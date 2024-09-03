Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market to Hit $22.75 Bn in 2034 Amid Rapid Growth

The global cell therapy human raw materials market size surpassed USD 2.91 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach around USD 22.75 billion by 2034, expanding at a CAGR of 22.38% from 2024 to 2034.

Download a sample version of this report @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/personalized-scope/5207

In 2024, the global cell therapy human raw materials market is set to reach around $3.56 billion. This marks a strong leap from 2023, driven by the growing focus on personalized medicine. As more advanced therapies come into play, the demand for human raw materials essential for cell therapies is rapidly increasing. This surge reflects the market’s impressive growth trajectory, expected to maintain a robust annual growth rate of 22.38% over the next decade.

Key Insights of Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market

· North America dominated the market share by 45.80% in 2023.

· Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

· By product, the cell culture supplements segment held the largest share of the cell therapy human raw materials market in 2023.

· By product, the cell culture media segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period.

· By end-use, the biopharmaceutical & pharmaceutical companies segment dominated the market in 2023.

Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market: A Vital Component to Healthcare Sector

The cell therapy human raw materials market is the industry that supplies these vital materials to companies and research institutions developing cell therapies. This market is growing rapidly due to the increasing demand for advanced treatments that use human cells to regenerate damaged tissues or combat diseases. The market includes a range of products and services, from sourcing human cells and tissues to providing specialized media and regents necessary for cell culture and expansion. As cell therapies become more prevalent in medicine, the demand for high-quality human raw materials continues to rise, driving growth and innovation in this market.

Recent Developments in Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market



Company Name Merck KGaA Headquarters Darmstadt, Germany, Europe Development In April 2024, Merk KGaA (Merck), Darmstadt, Germany based company announced an investment of more than €300 Million in a Life Science Research Centre. This investment is sort of a commitment of €1.5bn to the Darmstadt site by Merck’s broader by 2025. When it comes to searching for solutions for crucial medical challenges, Merck is always excited to support its customers in Europe with the help of Advanced Research Center.





Company Name NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) Headquarters North Bristol Park, Filton, Bristol, UK, Europe Development In March 2024, NHS Blood and Transplant (NHSBT) is establishing a state-of-art facility that will significantly enhance the UK’s capacity to research, develop, and produce novel gene and cell treatments. It will produce goods for the creation of possibly healing treatments for illnesses, including sickle cell disease, cystic fibrosis, and some types of cancer that are now incurable. A portion of these will be individualized treatments meant to treat a single patient.

Get the latest insights on healthcare industry segmentation with our Annual Membership: https://www.towardshealthcare.com/get-an-annual-membership

Top Companies in the Cell Therapy Human Raw Materials Market

· Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

· REPROCELL

· Actylis

· STEMCELL Technologies

· ACROBiosystems

· Charles River Laboratories

· BioIVT

· PromoCell GMBH

· Pluri Inc.

· AllCells

· GeminiBio

· Akron Biotech

· Danaher

· RoosterBio, Inc.

· Grifols, S.A.

· Merck KGaA

· CGT Global

Driver

Growing Demand for High-quality Raw Materials

In the market there is a rising demand for cell-based therapies, particularly for chronic diseases and cancer. This demand is driving the need for high quality raw materials in the cell therapy human raw materials market. As therapies like CAR-T cell treatments for cancer and stem cell therapies for degenerative diseases gain traction, the need for reliable and pristine raw materials has become paramount.

Lonza, Supplier in the life sciences industry has developed specialized products and services that support custom cell culture solutions. Advanced testing regimes ensure the purity and safety of the raw material used in cell therapy production; these kinds of solutions are included in these advanced testing regimes.

In 2023, Lonza expanded its cell and gene therapy manufacturing capabilities, emphasizing its commitment to providing high quality materials that meet the industries stringent regulatory standards.

In April 2023, company called Thermo Fisher Scientific Has introduced a range of specialist products designed to support the growing needs of the cell therapy industry, which highlights the industry shift toward ensuring the highest standards of raw material quality.



Component Application Example Quality Requirements Leukapheresis Products CAR-T Cell Therapy Blood-derived T Cells Processed under strict conditions for viability Culture Media Stem Cell Therapy Growth factors for cell differentiation Free of contaminants to ensure proper cell growth Reagents & Growth Factors Various Cell-based Treatments Cytokines, Enzymes High purity to maintain therapeutic effectiveness

Restraint

High Cost and Regulatory Complexities

The high costs and regulatory complexities involved in sourcing and validating human-derived raw materials present significant challenges for the growth of the cell therapy human raw materials market. While the demand for cell-based therapies continues to rise, the financial and regulatory burdens associated with obtaining and certifying these materials can significantly hinder market expansion.

For example, in 2023 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) introduced updated guidelineds for the manfacturing of cell-based therapies, emphasizing the need for rigorous testing and documentation of humanderived raw materials.

Opporunity

Innovation in Raw Material Sourcing and Devlopemnt

The continuous elaboration in sourcing and developing raw materials is creating significant growth opportunities for the cell therapy human raw materials market. Deals are being developed, as advancements in biotechnology and material sciences progress. These new raw materials not only improve the effectiveness and scalability of cell therapies but also reduce costs and dependency on traditional human derived materials. These innovations are paving the way for more accessible and effective cell-based treatments.

In April 2023, the company called Merk KGaA collaborated with M4K Pharma, M4K Pharma is a company specialising in Kinase inhibitors, to develop novel biomaterials that enhance differentiation and expansion of stem cells used in regenerative medicine. This collaboration led to the creation of new culture media addittives that improve cell viability and potency, potentially reducing the cost of manufacturing cell therapies while increasing their effectiveness.

