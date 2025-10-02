Castle Biosciences’ Founder, President and CEO Derek Maetzold Honored with the CEO of the Year Award by The CEO Magazine

Maetzold recognized among 586 applicants to The CEO Magazine’s 2025 Executive of the Year Awards — United States program





FRIENDSWOOD, Texas, Oct. 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its founder, president and chief executive officer Derek Maetzold has been awarded the CEO of the Year by The CEO Magazine. The Executive of the Year Awards program recognizes senior executives driving measurable impact, innovation and inspiration.

“This honor affirms what we at Castle have long known: Derek is a visionary leader whose ability to pair scientific innovation with a people-first approach has made a marked impact on patient care and our company,” said Frank Stokes, chief financial officer of Castle Biosciences. “His leadership has grown Castle from a startup into a leading diagnostics company, while fostering a culture that inspires and empowers nearly 800 employees. His unwavering commitment to improving patient outcomes and advancing the standard of care make him truly deserving of this recognition as CEO of the Year.”

Under Maetzold’s leadership, Castle has become a recognized innovator in the diagnostics field, with a portfolio of proprietary tests addressing critical challenges in skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma. Beyond scientific and commercial success, Maetzold and the leadership team have cultivated a people-first culture, earning Castle four consecutive years of recognition as a Top Workplace USA, driven solely by employee feedback. His commitment to patients, innovation and culture has positioned Castle as both a leader in personalized medicine and a role model for values-driven corporate growth.

Earlier this year, Maetzold was named one of just 10 finalists selected from a pool of 586 applicants to the Executive of the Year Awards program. On Oct. 1, 2025, The CEO Magazine announced Maetzold as its CEO of the Year.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, Barrett’s esophagus and uveal melanoma. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in these and other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to help guide systemic therapy selection for patients with moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis seeking biologic treatment. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, X and Instagram.

About the Executive of the Year Awards

The CEO Magazine’s Executive of the Year Awards is a prestigious program recognizing outstanding senior executives who drive success and make a meaningful impact across industries. Now in its second year in the United States, the awards celebrate leadership excellence with winners announced online.

