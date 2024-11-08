Cell And Gene Therapy Market Size to Hit US$ 132.6 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cell and gene therapy market size is estimated to be valued at USD 22.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 132.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2023 to 2030.

The global cell and gene therapy market is witnessing significant growth due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders. According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020.