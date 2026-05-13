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Castle Biosciences to Present at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference

May 13, 2026 | 
1 min read

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its executive management is scheduled to present a company overview at the 2026 Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, at 1:20 p.m. Eastern time.

A live audio webcast of the Company's presentation will be available by visiting Castle Biosciences' website or at this link. A replay of the webcast will be available following the conclusion of the live broadcast.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. With a primary focus in dermatologic and gastroenterological disease, we develop personalized, clinically actionable solutions that help improve disease management and patient outcomes.

We put people first—empowering patients and clinicians and informing care decisions through rigorous science and advanced molecular tests that support more confident treatment planning. To learn more, visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

DecisionDx-Melanoma, DecisionDx-CMSeq, i31-SLNB, i31-ROR, DecisionDx-SCC, MyPath Melanoma, AdvanceAD-Tx, TissueCypher, Esopredict, DecisionDx-UM, DecisionDx-PRAME and DecisionDx-UMSeq are trademarks of Castle Biosciences, Inc.

Investor Contact:

Camilla Zuckero

czuckero@castlebiosciences.com

Media Contact:

Allison Marshall

amarshall@castlebiosciences.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/castle-biosciences-to-present-at-the-2026-jefferies-global-healthcare-conference-302770056.html

SOURCE Castle Biosciences, Inc.

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