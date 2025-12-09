Cell and Gene Therapy Quality Control and Analytics Market Accelerates as AI, Advanced Testing, and Global Partnerships Drive Next-Gen Therapeutics

Key Highlights of Cell and Gene Therapy Quality Control and Analytics Market

🔹 North America dominated the cell and gene therapy quality control and analytics market in 2024.

🔹 The Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a notable CAGR between 2025 and 2034.

🔹 By testing type, the sterility testing segment led the cell and gene therapy quality control and analytics market in 2024, whereas the potency testing segment is expected to grow between 2025 and 2034.

🔹 By analytical method, the PCR segment led the cell and gene therapy quality control and analytics market in 2024, whereas the mass spectrometry segment is expected to grow in between 2025 and 2034.

🔹 By application area, the oncology segment led the market in 2024, whereas the genetic disorders segment is expected to grow between 2025 and 2034.

🔹 By end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies segment led the market in 2024, whereas the CDMOs segment is expected to grow between 2025 and 2034.