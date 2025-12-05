SUBSCRIBE
Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Size Worth USD 74.03 Billion by 2034

December 5, 2025 | 
1 min read

According to Precedence Research, the global cell and gene therapy CDMO market size is expected to be worth over USD 74.03 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 8.07 billion in 2025. The market is expected to expand at a healthy CAGR of 27.92% from 2025 to 2034.

The growing demand for specialized expertise, facilities, and knowledge in the manufacturing and development of cell and gene therapies is a major factor driving market growth.

Key Highlights of Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market

🔹 By region, North America dominated the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024, whereas the Asia Pacific is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

🔹 By phase, the pre-clinical segment led the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024, whereas the clinical segment is expected to grow in the foreseeable period.

🔹 By product type, the cell therapy segment led the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024, whereas the gene-modified cell therapy segment is expected to grow in the foreseen period.

🔹 By indication, the oncology segment led the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024, while the rare diseases segment is expected to grow over the forecast period.

Advanced Technology Is Helpful for the Growth of the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Industry

The cell and gene therapy CDMO market is growing mainly due to the rising prevalence of infectious, chronic, and rare diseases globally. Such diseases lead to a higher demand for precision medicine and treatment to achieve effective results and satisfied patient outcomes.

Advanced technologies and an increasing number of clinical trials for the development of cell and gene therapies are major drivers of market growth. CDMO provides expertise in specialized facilities for the manufacturing of therapeutic products, including process development, clinical trial products, and scaling up to commercial manufacturing. A supportive regulatory framework and higher investment also help drive growth in the cell and gene therapy CDMO market.

New Trends of Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market

🔹Use of AI to improve accuracy, scalability, and efficiency for manufacturing is one of the major factors for the growth of the market.

🔹 Growing regulatory frameworks, leading to higher demand for CDMOs to scale up production from small clinical batches to large-scale commercial supplies, also drive market growth.

🔹Emerging non-viral vectors, due to their low cost and simpler production, also help to propel the growth of the market.

Role of AI in the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market

Artificial intelligence (AI) is becoming a transformative force in the cell and gene therapy CDMO sector by streamlining and optimizing complex biologics manufacturing and development processes. AI-powered tools help in cell selection and quality control, enabling detection of potential contamination, genetic inconsistencies, or deviations in cell behavior early in the process, which reduces batch failures and improves overall yield and safety.

Moreover, AI assists in viral vector design and optimization, predicting gene expression outcomes and reducing time-consuming trial-and-error during vector construct design. On the manufacturing side, AI enables real-time process monitoring, predictive analytics, and digital-twin simulations, allowing CDMOs to scale production, manage supply chains more efficiently, and uphold rigorous quality standards, thus accelerating time-to-market for advanced therapies.

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Dynamics

Drivers

What Are the Growth Drivers of Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market?

Factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, the high demand for personalized medicine, and the increasing demand for targeted drug therapies are major drivers of market growth. Living cells and genetic modifications in rapidly expanding healthcare are also a vital factor in the market’s growth.

The market also helps drug developers to successfully prepare for the successful execution of clinical trials for new and innovative therapies. Hence, these are some of the major factors driving the market's growth.

How Do Manufacturing Complexities Restrain the Growth of the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market?

The inherent nature of therapies involving live cells, viral vectors, and individual treatment plans, along with the complexities of such therapies, is a major restraint on the market's growth. Hence, to manage such issues, it is essential to maintain quality control, specialized expertise, and adequate equipment. Increased production costs for approved gene therapies are another restraint on the market's growth.

 Opportunity

Specialized Facilities and Technologies Helpful for the Growth of the Market

Higher research and investment in the development of specialized facilities and technologies for successful, innovative cell and gene therapies are major opportunities for market growth.

Partnering with a CDMO helps a biotechnological company gain expertise in specific fields, further fueling market growth. It also helps manage drug development and personalized medication and treatment, further fueling market growth. Hence, such factors present a major opportunity for market growth. 

