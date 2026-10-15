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Castle Biosciences to Release Third Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Webcast on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026

October 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Oct. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended Sept. 30, 2026, after the close of market on Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026.

Company management will host a webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Webcast Details

The live webcast can be accessed here: https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=tHS7IFft, or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following its conclusion.

There will be a brief Question and Answer session following management commentary.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. With a primary focus in dermatologic and gastroenterological disease, we develop personalized, clinically actionable solutions that help improve disease management and patient outcomes.

We put people first—empowering patients and clinicians and informing care decisions through rigorous science and advanced molecular tests that support more confident treatment planning. To learn more, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X. 

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, AdvanceAD-Tx, TissueCypher, Esopredict, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Camilla Zuckero

czuckero@castlebiosciences.com 

Media Contact:

Allison Marshall

amarshall@castlebiosciences.com 

Castle Biosciences

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castle-biosciences-to-release-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-and-host-webcast-on-thursday-nov-5-2026-302909248.html

SOURCE Castle Biosciences, Inc.

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