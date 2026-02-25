Cartography Biosciences Doses First Patient in Phase 1 Trial of CBI-1214, a Highly Specific T-Cell Engager for the Treatment of Colorectal Cancer

– Clinical Entry of Lead Program, Targeting LY6G6D, Demonstrates Cartography’s Platform-Driven Oncology Strategy and Potential for First-and-Best-in-Class Targeting Approaches–

– Milestone Marks Cartography’s Transition to a Clinical-Stage Company –

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cartography Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing a differentiated pipeline of antibody-based cancer therapies, today announced that the first patient has been dosed in a Phase 1 clinical trial evaluating CBI-1214, the company’s lead investigational therapy targeting LY6G6D in adults with microsatellite stable or microsatellite instability-low (MSS/MSI-L) colorectal cancer (CRC).

LY6G6D is selectively expressed in CRC, making it a compelling therapeutic target with the potential to reduce off-tumor toxicity compared with less specific approaches. CBI-1214 is the first clinical candidate generated from Cartography’s proprietary ATLAS and SUMMIT platforms, which are designed to enable the discovery, validation, and development of precision therapeutics against single tumor-specific targets and logic-gated target pairs.

“Dosing the first patient with CBI-1214 marks a pivotal milestone for Cartography as we enter the clinic and begin translating our precision discovery platforms into potential benefits for patients,” said Dirk Nagorsen, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Cartography Biosciences. “Patients living with MSS/MSI-L CRC continue to face poor outcomes and limited therapeutic options, particularly in the advanced and metastatic setting, highlighting the urgent need for more precise and effective treatments. We are encouraged by this important first-patient-dosed milestone and plan to rapidly assess safety, tolerability, and anti-tumor activity of CBI-1214 in this Phase 1 trial using an innovative trial design for accelerated dose escalation.”

“There is still a very large unmet need for patients with colorectal cancer, particularly in the largest subgroup of MSS/MSI-L tumors,” said Alexander Spira M.D., Ph.D., FACP, FASCO, Co-Director, Virginia Cancer Specialists (VCS) Research Institute; Chief Scientific Officer, NEXT Oncology, in Fairfax, Virginia, where the first patient was dosed, and principal investigator for the CBI-1214-001 clinical trial. “We are excited to explore this promising molecule as a new option for these patients.”

“CBI-1214 was developed based on our ATLAS and SUMMIT platforms. We believe our highly specific targeting approach has the potential to meaningfully expand treatment possibilities while minimizing unintended toxicities, bringing us closer to our mission of delivering transformative therapies for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers,” said Kevin Parker, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer at Cartography Biosciences.

Trial Design

The Phase 1, first-in-human, open-label study will evaluate the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and preliminary anti-tumor activity of CBI-1214, a novel T-cell engager, in adult participants with advanced or metastatic microsatellite stable (MSS) or microsatellite instability-low (MSI-L) colorectal cancer. The study includes dose escalation and optimization to determine the appropriate dose levels and assess early signs of anti-cancer activity. For more information, visit clinicaltrials.gov (NCT07321106).

About Colorectal Cancer

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related mortality worldwide, with more than 1.9 million new cases diagnosed annually. Microsatellite stable (MSS) tumors represent approximately 95% of CRC cases and are generally unresponsive to currently approved immunotherapies, resulting in limited treatment options for patients with advanced disease following progression on standard therapies. Prognosis for metastatic colorectal cancer remains poor, with five-year survival rates below 15%. In addition, the incidence of early-onset colorectal cancer in adults younger than 50 has risen substantially over the past two decades, contributing to an increasing global disease burden. Together, these factors underscore the significant and urgent unmet medical need for novel therapeutic strategies capable of improving outcomes for patients with MSS colorectal cancer.

About Cartography Biosciences

Cartography Biosciences is advancing a differentiated oncology pipeline of antibody-based therapies designed to target tumors with unprecedented precision. The company’s ATLAS and SUMMIT discovery platforms are powered by an industry-leading, fully integrated dataset spanning hundreds of thousands of cell states across healthy tissues alongside large-scale single-cell profiling of patient tumors. By combining petabyte-scale proprietary data, machine learning, and AI-driven biological insights, Cartography is identifying highly specific tumor targets and logic-gated target combinations to generate therapies engineered for maximal tumor selectivity and meaningful patient impact. The company’s lead program, CBI-1214, is a T-cell engager in development for colorectal cancer. CBI-1214 entered the clinic in early 2026 and is currently enrolling and treating patients in a phase 1 trial.

