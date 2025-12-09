Cell and Gene Therapy Quality Control and Analytics Market Accelerates as AI, Advanced Testing, and Global Partnerships Drive Next-Gen Therapeutics

The cell and gene therapy quality control and analytics market is rapidly accelerating as AI-driven tools, advanced testing technologies, and global industry partnerships enhance accuracy, speed, and scalability in next-generation therapeutics. With rising demand for precision medicine and complex CGT treatments, AI-powered analytics, PCR innovations, and strong biopharma–CDMO collaborations are reshaping quality control standards and driving robust market growth.
The market has grown in recent periods due to the rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, driving high demand for precision medicine, and targeted therapies.
and Analytics Market 🔹 North America dominated the cell and gene therapy quality
control and analytics market in 2024. 🔹 The Asia
Pacific is expected to grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.
🔹 By testing
type, the sterility testing segment led the cell and gene therapy quality
control and analytics market in 2024, whereas the potency testing segment is
expected to grow between 2025 and 2034.
🔹 By
analytical method, the PCR segment led the cell and gene therapy quality
control and analytics market in 2024, whereas the mass spectrometry segment is
expected to grow in between 2025 and 2034.
🔹 By
application area, the oncology segment led the market in 2024, whereas the
genetic disorders segment is expected to grow between 2025 and 2034.
🔹 By
end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment led the market
in 2024, whereas the CDMOs segment is expected to grow between 2025 and 2034. Advanced Technologies Helpful for the Growth of the Cell
and Gene Therapy Quality Control and Analytics Market The cell and gene therapy
quality control and analytics market is expected to
grow due to advances in cell and gene therapies, the growing prevalence of
infectious and chronic diseases, and rising investments in research and
development. The market focuses on ensuring the safety, accuracy, and efficacy
of products, further fueling its growth.
Advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and NGS, which aid drug development and
enhance product safety, also fuel the market's growth. Advanced technologies
such as PCR, qPCR, and droplet digital PCR, which are useful for gene
integration and vector copy number quantification, are another factor driving
Analytics Market
🔹 Use of AI
for tasks such as data analysis, real-time monitoring, and predictive modeling
to improve efficiency is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.
🔹 Use of
sophisticated tools such as high-throughput sequencing, mass spectrometry, and
flow cytometry to handle the complexity of such therapies also helps to fuel
the growth of the market
🔹 Automation
to lower errors, improve efficiency, and improve product quality also helps to
enhance the growth of the market. Impact
of AI in Cell and Gene Therapy Quality Control and Analysis Market: Artificial
Intelligence (AI) is
revolutionizing quality control and analytics in the cell
and gene therapy market by
enabling faster, more accurate, and scalable evaluation of complex therapies.
AI-powered systems automate critical QC tasks such as identity, purity,
potency, and safety testing, while reducing human error and accelerating batch
release. By integrating and analyzing large, multi-modal datasets, including
sequencing, flow cytometry, and functional assays AI supports real-time
monitoring, predictive analysis, and regulatory compliance.
