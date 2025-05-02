CDx Diagnostics to Present WATS3D Progression Data at DDW 2025

Highlights Continued Progress in Early Detection and the Progression of Esophageal Disease

SUFFERN, N.Y., May 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- CDx Diagnostics announced today that new clinical data supporting the utility of the WATS3D test for Barrett's esophagus and dysplasia screening and surveillance has been selected for podium presentation at the 2025 Digestive Disease Week (DDW) in San Diego, the premier conference for gastroenterology professionals. This podium presentation, along with additional data featured in a separate poster presentation, highlights WATS3D's vital role in early detection, progression monitoring and risk assessment of patients at risk for Barrett's esophagus and esophageal cancer.

New DDW 2025 data reveal WATS3D's enhanced capabilities for Barrett's detection, surveillance and risk assessment.

WATS3D has consistently shown superior detection rates compared to conventional forceps biopsy (FB), the latter of which can miss up to 50% of cases. By sampling a broader area of mucosa and analyzing more cellular material using advanced 3D imaging, WATS3D may help gastroenterologists detect Barrett's esophagus that might otherwise go undiagnosed.

Key Events at DDW 2025:

Podium Presentation: "Progression Rates of Barrett's Esophagus and Dysplasia Detected by WATS3D Are Similar to Those Diagnosed by Forceps Biopsies"

"Progression Rates of Barrett's Esophagus and Dysplasia Detected by WATS3D Are Similar to Those Diagnosed by Forceps Biopsies" Poster Presentation: "MUC2 Immunostaining Predicts Neoplastic Progression as Accurately as the Presence of Goblet Cells in Columnar-Lined Esophagus: A WATS3D Study of 3,553 Patients"

Nicholas J. Shaheen, MD will deliver the podium presentation, based on a collaborative study with Dr. Michael Smith, Dr. Vivek Kaul, Mendel Singer Ph.D., and Dr. Robert Odze.

"The findings validate WATS3D's role in early detection," said Dr. Shaheen. "We're excited to share these results at DDW and discuss their impact on patient care."

Robert D. Odze, MD noted that "These studies advance our understanding of the biological significance of WATS3D detected lesions and their risk of progression to cancer in Barrett's esophagus."

The new data shared at DDW 2025 from May 3-6 offers important clinical insights into the evolving role of WATS3D in Barrett's detection, surveillance and risk assessment. For more information, visit www.cdxdiagnostics.com or contact us at WATS3D@cdxdiagnostics.com.

About CDx Diagnostics



CDx Diagnostics' mission is to Empower Physicians with Innovative Technology to Prevent Esophageal Cancer, One Patient at a Time. The company's proprietary diagnostic platform combines advanced computer imaging, artificial intelligence, molecular biology, and 3D cytopathology to detect precancerous changes earlier and more precisely than conventional methods. This pioneering solution has analyzed over 400,000 cases, empowering providers to identify those requiring early intervention, reduce time to treatment, and improve outcomes by detecting disease that might be missed by traditional forceps biopsies.

