-scale commercial manufacturing. Our purpose-built facility, combined with our cutting-edge technology and commitment to quality enable us to support our clients in delivering life-changing cell therapies to patients worldwide. Cellipont Bioservices is dedicated to excellence in all aspects of our operations, ensuring that we not only meet but exceed the expectations of our clients and the communities we serve. To learn more, visit www.cellipont.com.

About Great Point Partners

Great Point Partners, founded in 2003 and based in Greenwich, CT, is a leading health care investment firm with 30 professionals, investing in the United States, Canada, and Western Europe. GPP is currently making new minority and majority private equity investments from GPP IV. Great Point manages approximately $1.4B of capital (including committed and uncalled capital) in its private funds and public life sciences equity strategy (BioMedical Value Fund). Great Point Partners has provided growth equity, growth recapitalization, and management buyout financing to more than 200 growing health care companies. The private equity funds invest across all sectors of the health care industry with a particular emphasis on biopharmaceutical services and supplies, alternate site care, medical device contract manufacturing and information technology enabled businesses. The firm pursues a proactive and proprietary approach to sourcing investments and tuck-in acquisitions for its portfolio companies.

About HealthQuest Capital

HealthQuest Capital is a private asset firm that provides capital to transformative healthcare companies. HealthQuest focuses on commercial prospects that drive enhanced patient outcomes and elevate the efficiency of healthcare delivery. With approximately $2 billion in capital under management, the firm focuses on fostering innovation across the healthcare spectrum, including medical technologies, diagnostics and tools, digital health, and innovative services. The HealthQuest team combines decades of investing experience with domain expertise in the various aspects of the healthcare industry.

Contacts



Cellipont Media Contact

Edwin Beale

ebeale@cellipont.com