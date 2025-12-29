CEL-SCI Reports Fiscal 2025 Results

Filed for Breakthrough Designation for Multikine in Saudi Arabia

A 212-patient Confirmatory Registration Study for Multikine in PD-L1 low newly diagnosed head and neck cancer patients is currently in final stage of preparations - enrollment expected to begin Spring 2026

Plans to seek early approval in U.S. based on pre-surgical response rate upon full enrollment

“During fiscal 2025, our regulatory advancements accelerated driven by new opportunities for Multikine in Saudi Arabia and the green light we have received for our Confirmatory Registration trial in the U.S.,” stated CEL-SCI CEO, Geert Kersten. “The Confirmatory Registration study required by the FDA is designed to confirm data from our prior Phase 3 study by evaluating Multikine in only those patients who showed the best type of tumor responses and survival in that study in a highly statistically significant manner. The long-term survival with our drug of 73% vs. only 45% without our drug, a huge improvement demonstrated in our prior Phase 3 study, significantly decreases risk associated with the development of Multikine as a cancer therapy. Preparations for this final registration study are ongoing, and we expect to commence enrollment in Spring 2026.”

Clinical and Corporate Developments:

CEL-SCI is in final preparations to start enrollment of its 212-patient U.S. Confirmatory Registration Study for Multikine in newly diagnosed locally advanced head and neck cancer patients. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has given CEL-SCI the go-ahead for the study. Enrollment is expected to begin in Spring 2026. CEL-SCI plans to seek early approval based on early tumor response data which is expected by 2028.

An application was submitted for Breakthrough Medicine Designation for Multikine in the treatment of head and neck cancer in Saudi Arabia as recommended by the Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA). This was done in combination with a Saudi company, also as recommended by the SFDA. CEL-SCI believes it has addressed all of the scientific questions posed by the SFDA. In response to an additional request, CEL-SCI also submitted a blueprint for its strategy to support and become a part of the Saudi Arabia’s ambitious Vision 2030 goals to further advance the Kingdom’s global leadership in biotechnology.

CEL-SCI’s cGMP state-of-the-art dedicated manufacturing facility commissioning was validated and manufacturing of Multikine for the confirmatory Registration Study was completed, a significant milestone towards starting enrollment. Should Multikine receive regulatory clearance for patient access and sales in Saudi Arabia based on the Breakthrough Medicine Designation, CEL-SCI is ready to manufacture and ship doses to Saudi Arabia from its U.S. facility while diversifying its geographic manufacturing base with support from Saudi counterparts.

CEL-SCI is working closely with Ergomed, a clinical research organization (CRO) with a strong track record of fast enrolment and high-quality study delivery, to complete the final preparations for its confirmatory Registration Study. Ergomed has been a strategic partner and collaborator for over 10 years and was instrumental in successfully completing the Phase 3 study.

A new study supports CEL-SCI’s strategy to seek early approval in the U.S. The third-party study recently published in Cancer Cell

More data on PD-L1 as a predictive biomarker signals a clear regulatory pathway for Multikine in PD-L1 negative patients. There is a growing body of data on PD-L1 as a predictive biomarker and diagnostic for cancer. In June 2025, the FDA approved Merck’s KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab), an anti-PD-L1 therapy, for the treatment of adult patients with resectable locally advanced head and neck squamous cell carcinoma (HNSCC) whose tumors express PD-L1. Of note, the FDA granted Merck priority review in February 2025 and approval in June 2025 based on interim results. This sets a positive precedent for Multikine. Importantly, while Keytruda confers benefit in patients with a high levels of PD-L1, Multikine has been shown to significantly extend life in patients with low to zero levels of PD-L1. Multikine reduced the risk of death by 66% compared to standard of care in the target population of patients with low and zero PD-L1, while Keytruda reduced the risk of recurrence and progression (EFS) by 30% compared with standard of care in patients whose tumors expressed higher PD-L1 without demonstrating improvement in overall survival.

Financial Results

During the fiscal year ended September 30, 2025, research and development expenses were $15.9 million, which decreased by approximately $2.3 million, or 13%, compared to the year ended September 30, 2024. General and administrative expenses in fiscal 2025 were $8.9 million, which increased by approximately $0.7 million, or 9%, compared to the year ended September 30, 2024. Net loss available to common shareholders decreased by $2.2 million to approximately $25.4 million for the twelve months ended September 30, 2025 from $27.6 million in fiscal 2024. The operating cash expenditures for the year were approximately $17.1 million. CEL-SCI’s audited financial statements contained an audit opinion from its independent registered public accounting firm that included an explanatory paragraph related to CEL-SCI’s ability to continue as a going concern. CEL-SCI raised gross proceeds of approximately $28.3 million in fiscal 2025 through the sale of common stock.

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient’s immune system while it is still intact should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Multikine is designed to help the immune system "target" the tumor before surgery, radiation and chemotherapy because that is the time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to be better able to mount an attack on the tumor.

Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), a true first-line cancer therapy, has been dosed in over 740 patients and received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck. Based on the data from the completed randomized controlled Phase 3 study of 928 patients, the FDA concurred with CEL-SCI’s target patient selection criteria and gave the go-ahead to conduct a confirmatory Registration Study which will enroll 212 patients. CEL-SCI will enroll newly diagnosed locally advanced not yet treated resectable head and neck cancer patients with no lymph node involvement (determined via PET scan) and with low PD-L1 tumor expression (determined via biopsy), representing about 100,000 patients annually.

The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