Additionally, AI facilitates the scalability of
manufacturing workflows, allowing rapid development and commercialization of
therapies like CAR-T and gene-editing products, while ensuring consistent
Quality Control and Analytics Market? The rising prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases,
the high demand for personalized medications and treatments, and the high demand for clinical trials due to advanced gene and cell therapies are
major factors driving market growth. Challenge How Do High Costs Affect the Growth of the Cell and Gene
Therapy Quality Control and Analytics Market? High costs associated with advanced cell and gene therapy
technologies, maintaining quality control, and stringent regulatory demands are
among the major restrictions on the growth of the cell and gene therapy quality
control and analytics market. Costs associated with managing the intricate,
complex procedures for developing new cell and gene therapies also restrict the
How Does the Partnership Between Stakeholders Create an
Opportunity for the Growth of the Cell and Gene Therapy Quality Control and
Analytics Market? Partnerships between biopharma companies, CDMOs, tech
firms, and academic institutions are essential to validate emerging cell and
gene therapies, which is helpful for the market's growth. Such collaborations
aid the successful development and adoption of advanced tools, including
AI-driven analytics, rapid sterility testing, and real-time monitoring systems,
thereby fueling market growth. Cell and Gene Therapy Quality Control and
Analytics Market Report Scope Report Attributes Key Statistics Dominating Region in 2025 North America Fastest Growing Region Asia Pacific Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Testing Type, Analytical Method, Application
Area, End-User, and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
Market Regional Analysis North America Led the Cell and Gene Therapy Quality
Control and Analytics Market in 2024 North America led the market in 2024 due to its developed
healthcare framework, advanced technologies, and well-established healthcare
and research infrastructure,which fueled markete growtt. The rising prevalence
of chronic diseases such as cancer, neurological problems, and cardiovascular
issues, leading to high demand for personalized medications and treatments, is
another major factor for the market’s growth. Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region
in the Foreseeable Period Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region
over the forecast period due to advancing healthcare infrastructure and higher
demand for new cell and gene therapies. Higher personal and government
investments in the advanced development of cell and gene therapies are another
major factor driving the market's growth in the foreseeable period. It also
helps to keep tabs on the quality, efficacy, and safety of new products to
achieve better results. Europe Is Observed to Have a Notable Growth in the
Foreseeable Period Europe is expected to show notable growth over the
forecast period due to a higher number of approved cell and gene therapies,
technological advancements in analytical methods, and stringent regulatory
requirements, thereby fueling market growth. The growing prevalence of
infectious and chronic diseases, leading to a high demand for personalized
medications and treatments, is another major factor driving market growth. Segmental Analysis By Testing Type
The sterility testing segment led the cell and gene
therapy quality control and analytics market in 2024 due to high demand for
quality assurance and allogenic products, as well as advancements in rapid
testing methods that support market growth. Heavy investments in quality
control infrastructure and specialized services to increase the volume of CGT
products further fuel the need for comprehensive sterile processing and release
testing, which is beneficial for market growth. The transition from traditional
to advanced techniques is another major factor driving the market's growth. The potency testing segment is expected to grow over the
forecast period, as it involves measuring the biological activity and
therapeutic potential of products. It is an essential requirement under
regulatory frameworks, further fueling the market's growth. The rising
complexity of therapies due to technological innovations, leading to a high
demand for robust potency assays, is another major factor driving the market's
growth in the foreseeable future. The segment also focuses on the product’s
safety, efficacy, and consistent quality. By Analytical Method The Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) segment dominated the cell and gene therapy
quality control and analytics market in 2024, driven by its high sensitivity
and rapid turnaround, which helped drive market growth. The market also
observes growth, as the segment serves as the core technology for product
characterization, such as transgene expression analysis and vector copy number (VCN)
determination, which helps fuel the market's growth.
The cutting-edge technologies of PCR, such as qPCR and
digital PCR (dPCR), help detect low-abundance targets, further fueling market
growth. The segment also observes growth due to its ability to identify and
quantify specific genetic modifications in cell and gene therapy, which is
beneficial for the market. The mass spectrometry
segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to its cutting-edge
technology, which is useful for handling the analytical capabilities of cell
and gene therapy. The segment focuses on the necessary molecular-level
characterization to ensure product safety and efficacy, further fueling market
growth in the foreseeable future. By Application Area The oncology segment dominated the cell and gene therapy
quality control and analytics market in 2024, driven by the increasing global
prevalence of cancer, which in turn led to high demand for cell and gene
therapies. The complexity of oncology applications, such as CAR-T cell therapies,
drives higher demand for quality control and analytical services, further
fueling market growth. Such specialized services help to offer high
scalability, which is helpful for manufacturers to meet stringent regulations,
further fueling the growth of the market for new therapeutic processes. The genetic disorders segment is expected to grow during
the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of genetic disorders, further
fueling demand for personalized medications, thereby driving market growth.