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Report Coverage

Report Coverage

Details

Market Size in 2025

USD 8.07 Billion

Market Size in 2026

USD 10.33 Billion

Market Size by 2034

USD 74.03 Billion

Market Growth Rate from 2025 to 2034

CAGR of 27.92%

Dominating Region

North America (67% market share in 2024)

Fastest Growing Region

Asia Pacific (CAGR of 29.03%)

Base Year

2024

Forecast Period

2025 to 2034

Segments Covered

Phase (Pre-clinical, Clinical), Product Type (Cell Therapy, Gene-Modified Cell Therapy), Indication (Oncology, Rare Diseases), Regions

Key Segment Insights

Pre-clinical phase dominated (67% share in 2024); Cell therapy led product type (42% share in 2024); Oncology led indication (50% share in 2024); Rare diseases segment projected to grow rapidly

AI Integration

Artificial intelligence enhances cell selection, treatment prediction, large dataset analysis, and overall manufacturing efficiency

U.S. Market Size

USD 2.41 Billion in 2024; projected USD 28.73 Billion by 2034 (CAGR 28.12%)

Growth Drivers

Rising clinical trials, growing demand for advanced therapies, AI-driven manufacturing, regulatory support, and infrastructure in North America

Growing Cell and Gene Therapy Market Drives Demand for CDMOs

The rapid expansion of the Cell and Gene Therapy Market is fueling significant growth in the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO (Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization) Market.

According to Precedence Research, the global cell and gene therapy market size is evaluated at USD 8.94 billion in 2025 and is predicted to increase from USD 10.94 billion in 2026 to nearly USD 39.61 billion by 2034. The market is expected t grow at a healthy CAGR of 17.98% from 2025 to 2034.

As the demand for advanced therapies such as CAR-T, gene-modified cells, and regenerative treatments rises, biopharmaceutical companies increasingly rely on CDMOs for specialized development and large-scale manufacturing. Key Drivers Linking Both Markets:

🔹Rising Clinical Trials: Increasing number of cell and gene therapy clinical trials worldwide has created a strong need for outsourced development and manufacturing expertise.

🔹Complex Manufacturing Needs: Advanced therapies require sophisticated processes for cell culture, viral vector production, and quality control, making CDMOs essential partners.

🔹Cost and Time Efficiency: Outsourcing to CDMOs helps companies reduce capital expenditure, accelerate time-to-market, and ensure regulatory compliance.

🔹Technological Integration: Innovations in AI, automation, and gene-editing tools adopted by CDMOs improve manufacturing precision and scalability, directly benefiting therapy developers.

🔹Global Reach: Growth in regions like North America and Asia Pacific in the therapy market is mirrored by expansion in CDMO capabilities to serve regional demands efficiently.

As the Cell and Gene Therapy Market expands, CDMOs are positioned as crucial enablers, bridging the gap between research innovation and commercial-scale production, ensuring that life-saving therapies reach patients faster and more reliably.

Cell and Gene Therapy Market Leading Companies

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Amgen Inc.

Biogen Inc.

CORESTEM Inc.

Dendreon Pharmaceuticals LLC.

Helixmith Co. Ltd.

JCR Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd.

Kolon TissueGene Inc.

Novartis AG

Pfizer Inc.

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Regional Analysis

What is the U.S. Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Size?

The U.S. cell and gene therapy CDMO market size is valued at USD 3.08 billion in 2025 and is expected to cross over USD 28.73 billion by 2034, growing at a strong CAGR of 28.12% from 2025 to 2034.

North America Led the Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market in 2024

North America led the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024 due to factors such as developed healthcare infrastructure, advanced and technologically advanced facilities, expanding geographic research, a supportive regulatory landscape, and high investment in research and development.

Advanced technologies that are helpful for the development of new cell and gene therapies are another major factor driving the market's growth. The US plays a major role in the region's market growth due to improved healthcare facilities and higher demand for precision medicine and treatments to achieve effective results.

Asia Pacific Is Observed to Be the Fastest-Growing Region in the Forecast Period

Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing region due to rising clinical trials for cell and gene therapies, high demand for reliable, advanced treatments, and a supportive regulatory framework, which are expected to drive market growth in the foreseeable period.

The cell and gene therapy CDMO market also observes growth in the region over the expected timeframe, driven by China's adoption of advanced technology for cell and gene therapy development. Government and regulatory support for trials in the region is another major factor for the market’s growth. 

Europe Is Observed to Have Notable Growth in the Foreseeable Period

Europe is expected to experience notable growth in the forecast period due to factors such as a robust biotechnology sector, an increasing prevalence of genetic disorders and infectious diseases, and an established healthcare infrastructure.

High investments by major companies and the government in the development of cell and gene therapies in the region also help fuel the market's growth. Contributions from countries such as Germany and the UK, in the form of advanced healthcare infrastructure and government support, also help fuel the market's growth.

Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market Segmental Insights

By Phase Insights

The pre-clinical segment led the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024, driven by large and expanding pipelines of new and innovative therapies, increased investment in research and development, and high adoption of outsourcing for early-stage development services such as vector design and small-scale manufacturing. The segment also observes growth, providing various other services such as vector design, process development, and small-scale manufacturing. Hence, these factors collectively help enhance market growth.

