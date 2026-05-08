Celldex Reports First Quarter Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Enrollment completed six months ahead of guidance in both barzolvolimab Phase 3 chronic spontaneous urticaria studies (EMBARQ-CSU 1 and 2); Topline data expected in Q4 26; BLA submission planned for 2027

Phase 3 barzolvolimab cold urticaria and symptomatic dermographism study (EMBARQ-ColdU and -SD) actively enrolling

Phase 1 CDX-622 proof of mechanism study in asthma ongoing

2026 expected to deliver multiple key data readouts across the pipeline

Raised $345 million in gross proceeds from a follow-on public offering, closed in April 2026



HAMPTON, N.J., May 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celldex (NASDAQ:CLDX) today reported financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026 and provided a corporate update.

"We began the year with a significant milestone - the early completion of enrollment in our Phase 3 CSU studies - and we have continued to build on that momentum over the quarter,” said Anthony Marucci, Co-founder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celldex. “This spring, barzolvolimab was featured in five presentations at leading medical meetings, further reinforcing its potential as a first-in-class, best-in-disease therapy with the ability to transform the treatment landscape for patients in need of better options. This progress enabled the successful completion of a $345 million financing in early April, strengthening our balance sheet and supporting continued investments in our commercialization preparations and growing pipeline.”

“As we look ahead, our focus remains on execution—driving strong enrollment across our Phase 3 study in ColdU and SD and advancing towards multiple important data readouts this year,” Mr. Marucci continued. “These include topline data from our Phase 3 barzolvolimab CSU studies, results from Phase 2 studies in prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis, and additional data from our novel bispecific program, CDX-622.”

Recent Program Highlights

Barzolvolimab - KIT Inhibitor Program

Barzolvolimab is a humanized monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action that targets mast cells by binding with high specificity to a unique part of the KIT receptor and potently inhibiting its activity. The KIT receptor is abundantly expressed by mast cells and critical for their function and survival. Mast cells are drivers of inflammatory responses such as hypersensitivity and allergic reactions and, in certain inflammatory diseases, such as chronic urticarias, mast cell activation plays a central role in the onset and progression of the disease.

Chronic Urticarias

Prurigo Nodularis and Atopic Dermatitis

Enrollment is complete in the Phase 2 study in prurigo nodularis (PN). This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group study is evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of barzolvolimab in patients with moderate to severe PN. Topline data from this study are expected to be presented in the summer of 2026.





Enrollment is complete in the Phase 2 study in atopic dermatitis (AD). This randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, parallel group study is evaluating the efficacy and safety profile of barzolvolimab in patients with moderate to severe AD. Topline data from this study are expected to be presented in late 2026.



Novel Bispecific Antibody Platform

CDX-622 – Bispecific SCF & TSLP

CDX-622 targets two complementary pathways that drive chronic inflammation, potently neutralizing the alarmin thymic stromal lymphopoietin (TSLP) and depleting mast cells via stem cell factor (SCF) starvation. Combined neutralization of SCF and TSLP with CDX-622 is expected to simultaneously reduce tissue mast cells and inhibit Type 2 inflammatory responses to potentially offer enhanced therapeutic benefit in inflammatory and fibrotic disorders. CDX-622 has been engineered to disable effector function (AQQ) and enhance half-life (YTE).

Enrollment is complete in the multi-part Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. Positive data





In January 2026, we initiated an open-label, single-dose Phase 1 proof of mechanism (POM) study to assess the safety, pharmacodynamics, and pharmacokinetics of CDX-622 in adults with mild to moderate asthma. Participants will receive a single IV infusion of CDX-622 and be followed for 12 weeks. PD effects of CDX-622 on fractional exhaled nitric oxide (FeNO), absolute eosinophil count (AEC) and serum biomarkers, including TSLP- and SCF-related biomarkers, will be evaluated.



First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights and 2026 Guidance

Cash Position: Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2026 were $451.5 million compared to $518.6 million as of December 31, 2025. The decrease was primarily driven by first quarter cash used in operating activities of $65.6 million. At March 31, 2026, Celldex had 66.6 million shares outstanding. In April 2026, the Company issued 11,896,750 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering, resulting in gross proceeds to the Company of $345.0 million.

