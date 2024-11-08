SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Cell And Gene Therapy Market Size to Hit US$ 132.6 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

November 8, 2024 | 
1 min read

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cell and gene therapy market size is estimated to be valued at USD 22.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 132.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The global cell and gene therapy market is witnessing significant growth due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders. According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020.

Growing awareness regarding gene and cell therapy as a potential treatment for various chronic diseases is further propelling market growth. Additionally, increasing funding for cell and gene therapy projects and clinical trials by both public and private organizations is augmenting the market expansion.

Market Trends

Autologous cell and gene therapies which use patient's own cells for treatment have gained immense popularity in recent years. For instance, autologous CAR T-cell therapies such as Yescarta and Kymriah have witnessed significant adoption rates post FDA approval for treatment of blood cancer. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period with anticipated launch of several autologous therapies targeting various cancer and genetic disorders.

Gene therapy holds promising potential for treating many neurological disorders with underlying genetic causes such as Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, retinal disorders, and spinal muscular atrophy. Several gene therapy candidates targeting neurological conditions are currently under clinical trials. The U.S. FDA approved Zolgensma in May, 2019. It is the first gene therapy approved to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). This has further accelerated research focus on developing gene therapies for other genetic diseases.

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Revenue in 2023

$22.7 billion

Estimated Value by 2030

$132.6 billion

Growth Rate

Poised to grow at a CAGR of 28.7%

Historical Data

2018–2021

Forecast Period

2023–2030

Forecast Units

Value (USD Million/Billion)

Report Coverage

Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends

Segments Covered

By Therapy Type, By Application, By End User

Geographies Covered

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World

Growth Drivers

• Increasing collaboration between the key market players to develop new gene therapies

• Initiation of research and development activities by the market players for various disease conditions

Restraints & Challenges

• Unfavorable reimbursement policies

• Challenges associated with cell and gene therapy

Market Opportunities

Cell therapy segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the growing approvals for various cell therapy products and robust research and development in this field. Cell therapy aims to replace or regenerate human cells that are diseased, damaged or lost due to age and degenerative illness. Various cell therapy products have already been approved for treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders. For instance, Kymriah by Novartis is a CAR-T cell therapy approved for treatment of lymphoblastic leukemia and Yescarta by Gilead Sciences is approved for treatment of lymphoma.

Gene therapy segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing success rates of gene therapy clinical trials. Gene therapy involves modification of genes to treat or cure genetic disorders. Some gene therapies have already been approved to treat inherited retinal diseases, hemophilia, and neurodegenerative disorders. For instance, Luxturna by Spark Therapeutics is the first approved gene therapy treatment for an inherited retinal disease. Several pipeline candidate drugs are also under clinical trials for various cancers, bleeding disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders.

Key Market Takeaways

The global cell and gene therapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period. This is owing to growing approval and launch of cell and gene therapy products.

On the basis of therapy type, cell therapy segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to higher approvals for cell therapy products and robust research pipelines in this segment.

On the basis of application, dermatology segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to successful approval of CAR-T and gene therapies for treatment of skin cancers and disorders.

On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to presence of key market players and high adoption of newly launched cell and gene therapies.

Competitor Insights

- Novartis International AG

- Pfizer Inc.,

- Sanofi S.A.

- Amgen, Inc

- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc

- bluebird Bio, Inc.,

- Biogen Inc

- uniQure N.V.

- JCR Pharmaceuticals CO. Ltd.

- Gene Biotherapeutics

- Kolon TissueGene Inc.,

- Horama S.S

- MeiraGTx Limited.

- Gilead Sciences, Inc

- Organogenesis, Inc

- Orchard Therapeutics Plc

- Freeline Therapeutics Ltd

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

- PTC Therapeutics, Inc.,

- Spark Therapeutics, Inc.

- Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc

These key players are focusing on launching new products and expanding their geographical presence through collaborations and partnerships.

Industrial Insights in Cell And Gene Therapy Market

 Companies like Orca Bio are conducting trials to improve relapse-free survival rates while minimizing chronic GvHD complications. For solid tumor treatments, companies like Triumvira are working with new targeting mechanisms such as Triumvira’s T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC). This combines autologous and allogeneic approaches to better identify and combat tumor cells. Progress in treating challenging cancers like pancreatic cancer and pediatric brain tumors with CAR-T therapies highlights potential advancements in overcoming resistance in solid tumors.

Detailed Segmentation:

By Therapy Type:

    • Cell Therapy
      • Stem Cells
      • T Cells
      • Dendritic Cells
      • NK Cells
    • Gene Therapy
      • Germline Gene Therapy
      • Somatic Gene Therapy

By Application:

    • Dermatology
    • Musculoskeletal
    • Oncology
    • Immunology
    • Cardiology & Neurology
    • Others (Urinary Problems, Infectious Disease, Ophthalmic, Diseases, Retinal Diseases, And Others)

By End user:

    • Hospitals
    • Clinics
    • Others (Research Institutes, Academic Institutes, etc.)

By Region:

    • North America
      • U.S.
      • Canada
    • Latin America
      • Brazil
      • Argentina
      • Mexico
      • Rest of Latin America
    • Europe
      • Germany
      • U.K.
      • Spain
      • France
      • Italy
      • Russia
      • Rest of Europe
    • Asia Pacific
      • China
      • India
      • Japan
      • Australia
      • South Korea
      • ASEAN
      • Rest of Asia Pacific
    • Middle East
      • GCC Countries
      • Israel
      • Rest of Middle East
    • Africa
      • South Africa
      • North Africa
      • Central Africa

