Cathy Tie Launches Origin Genomics to Advance Responsible Germline Gene Correction in the United States

New U.S.-Based Company Founded by Serial Biotech Entrepreneur, Cathy Tie, Will Focus on Responsible Germline Gene Correction Under IRB Oversight

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Serial Biotech Entrepreneur, Cathy Tie, today announced the launch of Origin Genomics, a New York–based company dedicated to advancing precision germline gene correction for severe inherited diseases. The company launch follows the constructive conclusion of Manhattan Genomics. Cathy Tie is now launching the next chapter of her work, continuing to advance responsible genomic medicine.

Origin Genomics will operate exclusively in the United States, with research conducted under independent IRB oversight and in compliance with applicable federal and state regulations. The company is focused on research of diseases caused by well-characterized nuclear DNA mutations that may be addressable through high-precision genome correction. In addition, Origin Genomics intends to offer Mitochondrial Replacement Therapy (MRT) in the United States for patients affected by mitochondrial DNA–related diseases, contingent upon the passage of proposed federal or state legislation that would authorize the procedure. MRT is already permitted in countries such as the United Kingdom and Australia, and emerging state-level regulatory initiatives in the U.S. suggest a potential pathway for carefully controlled clinical use in cases involving debilitating or life-threatening conditions.

“Genome editing science has advanced significantly over the past decade,” said Tie. “Our responsibility now is to develop this technology carefully, transparently, and within clear regulatory frameworks. Origin Genomics is focused on building the scientific and ethical foundation required for responsible progress. We’ve also already assembled an exceptional team of specialists across gene editing and embryology, alongside leading professors and a key policy advisor who helped lead the state-level regulatory change that made experimental therapies possible. That combination of scientific expertise and regulatory insight is essential to ensuring this work moves forward responsibly.”

The company’s research roadmap centers on improving editing fidelity, reducing mosaicism, and conducting rigorous off-target analysis in early embryonic contexts. Origin Genomics will prioritize serious, well-characterized heritable diseases and will advance only when safety thresholds are met. The company is solely focused on research.

For more information, please visit www.origingenomics.com.

About Origin Genomics

Origin Genomics is advancing precision genome correction to prevent severe inherited diseases at the earliest stages of life. By combining molecular engineering with deep expertise in reproductive biology, the company is defining a new category of medicine designed for regulatory readiness and long-term generational impact. Origin Genomics is actively hiring across scientific, ethical, and operational disciplines. For more information, visit www.origingenomics.com.

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