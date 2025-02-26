Celcuity to Participate at Upcoming Cowen and Leerink Investor Conferences

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celcuity Inc. (Nasdaq: CELC), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pursuing development of targeted therapies for oncology, today announced that Brian Sullivan, Chief Executive Officer, and Co-founder of Celcuity, will present and be available for one-on-one investor meetings at the following investor conferences:

A fireside chat at the TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference in Boston at 10:30 a.m. ET on Tuesday, March 4, 2025. A live webcast will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/cowen177/celc/1986573

A fireside chat at the Leerink Global Healthcare Conference 2025 in Miami at 9:20 a.m. ET on Wednesday, March 12, 2025. A live webcast will be available using this weblink: https://wsw.com/webcast/leerink38/celc/2182307

About Celcuity

Celcuity is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on development of targeted therapies for treatment of multiple solid tumor indications. The company’s lead therapeutic candidate is gedatolisib, a potent, pan-PI3K and mTOR inhibitor. Its mechanism of action and pharmacokinetic properties are differentiated from other currently approved and investigational therapies that target PI3K or mTOR alone or together. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-1, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with fulvestrant with or without palbociclib in patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is currently enrolling patients. More detailed information about the VIKTORIA-1 study can be found at ClinicalTrials.gov . A Phase 1b/2 clinical trial, CELC-G-201, evaluating gedatolisib in combination with darolutamide in patients with metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer, is on-going. A Phase 3 clinical trial, VIKTORIA-2, evaluating gedatolisib plus a CDK4/6 inhibitor and fulvestrant as first-line treatment for patients with HR+/HER2- advanced breast cancer is expected to begin enrolling patients in the second quarter of 2025. Celcuity is headquartered in Minneapolis. Further information about Celcuity can be found at www.celcuity.com . Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter .

Contacts:

Celcuity Inc.

Brian Sullivan, bsullivan@celcuity.com

Vicky Hahne, vhahne@celcuity.com

(763) 392-0123

ICR Healthcare

Patti Bank, patti.bank@icrhealthcare.com

(415) 513-1284