Revenues: Total revenue was $0.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $0.7 million for the comparable period in 2025. The decrease in revenue was primarily due to a decrease in services performed under our manufacturing and research and development agreements with Rockefeller University.

R&D Expenses: Research and development (R&D) expenses were $73.0 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $52.6 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase in R&D expenses was primarily due to an increase in barzolvolimab clinical trial and contract manufacturing expenses and an increase in employee headcount.

G&A Expenses: General and administrative (G&A) expenses were $11.4 million in the first quarter of 2026, compared to $10.8 million for the comparable period in 2025. The increase in G&A expenses was primarily due to an increase in barzolvolimab commercial planning expenses.

Net Loss: Net loss was $78.7 million, or ($1.18) per share, for the first quarter of 2026, compared to a net loss of $53.8 million, or ($0.81) per share, for the comparable period in 2025.

Financial Guidance: Celldex believes that the cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at March 31, 2026, along with the approximately $323.9 million in net proceeds from our April 2026 underwritten public offering, are sufficient to meet estimated working capital requirements and fund current planned operations through 2028.

About Celldex

Celldex is pioneering new horizons in immunology to deliver life-changing therapies. We are relentless in our pursuit of novel antibody-based treatments that engage the human immune system and directly affect critical pathways to improve the lives of patients with allergic, inflammatory and autoimmune disorders. Visit www.celldex.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This release contains "forward-looking statements" made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are typically preceded by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "will," "may," "should," or similar expressions. These forward-looking statements reflect management's current knowledge, assumptions, judgment and expectations regarding future performance or events. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such statements are reasonable, they give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct or that those goals will be achieved, and you should be aware that actual results could differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully complete research and further development and commercialization of Company drug candidates, including barzolvolimab (also referred to as CDX-0159) and CDX-622, in current or future indications; the uncertainties inherent in clinical testing and accruing patients for clinical trials; our limited experience in bringing programs through Phase 3 clinical trials; our ability to manage and successfully complete multiple clinical trials and the research and development efforts for our multiple products at varying stages of development; the availability, cost, delivery and quality of clinical materials produced by our own manufacturing facility or supplied by contract manufacturers, who may be our sole source of supply; the timing, cost and uncertainty of obtaining regulatory approvals; the failure of the market for the Company's programs to continue to develop; our ability to protect the Company's intellectual property; the loss of any executive officers or key personnel or consultants; competition; changes in the regulatory landscape or the imposition of regulations that affect the Company's products; our ability to continue to obtain capital to meet our long-term liquidity needs on acceptable terms, or at all, including the additional capital which will be necessary to complete the clinical trials that we have initiated or plan to initiate; and other factors listed under "Risk Factors" in our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.

All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. We have no obligation, and expressly disclaim any obligation, to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Company Contact

Sarah Cavanaugh

Senior Vice President, Corporate Affairs & Administration

(508) 864-8337

scavanaugh@celldex.com

Patrick Till

Meru Advisors

(484) 788-8560

ptill@meruadvisors.com



CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS, INC. (In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Consolidated Statements of Operations Data Ended March 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Revenues: Product development and licensing agreements $ - $ 50 Contracts and grants 15 645 Total revenues 15 695 Operating expenses: Research and development 73,001 52,614 General and administrative 11,449 10,820 Total operating expenses 84,450 63,434 Operating loss (84,435 ) (62,739 ) Investment and other income, net 5,750 8,943 Net loss $ (78,685 ) $ (53,796 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (1.18 ) $ (0.81 ) Shares used in calculating basic and diluted net loss per share 66,566 66,383 Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet Data March 31, December 31, 2026 2025 (Unaudited) Assets Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities $ 451,458 $ 518,573 Other current assets 7,764 16,091 Property and equipment, net 7,396 5,334 Intangible and other assets, net 44,636 42,985 Total assets $ 511,254 $ 582,983 Liabilities and stockholders' equity Current liabilities $ 51,472 $ 50,991 Long-term liabilities 3,556 4,827 Stockholders' equity 456,226 527,165 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 511,254 $ 582,983





