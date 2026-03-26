Catalyst MedTech Establishes Full Access Neurology Solution as the Industry Standard for Brain PET Implementation in the U.S.

Full Access Neurology is a proven, end-to-end optimized Brain PET clinical solution—built for real-world implementation

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst MedTech, a national leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging solutions, today announced the continued national deployment of its Full Access Neurology solution—positioning the company as the definitive partner for implementing Brain PET imaging programs across the United States.





As momentum builds around biomarker-driven diagnosis in Alzheimer’s disease and other neurodegenerative conditions, the industry is reaching an inflection point. While new entrants and recent announcements highlight growing interest in dedicated brain imaging, the primary barrier remains unchanged: access to scalable, operational imaging solutions.

Catalyst MedTech is addressing that challenge directly.

From Technology to Implementation

The emergence of dedicated Brain PET systems has reinforced what the industry already knows—advanced imaging is essential to diagnosis, therapy eligibility, and disease monitoring. However, technology alone does not solve the problem.

Implementation does.

Catalyst MedTech’s Full Access Neurology solution is designed to operationalize Brain PET at scale—enabling neurology practices, health systems, imaging providers, and clinical research sites to bring advanced imaging in-house without the traditional barriers of capital, staffing, and infrastructure.

The platform integrates:

Optimized, dedicated Brain PET technology powered by CareMiBrain™

Quantification and clinical workflow integration

Nationwide service, support, and maintenance

Flexible deployment models to enable rapid adoption





A Proven Model, Now Applied to Neurology

Catalyst MedTech brings more than 26 years of experience implementing advanced imaging programs across nuclear cardiology—where the company has successfully expanded access nationwide through similar deployment models.

That same approach is now being applied to neurology.

Catalyst MedTech delivers a complete, proven solution—combining equipment, service, clinical integration, and operational support into a single, scalable model.

Defining the Next Phase of Alzheimer’s Care

Recent developments, including the launch of dedicated Brain PET clinics in the U.S., reflect growing demand for infrastructure to support biomarker-driven diagnosis. These clinics are incorporating CareMiBrain™, supported by Catalyst MedTech’s Full Access Neurology solution, to enable broader clinical adoption of optimized, dedicated Brain PET.

These developments underscore a critical shift - The market is no longer asking if Brain PET is needed—it is asking how to implement it.

Catalyst MedTech is answering that question.

Through Full Access Neurology, the company is enabling:

Earlier, more accurate diagnosis through biomarker-based imaging

Improved patient access to advanced diagnostic tools

Standardized imaging protocols for clinical care and research

Scalable infrastructure to support growing demand for neuroimaging





“Today’s neurology care is to be defined by equitable access to advanced imaging for earlier diagnosis and more confident care decisions across Alzheimer’s disease and other neurologic conditions, including Lewy body dementia, frontotemporal dementia, brain tumors, chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), and psychiatric disorders,” said Martin Shirley, President and CEO at Catalyst MedTech. “The availability of FDG, amyloid-targeting agents, and emerging tau-targeting agents amplifies the need to create access through advanced technology, proven clinical models, and new workflows from a single source. At Catalyst MedTech, our 26-year track record has proven that innovation only matters when it reaches the people who need it. Through Full Access Neurology, we’re elevating Brain PET from a specialized resource to an accessible standard of care—giving patients and their care teams the insight required to make confident, timely decisions.”

Leading with Infrastructure, Not Just Equipment

As new players enter the market, Catalyst MedTech’s differentiation is clear: a proven, end-to-end model built on more than 26 years of delivering advanced imaging in real-world clinical environments—combining optimized, ultra-high-resolution technology with the infrastructure, expertise, and partnership required for long-term success.

With exclusive U.S. distribution of the ultra-high-resolution CareMiBrain™, OEM-level service capabilities, and one of the largest multi-vendor support networks in nuclear medicine—backed by nearly 175 nuclear medicine technologists nationwide—Catalyst MedTech is defining the standard for scalable Brain PET implementation and leading the next phase of growth in neuroimaging.

About Catalyst MedTech

Catalyst MedTech is a national leader in nuclear medicine and molecular imaging, providing equipment, service, and clinical solutions to healthcare providers across the United States. As both an OEM innovator and ISO-certified service provider, Catalyst delivers a comprehensive, multi-vendor approach that enables healthcare organizations to overcome barriers and expand access to advanced diagnostic imaging.

The company supports cardiology and neurology through advanced molecular imaging solutions, including PET, PET/CT, SPECT, and optimized Brain PET. With one of the largest multi-vendor service networks in the country and a nationwide team of clinical and technical experts, Catalyst ensures imaging programs operate efficiently, reliably, and at scale.

Through its Full Access solutions, Catalyst MedTech delivers end-to-end implementation models that bring advanced imaging into real-world clinical practice—providing value, expanding access, and helping improve patient outcomes.

See What’s Possible. .https://catalystmedtech.com/clinical-solutions/fixed-site-neurological-pet/

Kate Kinsell Director of Marketing

kkinsell@catalystmedtech.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3027f411-0298-448d-9c1e-68459aa04da1