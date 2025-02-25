CB Scientific Inc. (CBSC) Formally Launches Next Generation MyCardia AT Cardiac Monitor

CB Scientific, Inc. (OTC PINK:CBSC) (“CBSC” or the “Company”), a designer, manufacturer and distributor of non-invasive ambulatory cardiac monitoring products, announced today that the Company, in partnership with its contract manufacturer Datrix, LLC, is launching its next generation MyCardia AT cardiac event monitor targeted for use with our international distribution network in SE Asia, Hong Kong, and Macau. The newly branded MyCardia AT device is FDA-cleared and is designed to provide an improved patient remote cardiac monitoring experience with its lightweight, easy-to-wear design, including flexible and convenient options to transmit event recordings over an iOS or Android smartphone and utilizing our MyCardia Apple, Google or WeChat app.

The MyCardia AT cardiac event monitor helps physicians detect, identify, and diagnose potential cardiac arrhythmias in patients with intermittent transient symptoms closer to the time that they occur up to a 30-day monitoring period. Early detection and treatment of cardiac rhythm disorders helps to significantly reduce the burden of cardiac disease which can damage the heart and may even lead to an increased risk of stroke and death. According to the World Health Organization, since 2000 the largest increase in deaths is from ischemic heart disease which multiplied from 2.7 million to 9.1 million, and in 2021 accounted for 13% of the world’s total deaths. The MyCardia AT device can also be used as an in-office ECG screening device.

The Company is strategically enhancing its remote cardiac monitoring portfolio with the launch of the MyCardia AT device. This initiative aims to leverage the strength of our established brand name to drive recognition, streamline our product ecosystem, and reinforce our market presence. The MyCardia AT marketing strategy involves seamlessly integrating with our existing AWS Cloud-based MyCardia portal and the widely adopted MyCardia iOS and Android smartphone applications, with the goal of ensuring a cohesive and optimized user experience on a global scale.

Our established distributors in Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Macau will now begin registering the MyCardia AT device with their respective regulatory agencies for import approval. Upon completion, the MyCardia AT device will begin shipping at that time and be widely available throughout these respective markets going forward. Additionally next step regulatory submission work will immediately resume for the MyCardia AT towards the approval of our representative Chinese manufacturing partner Shenzhen Pump. The Company will also continue working directly with representatives from the National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) in China towards the completion of clearance to market approval for our device into that market. Regulatory submission will also begin with our Canadian distributor Your Heart Protector Corp. towards clearance to market acceptance throughout Canada.

As additional new developments occur, CB Scientific, Inc. plans to make timely announcements through press releases and regulatory filings to keep its shareholders, industry participants, and the public markets informed.

About CB Scientific, Inc.

CB Scientific, Inc., through its international subsidiaries, provides innovative products and services in the ambulatory non-invasive cardiac monitoring space. Our electrocardiogram (EKG) devices, interactive cloud-based acquisition software, and smartphone apps for both iOS and Android platforms provide improved compliance for patients at risk of abnormal heart rhythms, as well as more accurate information for physicians.

