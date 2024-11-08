Cell And Gene Therapy Market Size to Hit US$ 132.6 Billion by 2030, Coherent Market Insights

According to Coherent Market Insights, the global cell and gene therapy market size is estimated to be valued at USD 22.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to surpass USD 132.6 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 28.7% from 2023 to 2030.
The global cell and gene therapy market is witnessing significant growth due to rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and genetic disorders. According to WHO, cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and was responsible for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020.
DNA technology market is estimated to be valued at USD 172.94 Bn in 2024
and is expected to reach USD 327.63 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual
growth rate (CAGR) of 9.6% from 2024 to 2031. The global biopharmaceuticals
market was valued at US$ 371.26 Bn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value
of US$ 654.76 Bn by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2023 and 2030. The global stem
cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at USD 15.15 Bn in 2024 and
is expected to reach USD 63.23 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth
rate (CAGR) of 22.6% from 2024 to 2031. The global adoptive
cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 4,932.5 million in
2022 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period
(2022-2030). The global Stem
Cell Manufacturing market is estimated to be valued at USD 12.8 Bn in 2024
and is expected to reach USD 30.2 Bn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual
growth rate (CAGR) of 13% from 2024 to 2031. The global cell
therapy market is estimated to be valued at USD 2,583.8 Mn in 2024 and is
expected to reach USD 4,847.5 Mn by 2031, exhibiting a compound annual growth
rate (CAGR) of 9.4% from 2024 to 2031. The global immune
cell engineering market size is expected to reach US$ 11.66 Bn by 2030,
from US$ 2.82 Bn in 2023, at a CAGR of 22.5% during the forecast period. The global CAR
T cell therapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2.26 Billion in 2022
and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 20.9 % during the forecast period
(2022-2030). About Us: Coherent Market
Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization that
provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and
consulting services. We are known for our actionable insights and authentic
reports in various domains including aerospace and defense, agriculture, food
and beverages, automotive, chemicals and materials, and virtually all domains
and an exhaustive list of sub-domains under the sun. We create value for
clients through our highly reliable and accurate reports. We are also committed
in playing a leading role in offering insights in various sectors post-COVID-19
Growing awareness regarding gene and cell therapy as a potential treatment for various chronic diseases is further propelling market growth. Additionally, increasing funding for cell and gene therapy projects and clinical trials by both public and private organizations is augmenting the market expansion.
Market Trends
Autologous cell and gene therapies which use patient's own cells for treatment have gained immense popularity in recent years. For instance, autologous CAR T-cell therapies such as Yescarta and Kymriah have witnessed significant adoption rates post FDA approval for treatment of blood cancer. This trend is expected to continue during the forecast period with anticipated launch of several autologous therapies targeting various cancer and genetic disorders.
Gene therapy holds promising potential for treating many neurological disorders with underlying genetic causes such as Parkinson's disease, Huntington's disease, Alzheimer's disease, retinal disorders, and spinal muscular atrophy. Several gene therapy candidates targeting neurological conditions are currently under clinical trials. The U.S. FDA approved Zolgensma in May, 2019. It is the first gene therapy approved to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). This has further accelerated research focus on developing gene therapies for other genetic diseases.
Cell and Gene Therapy Market Report Coverage
Report Coverage
Details
Market Revenue in 2023
$22.7 billion
Estimated Value by 2030
$132.6 billion
Growth Rate
Poised to grow at a CAGR of 28.7%
Historical Data
2018–2021
Forecast Period
2023–2030
Forecast Units
Value (USD Million/Billion)
Report Coverage
Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends
Segments Covered
By Therapy Type, By Application, By End User
Geographies Covered
North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of World
Growth Drivers
• Increasing collaboration between the key market players to develop new gene therapies
• Initiation of research and development activities by the market players for various disease conditions
Restraints & Challenges
• Unfavorable reimbursement policies
• Challenges associated with cell and gene therapy
Market Opportunities
Cell therapy segment is expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period owing to the growing approvals for various cell therapy products and robust research and development in this field. Cell therapy aims to replace or regenerate human cells that are diseased, damaged or lost due to age and degenerative illness. Various cell therapy products have already been approved for treatment of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and musculoskeletal disorders. For instance, Kymriah by Novartis is a CAR-T cell therapy approved for treatment of lymphoblastic leukemia and Yescarta by Gilead Sciences is approved for treatment of lymphoma.
Gene therapy segment is projected to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increasing success rates of gene therapy clinical trials. Gene therapy involves modification of genes to treat or cure genetic disorders. Some gene therapies have already been approved to treat inherited retinal diseases, hemophilia, and neurodegenerative disorders. For instance, Luxturna by Spark Therapeutics is the first approved gene therapy treatment for an inherited retinal disease. Several pipeline candidate drugs are also under clinical trials for various cancers, bleeding disorders, cardiovascular diseases, and neurological disorders.
Key Market Takeaways
The global cell and gene therapy market is anticipated to witness a CAGR of 28.7% during the forecast period. This is owing to growing approval and launch of cell and gene therapy products.
On the basis of therapy type, cell therapy segment is expected to hold a dominant position, owing to higher approvals for cell therapy products and robust research pipelines in this segment.
On the basis of application, dermatology segment is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period due to successful approval of CAR-T and gene therapies for treatment of skin cancers and disorders.
On the basis of region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position over the forecast period. This is due to presence of key market players and high adoption of newly launched cell and gene therapies.
Competitor Insights
- Novartis International AG
- Pfizer Inc.,
- Sanofi S.A.
- Amgen, Inc
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc
- bluebird Bio, Inc.,
- Biogen Inc
- uniQure N.V.
- JCR Pharmaceuticals CO. Ltd.
- Gene Biotherapeutics
- Kolon TissueGene Inc.,
- Horama S.S
- MeiraGTx Limited.
- Gilead Sciences, Inc
- Organogenesis, Inc
- Orchard Therapeutics Plc
- Freeline Therapeutics Ltd
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
- PTC Therapeutics, Inc.,
- Spark Therapeutics, Inc.
- Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc
These key players are focusing on launching new products and expanding their geographical presence through collaborations and partnerships.
Industrial Insights in Cell And Gene Therapy Market
Companies like Orca Bio are conducting trials to improve relapse-free survival rates while minimizing chronic GvHD complications. For solid tumor treatments, companies like Triumvira are working with new targeting mechanisms such as Triumvira’s T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC). This combines autologous and allogeneic approaches to better identify and combat tumor cells. Progress in treating challenging cancers like pancreatic cancer and pediatric brain tumors with CAR-T therapies highlights potential advancements in overcoming resistance in solid tumors.