Specialized medications and treatments help identify the root cause of the
disease, enabling effective treatment and fueling market growth in the
foreseeable period.
Curative treatments and solutions to effectively manage genetic disorders are
another major factor driving the market's growth. Technological advancements in
gene editing, such as CRISPR-Cas9, also help to enhance the market’s growth in
the foreseeable period. By End User The pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment
led the cell and gene therapy quality control and analytics market in 2024,
driven by significant investments in cell and gene therapy. Higher demand for
the effectiveness, safety, and quality of products is another major factor
driving market growth. High demand for precision medicine, personalized
treatments, and the expansion of clinical trials at pharmaceutical and
biotechnology
companies also help fuel the market's growth. Higher demand for clinical trials
for oncology and chronic disease management is another major factor for the
market’s growth. The contract development and manufacturing organizations
(CDMO) segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period due to high demand
for specialized services. The segment focuses on providing specialized
manufacturing expertise, scalability, technical support, and assistance with
regulatory compliance, which also helps fuel the market’s growth in the
foreseeable period. The rising number of clinical trials due to the
introduction of new, technologically advanced cell and gene therapies also
Analytics Market Leading Companies Tier I: Market Leaders These companies are dominant in the market, offering
comprehensive quality control and analytical solutions across various stages of
cell and gene therapy development. Company Key Offerings Thermo Fisher Scientific Broad portfolio including next-generation sequencing,
PCR/qPCR, and AI-driven analytics platforms. Lonza Group Extensive services in cell and gene therapy
manufacturing, including quality control and analytics. Merck KGaA Offers a range of analytical solutions and consumables
for cell and gene therapy applications. Bio-Rad Laboratories Provides analytical instruments and reagents for gene
therapy quality control. QIAGEN Specializes in molecular testing and analytical
solutions for gene therapy. Tier II: Established Players These companies have a significant presence in the
market, offering specialized services and products that support cell and gene
therapy quality control and analytics. Company Key Offerings Charles River Laboratories Provides comprehensive services including quality
control testing for gene therapies Bio-Techne Corporation Offers tools and reagents for cell and gene therapy
research and development. WuXi AppTec Provides integrated services including quality control
testing for gene therapies. Catalent, Inc Specializes in gene therapy manufacturing and quality
control services. Eurofins Scientific Offers analytical testing services for gene therapy
products. Tier III: Emerging and Niche Players
These companies are emerging players or niche providers
that contribute to specific aspects of cell and gene therapy quality control
and analytics.
Company Key Offerings IQVIA Provides data analytics and technology solutions for
gene therapy development. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. Offers diagnostic solutions supporting gene therapy
applications Samsung Biologics Provides contract development and manufacturing
services with quality control capabilities. Sangamo Therapeutics Focuses on gene therapy development with integrated
quality control processes. Galapagos NV Engages in cell therapy development with an emphasis on
quality control. Recent Developments in Cell and Gene Therapy Quality
Control and Analytics Market
🔹 In
November 2025, BRIC-Translational Health Science and Technology Institute
(BRIC-THSTI), in collaboration with Miltenyi Biotec and the Biotechnology
Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), announced the launch of India’s
first Hands-on training programme on the Foundations of Cell and Gene Therapy
(CGT) Manufacturing, with a special focus on CAR-T cell therapy. The main aim
of the launch is to bridge the gap between the research and clinical parts. Source
- Healthcare Radius
🔹 In
September 2025, Solvias announced that William Mauck, Team Lead Manager,