The clinical segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to increasing clinical trials, the growing complexities of such therapies, and the high demand for specialized manufacturing capabilities to target rare diseases at their early stages. Complex cell and gene therapies also drive higher demand for CDMO expertise in areas such as manufacturing, process development, and quality control throughout the clinical process. Hence, the segment isexpectedd to growovern theforecastn period.

By Product Type Insights

The cell therapy segment led the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024, driven by high demand in areas such as regenerative medicine and personalized medicine. Many small and mid-sized biotech firms lack the expertise needed for complex cell therapy manufacturing, leading to higher demand for CDMOs and further fueling the market's growth. Hence, all such factors contribute to the segment's growth.

The gene-modified cell therapy segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the success of therapies such as CAR-T and TCR-T, increased investment in personalized medicines and treatments, and advancements in gene-editing technologies such as CRISPR. Expertise in the segment for complex gene modification is another major factor driving market growth in the foreseeable period. 

By Indication Insights

The oncology segment led the cell and gene therapy CDMO market in 2024, driven by the higher prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases, such as cancer. Such factors further increase the demand for personalized drugs and treatments, thereby fueling market growth. Higher demand for cancer-targeted therapies, such as CAR-T, for effective treatment outcomes is another major factor driving the market’s growth. Innovative and technologically advanced cell and gene therapies are another major factor for the market’s growth.

The rare diseases segment is expected to grow over the forecast period due to the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, driving high demand for personalized medications and treatments, thereby supporting market growth. The ability of cell and gene therapies to address genetic disorders is another major factor in the development of effective drugs and treatments, helping the market’s growth in the foreseeable period. Factors such as higher research and development spending, greater investment, and orphan drug designation also help fuel the market’s growth over the forecast period.

Recent Developments in Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market

🔸 In October 2025, Mytos launched its automated contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), leveraging properties to overcome regenerative medicine’s restrictions and enable scalable, affordable manufacturing of stem cell-derived therapies. (Source- https://www.genengnews.com)

🔸In May 2025, Astraveus announced its plans to evaluate its novel platform for CAR-T manufacturing, while a new global CDMO launched to address development and manufacturing in the cell and gene industry. (Source-https://www.regmednet.com)

Top Companies of Cell and Gene Therapy CDMO Market

      Avid Bioservices

Catalent

Charles River Lobaoraties

Curia

Emergent BioSolutions

Eurofins

FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies

Genscript

Lonza

Pfizer CentreOne

Recipharm

 Syngene

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Wacker

WuXi Biologics

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type of Therapy:

🔹 Gene Therapy

Viral Vector-based Gene Therapy

Non-viral Gene Therapy

Gene Editing Therapies

🔹 Cell Therapy

Autologous Cell Therapy

Allogeneic Cell Therapy

🔹 Stem Cell Therapy

🔹 CAR-T Therapy

🔹 Other Cell Therapies

By Type of Manufacturing Service

🔹 Development Services

Cell Line Development

Process Development

Analytical Testing

Regulatory Support

🔹 Manufacturing Services

Clinical Manufacturing

Commercial Manufacturing

Fill & Finish

🔹 Other Services

Supply Chain Management

Packaging and Labeling

By Cell and Gene Therapy Modality

🔹 Viral Vectors

Adeno-associated Virus (AAV)

Lentivirus

Adenovirus

Retrovirus

Other Viral Vectors

🔹 Non-Viral Vectors

Plasmid DNA

mRNA-based Therapies

🔹 CRISPR/Cas9 and Other Gene Editing Tools

By Therapeutic Area

🔹 Oncology

CAR-T Therapies for Cancer

Cancer Vaccines

🔹 Neurology

Gene Therapies for Neurological Disorders

Gene Editing for Neurological Conditions

🔹 Cardiovascular

Gene Therapy for Heart Diseases

🔹 Metabolic Disorders

Gene Therapy for Rare Diseases

🔹 Other Therapeutic Areas

Musculoskeletal

Ophthalmology

Infectious Diseases

By End-User

🔹 Biopharmaceutical Companies

Large pharma companies outsourcing manufacturing

Small and medium-sized biotech companies

🔹 Academic and Research Institutions

🔹 Contract Development & Manufacturing Organizations (CDMOs)

By Region

🔹 North America

🔹 Europe

🔹 Asia Pacific

🔹Latin America

🔹Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Thanks for reading you can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

Cell therapy Gene therapy
