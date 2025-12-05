Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Size Worth USD 74.03 Billion by 2034

The Complete Study is Now Available for Immediate Access | Download the Sample Pages of this Report@ https://www.precedenceresearch.com/sample/5567

Key Highlights of Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market

🔹 By region, North America dominated the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

🔹 By phase, the pre-clinical segment led the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024, whereas the clinical segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

🔹 By product type, the cell therapy segment led the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024, whereas the gene-modified cell therapy segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

🔹 By indication, the oncology segment led the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024, while the rare diseases segment is expected to grow over the forecast period.