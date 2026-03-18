Cellino Appoints Ed Tekeian as Chief Operating Officer

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biotech--Cellino, a regenerative medicine company developing autonomous manufacturing systems for personalized cells, today announced the appointment of Ed Tekeian as Chief Operating Officer. In this role, Tekeian will oversee operations across engineering, platform development, and manufacturing as the company advances its scalable infrastructure for personalized regenerative medicines.

Tekeian joined Cellino in 2024 as Senior Vice President of Engineering, where he led the development and expansion of the company’s engineering organization and played a key role in advancing Cellino’s automated biomanufacturing platform. The platform is designed to enable scalable manufacturing of high-quality induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) to support the development of personalized regenerative therapies.

“Ed has been instrumental in helping scale our engineering organization and translating our technology vision into operational execution,” said Nabiha Saklayen, Ph.D., CEO and Co-Founder, Cellino. “As we continue building the infrastructure needed to make personalized regenerative medicine broadly accessible, Ed’s leadership will be critical to ensuring our platform can be deployed reliably and at scale.”

Tekeian brings more than 30 years of experience across hardware and software engineering, having led multidisciplinary teams spanning mechanical, electrical, software, customer, and manufacturing functions. Throughout his career, he has delivered multiple successful product launches across industries, including 3D printing, dental medical devices, and radiosurgery technologies used in cancer therapy, contributing to the shipment of approximately 50,000 commercial systems worldwide.

Prior to joining Cellino, Tekeian served as Head of Software at Formlabs, where he led an integrated team that developed user-facing software applications for advanced 3D printing systems. Previously, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Kuvée and Sample6 Technologies, and held senior engineering roles at 3M Health Care, Brontes Technologies, and Zmed Inc. Brontes Technologies was acquired by 3M Corporation, and Zmed Inc. was acquired by Varian Medical Systems.

“Cellino is bringing together powerful technologies to make patient-specific cells accessible to far more people,” said Tekeian. “I’m excited to help build the operational capabilities needed to scale this platform and support the development of regenerative therapies that could transform patient care.”

About Cellino

Cellino builds foundational infrastructure for personalized regenerative medicine, from iPSC manufacturing through tissue and organ replacement. The company's platform enables the production of personalized, patient-derived stem cells with industrial-scale precision and reliability. Cellino has received an FDA Advanced Manufacturing Technology designation.

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Kimberly Ha

KKH Advisors

917-291-5744

kimberly.ha@kkhadvisors.com