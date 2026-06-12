CEL-SCI and Saudi Amarox to Conduct Signing Ceremony at BIO 2026 for Strategic Agreement to Advance Commercialization and Distribution of Multikine® in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia Emerges as a Global Biotech Investment Hub Under Vision 2030

Senior Saudi Government, Investment and Healthcare Leaders to Attend the CEL-SCI / Amarox Signing & Opening Ceremonies

Strategic Agreement Marks Important Step Toward Commercialization of Multikine® in One of the Middle East's Fastest-Growing Healthcare Markets

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$CVM #Multikine--CEL-SCI Corporation (NYSE American: CVM) today announced it will participate in a formal signing ceremony with Saudi Amarox ("Amarox") during the BIO International Convention 2026 in San Diego, California. The ceremony will mark an important milestone in advancing the previously announced strategic agreement between the companies focused on the commercialization and distribution of Multikine®* (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

The BIO International Convention, the world's largest biotechnology industry event, will take place June 22-25, 2026, bringing together biotechnology, pharmaceutical, investment and government leaders from around the world.

The official signing ceremony will take place during the opening ceremony of the Saudi Amarox booth on Monday, June 22, 2026, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM PST. CEL-SCI's Chief Executive Officer Geert Kersten and representatives from Amarox will participate in the ceremony, formally recognizing the companies' collaboration on bringing Multikine to patients in Saudi Arabia.

The event comes as Saudi Arabia accelerates its emergence as a global leader in biotechnology and life sciences investments under the Kingdom’s Vision 2030 strategy. The Saudi Ministry of Health is an official sponsor of BIO 2026 and has established biotechnology as a strategic priority, with significant public and private investment.

"Saudi Arabia is making substantial investments to build one of the world's most dynamic biotechnology sectors, creating significant opportunities for innovative therapies such as Multikine," said Geert Kersten, Chief Executive Officer of CEL-SCI. "Our collaboration with Amarox represents an important step toward making Multikine available to patients in Saudi Arabia, establishing a foundation for long-term growth throughout the region. We are honored to participate in these events alongside key government, healthcare and investment leaders who are helping shape the future of biotechnology in the Kingdom."

Saudi Arabia's growing prominence in biotechnology will also be highlighted during BIO 2026 through the featured session, "From Vision to Value: Private-Led Biotech Market Growth Powered by Saudi Arabia's Agile Ecosystem." One of featured speakers is Abdulaziz Al-Qahtani, PharmD, Pipeline & Market Access Director at Amarox, underscoring Amarox's role in advancing Saudi Arabia's life sciences ambitions.

The signing ceremony follows the strategic agreement previously announced by CEL-SCI and Amarox to collaborate on regulatory, commercialization and distribution activities for Multikine in Saudi Arabia. The terms of the agreement include a 50%/50% revenue share for Multikine sales in Saudi Arabia upon receipt of Breakthrough Medicine Designation. Amarox, ranked #1 for Saudi-FDA (SFDA) applications for critical and unavailable medicine for 3 consecutive years, will act as the local regulatory representative and lead all communications with the SFDA. In addition to being the exclusive commercial distributor of Multikine in Saudi Arabia, upon SFDA approval, Amarox has the option to expand the agreement into the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries including Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, and the United Arab Emirates. Immunotherapy is among the fastest-growing segments in the Saudi cancer market, projected to reach $2.7 billion by 2033.

About Multikine

Multikine is a cancer immunotherapy administered before surgery as a treatment for newly diagnosed previously untreated head and neck cancer. Its goal is to activate a person’s immune system to fight cancer before the ravages of surgery, radiation and chemotherapy have weakened the immune system. In the world’s largest head and neck cancer Phase 3 study, Multikine increased the 5-year survival rate of the target patient population to 73% vs 45% in patients treated with standard of care alone and halved the risk of death from 55% to 27%.

About Head and Neck Cancer

Head and neck cancer is the 6th most common cancer, with approximately 900,000 newly diagnosed cases per year globally. The newly diagnosed stage 3 and 4 patients with this cancer represent a severe unmet need.

About CEL-SCI Corporation

CEL-SCI believes that boosting a patient’s immune system before surgery, radiotherapy and chemotherapy have damaged it, should provide the greatest possible impact on survival. Multikine is designed to help the immune system "target" the tumor at a time when the immune system is still relatively intact and thereby thought to be better able to mount an attack on the tumor.

Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection), given right after diagnosis and before surgery, has been dosed in over 740 patients and received Orphan Drug designation from the FDA for neoadjuvant therapy in patients with squamous cell carcinoma (cancer) of the head and neck.

The Company has operations in Vienna, Virginia, and near/in Baltimore, Maryland.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this press release, the words "intends," "believes," "anticipated," "plans" and "expects," and similar expressions, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include an inability to duplicate the clinical results demonstrated in clinical studies, timely development of any potential products that can be shown to be safe and effective, receiving necessary regulatory approvals, difficulties in manufacturing any of the Company's potential products, inability to raise the necessary capital, inability to finalize a partnering agreement and the risk factors set forth from time to time in CEL-SCI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including but not limited to its report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2025. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the result of any revision to these forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect the events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

* Multikine (Leukocyte Interleukin, Injection) is the trademark that CEL-SCI has registered for this investigational therapy. This proprietary name is subject to FDA review in connection with the Company's future anticipated regulatory submission for approval. Multikine has not been licensed or approved for sale, barter or exchange by the FDA or any other regulatory agency. Similarly, its safety or efficacy has not been established for any use.

COMPANY CONTACT:

Gavin de Windt

CEL-SCI Corporation

(703) 506-9460