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Cell Culture Supplements Segment Held the Largest Share

By product in cell therapy human raw materials market, cell culture supplements segment held the largest market share in 2023 and the cell culture media segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate druing the forecast period. These supplements, including proteins, growth factors, and nucleotides, are crucial for the growth and proliferation of cells in culture. The high demand for this supplement stems from their critical role in ensuring the viability and efficacy of therapeutic cells, which makes them indispensable in the production of cell therapies.

In May 2023, a performance-enhancing peptide for cell culture medium used in the production of biological medicines, cQrex KC, will be available from Evonik. The biopharmaceutical industry’s media formulators and cell culture process developers may now optimize cystine supply and boost cell culture productivity thanks to this novel peptide.

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies Dominated

In end-use segment of cell therapy human raw materials market, no biopharmaceutical and pharmaceutical companies were the leading end users in 2023, while CROs & CMOs segment is expected to showcase the fastest growth during the predicted period. These companies invest heavily in the development and commercialization of cell-based therapies, which is driving the demand for high quality raw materials. Their dominant position is reinforced by their extensive R&D activities and the scale of manufacturing operations requeried to buring cell therapies to market.

North America Holds 45.8% of Market Share in 2023

North America dominated the global cell therapy human raw materials market while holding a significant 45.80% of the market share in 2023. The combination of supportive government policies, rising demand for innovative treatments and strategic collaboration between key industry players are the reasons which are driving this leadership of the region. The North America’s well-established infrastructure and presence of numerous leading companies in the field of cell therapy have been critical in driving this dominance.

In April of 2024, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Issued a draft regarding the Center for Biologics Evolution and Research (CBER), which provides a comprehensive guideline to ensure the safety, identity and quality of this human raw materials. Such regulatory developments are crucial as they set standards for production of high-quality cell therapy products, further strengthening north America’s position in the global market.

Asia Pacific Holds 31% Share of Market, on to at Fastest Rate

Asia Pacific currently holds the 31% share of global cell therapy human raw materials market in 2023 and is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period. There is an increasing demand for advanced cell therapies in Asian countries, due to their large population. There is also heightened focus on biotechnology across the region which is the reason for this rapid growth. Countries like China and India are at the forefront of this growth, with significant investments in research and development to establishment of manufacturing facilities and strategic partnerships that are propelling the market forward.

In 2023, China approved several new CAR-T cell therapies, including “Yuanruida (CNCT19)” by JUVENTAS and “Fucaso” by IASO BIO and Innovent. These approvals reflect China’s robust pipeline and its commitment to advancing cell therapy treatments.

Browse More Insights of Towards Healthcare:

· The aseptic sampling market was estimated at US$ 0.95 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 2.31 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.76% from 2024 to 2034.

· The rat and mouse model market size was estimated at US$ 1.46 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 3.10 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 7.10% from 2024 to 2034.

· The microRNA market was estimated at US$ 1.61 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 6.11 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 12.89% from 2024 to 2034.

· The cell therapy market size was estimated at US$ 4.79 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 44.39 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 22.69% from 2024 to 2034.

· The biological safety testing products and services market size was estimated at US$ 4.90 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 15.07 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 10.75% from 2024 to 2034.

· The gRNA market was estimated at US$ 499.21 million in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 3,296.45 million by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 18.72% from 2024 to 2034.

· The automated liquid handling technologies market size was estimated at US$ 2.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 7.80 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 10.90% from 2024 to 2034.

· The multiplex assay market size was estimated at USD 1.50 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 6.75 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 14.79% from 2024 to 2034.

· The stem cells market size was estimated at US$ 14.92 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 49.26 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 11.47% from 2023 to 2034.

· The biobanking market size was estimated at US$ 80.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to US$ 208.81 billion by 2034, rising at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% from 2024 to 2034.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Product

Cell Culture Supplements

Proteins Growth Factors Nucleotides Other Supplements

Cell Culture Media

Cell Culture Sera

Reagents & Buffers

Other Raw Materials

By End-Use

Biopharmaceutical & Pharmaceutical Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutions

By Region

North America

U.S. Canada

Asia Pacific

China Japan India South Korea Thailands

Europe

Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Latin America

Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait



Discover our detailed Table of Contents (TOC) for the Industry, providing a thorough examination of market segments, material, emerging technologies and key trends. Our TOC offers a structured analysis of market dynamics, emerging innovations, and regional dynamics to guide your strategic decisions in this rapidly evolving healthcare field - https://www.towardshealthcare.com/table-of-content/cell-therapy-human-raw-materials-market-sizing

Acquire our comprehensive analysis today @ https://www.towardshealthcare.com/price/5207

You can place an order or ask any questions, please feel free to contact us at sales@towardshealthcare.com

Gain access to the latest insights and statistics in the healthcare industry by subscribing to our Annual Membership. Stay updated on healthcare industry segmentation with detailed reports, market trends, and expert analysis tailored to your needs. Stay ahead of the curve with valuable resources and strategic recommendations. Join today to unlock a wealth of knowledge and opportunities in the dynamic world of healthcare: Get a Subscription

About Us

Towards Healthcare is a leading global provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations. We are a global strategy consulting firm that assists business leaders in gaining a competitive edge and accelerating growth. We are a provider of technological solutions, clinical research services, and advanced analytics to the healthcare sector, committed to forming creative connections that result in actionable insights and creative innovations.

Browse our Brand-New Journals:

https://www.towardspackaging.com

https://www.towardsautomotive.com

https://www.precedenceresearch.com

For Latest Update Follow Us: https://www.linkedin.com/company/towards-healthcare

Get Our Freshly Printed Chronicle: https://www.healthcarewebwire.com