Cellino Hosts Second Annual Personalized RegenMed Forum to Accelerate Progress in Regenerative Medicine

- The Forum Included Innovators Across Healthcare, Technology, and Patient Advocacy to Advance Regenerative Medicine

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Cellino Biotech, Inc., a biotechnology company advancing autonomous, closed biomanufacturing for personalized regenerative medicines, hosted the second annual Personalized RegenMed Forum on November 14-15, 2024, at The Engine in Cambridge, MA. The exclusive two-day event brought together scientists, industry leaders, patient advocates, and pioneers in AI and regenerative medicine from five countries to explore the future of curative therapies.









Under the theme “Catalyze,” the Forum focused on accelerating the development of regenerative medicines and adopting new technologies to maximize patient benefit. Attendees participated in keynote sessions, fireside chats, panels, and interactive workshops that covered cutting-edge advancements in regenerative therapies, AI-driven healthcare, and patient access and reimbursement.

The Forum featured prominent speakers including:

Susan Hockfield, Ph.D., President Emerita of Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Vinod Khosla, Founder of Khosla Ventures

Sue Siegel, Board Member of Align, Nevro, Illumina, KFF, and Chairman of the Board of The Engine Accelerator

In addition, spotlight sessions showcased research from leading organizations including Trestle Biotherapeutics, Karis Bio, and Massachusetts Eye and Ear, which are developing regenerative therapies addressing kidney disease, peripheral artery disease, and glaucoma. Chad Cowan, Ph.D, Chief Scientific Officer, Century Therapeutics, delivered a keynote underscoring how technology and AI can converge to bring forth a new age of personalized cell and tissue replacements using induced pluripotent stem cells.

“It was truly inspiring to converge with such a remarkable group of global innovators,” said Nabiha Saklayen, Ph.D., CEO & Co-Founder of Cellino. “This year’s theme, “Catalyze,” marks a critical inflection point in reshaping healthcare through personalized regenerative medicine. Our vision is to accelerate a future where autologous cell, tissue, and organ replacement therapies are not just aspirational but accessible to everyone in need. By harnessing the power of AI alongside regenerative medicine, we have a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to scale these transformative innovations to reach billions of patients. Together, we can drive change and overcome today’s manufacturing and accessibility challenges to transform healthcare.”

“As a patient, sharing my experiences with researchers and clinicians gives me an opportunity to communicate directly to those doing on-the-ground work in developing treatments,” said Jimmy Choi, a member of The Michael J. Fox Foundation Patient Council. “At the Personalized RegenMed Forum, I feel the Forum attendees and organizers are genuinely interested in my perspective. They have opened two-way communication that has been long demanded by the patient community,”

The event also featured a discussion with Vinod Khosla on leveraging AI to democratize wide patient access to potentially curative therapies. He highlighted the breakthrough capability of AI to handle labor-intensive tasks for humans, increasing efficiency and reducing cost. Khosla emphasized the importance of overcoming the fear of AI and urged attendees to embrace new technologies to drive the next wave of healthcare transformation.

Additional highlights included:

A panel discussion among Kapil Bharti, Ph.D. Scientific Director, National Eye Institute (NEI) Intramural Research Program, Jen Nwankwo, Ph.D. Founder & CEO, 1910 Genetics, and Rebecca Kusko, Ph.D., Chief of Staff & Head of Strategy, Cellino, focused on the role of AI in accelerating innovation in personalized regenerative medicine.

Peter Andersen, Ph.D., Chief Research & Development Officer, TreeFrog Therapeutics, presented on building regulatory and Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) strategies for early-stage companies.

Cellino’s second Personalized RegenMed Forum highlighted the importance of convergence between healthcare and technology, offering attendees an opportunity to engage with thought leaders shaping the future of regenerative medicines. For more information, please visit prmforum.com.

About Cellino

Cellino is building an ultra-scalable, autonomous, high-precision biomanufacturing technology for personalized regenerative medicines. Learn more at www.cellinobio.com and follow Cellino on LinkedIn and X.

Contacts



Media:

Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com