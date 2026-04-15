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Castle Biosciences to Release First Quarter 2026 Financial Results and Host Webcast on Wednesday, May 6, 2026

April 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026, after the close of market on Wednesday, May 6, 2026.

Company management will host a webcast to discuss its financial results at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day.

Webcast Details

The live webcast can be accessed here: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/621816679, or via the webcast link on the Investor Relations page of the Company's website: https://ir.castlebiosciences.com/overview/default.aspx. Please access the webcast at least 10 minutes before the start time. A replay of the webcast will be available following its conclusion.

There will be a brief Question and Answer session following management commentary.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. With a primary focus in dermatologic and gastroenterological disease, we develop personalized, clinically actionable solutions that help improve disease management and patient outcomes.

We put people first—empowering patients and clinicians and informing care decisions through rigorous science and advanced molecular tests that support more confident treatment planning. To learn more, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and X. 

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, AdvanceAD-Tx, TissueCypher, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castle-biosciences-to-release-first-quarter-2026-financial-results-and-host-webcast-on-wednesday-may-6-2026-302741021.html

SOURCE Castle Biosciences, Inc.

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