Molecular Biology Lab at Solvias, and an expert in cell and gene therapy (CGT)
quality and analytics, will present at the upcoming Cell & Gene Therapy
International (CGTI) 2025, co-located with BioProcess International in Boston,
Massachusetts. The annual conference involved cutting-edge insights by global
experts. Source – PR Newswire Segment Covered in the Report
By Testing Type
🔹 Sterility
Testing 🔹 Identity
Testing 🔹 Potency
Testing 🔹 Mycoplasma
Testing 🔹 Endotoxin
Testing 🔹 Others>
By Analytical Method
🔹 Flow
Cytometry 🔹 Polymerase
Chain Reaction (PCR) 🔹 High-Performance
Liquid Chromatography (HPLC) 🔹 Mass
Spectrometry 🔹 Enzyme-Linked
Immunosorbent Assay (ELISA) 🔹 Others
By Application Area
🔹 Oncology 🔹 Genetic
Disorders 🔹 Cardiovascular
Diseases 🔹 Infectious
Diseases 🔹 Others
By End-User
🔹 Pharmaceutical
& Biotechnology Companies 🔹 Contract
Development and Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs) 🔹 Academic
& Research Institutes 🔹 Others
By Region
🔹 North America 🔹 Europe 🔹 Asia Pacific 🔹Latin America 🔹Middle East & Africa (MEA) Thanks for
intelligence and consulting powerhouse, dedicated to unlocking deep strategic
insights that drive innovation and transformation. With a laser focus on the dynamic world of life sciences, we specialize in decoding the complexities of cell and gene therapy, drug development, and oncology
markets, helping our clients stay ahead in some
of the most cutting-edge and high-stakes domains in healthcare. Our expertise
spans across the biotech and pharmaceutical ecosystem, serving innovators,
investors, and institutions that are redefining what’s possible in regenerative medicine, cancer care,
precision therapeutics, and beyond. Web: https://www.precedenceresearch.com ✚ Explore More Market Intelligence from Precedence Research: ➡️ Generative AI in Life Sciences: Explore how AI innovations are revolutionizing drug discovery, research
efficiency, and precision medicine. ➡️ Biopharmaceuticals Growth: Understand the accelerating expansion of biologics, therapeutic
proteins, and cutting-edge pharma pipelines. ➡️ Digital Therapeutics: Discover how technology-driven treatments are reshaping patient
care and improving clinical outcomes. ➡️ Life Sciences Growth: Gain insights into emerging opportunities, market expansion, and
innovation trends in the life sciences sector. ➡️ Viral Vector & Gene Therapy Manufacturing: Analyze the production advancements powering next-generation gene
therapies and precision medicine. ➡️ Wellness Transformation: See how consumer wellness trends are shaping supplements,
functional foods, and lifestyle-driven markets. ➡️ Generative AI in Healthcare: Unlocking Novel
Innovations in Medical and Patient Care:
Explore AI applications enhancing diagnostics, treatment personalization, and
patient engagement. Our Trusted Data Partners: Towards Healthcare | Nova
One Advisor | Onco Quant | Statifacts Get Recent News 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/news For Latest Update Follow Us:
📥 Download Sample Pages for Informed Decision-Making 👉 https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/6976
Growing cases of cancer and other chronic diseases, leading to a high demand for advanced cell and gene therapies, are another major factor driving market growth. Stringent regulatory restrictions followed by the FDA and EMA to ensure quality control and efficacy are among the major factors for the market’s growth.
Costs associated with tailoring and manufacturing personalized medications and treatments are another major factor restraining the growth of the cell and gene therapy quality control and analytics market.
Partnerships also help to develop regulatory confidence, reduce development risk, and ensure that new solutions meet industry standards. Hence, these factors collectively create a significant opportunity for market growth.
The US has made a major contribution to the market's growth through high investment in research and development and regulatory approval of new and innovative therapies.
China has a major contribution to market growth due to its large population, a growing geriatric population, and high demand for personalized treatments for rising chronic diseases.
The segment also helps to detect impurities during drug development, further fueling its growth. Detailed, structured information about the biomolecules essential for drug development also fuels the market’s growth.
For Latest Update Follow Us: