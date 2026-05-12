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Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ

May 12, 2026 | 
1 min read

FREDERICK, Md., May 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a late clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in a fireside chat at the H.C. Wainwright 4th Annual BioConnect Investor Conference at NASDAQ on Tuesday, May 19, 2026, at 3:00 p.m. ET.

A live webcast of the presentation and fireside chat is expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company’s website at www.cartesiantherapeutics.com, where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a late clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis, Phase 2 clinical development in myositis, specifically dermatomyositis and antisynthetase syndrome, and in Phase 1/2 clinical development for pediatric autoimmune diseases, including juvenile dermatomyositis. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X.

Investor Contact

Megan LeDuc
Associate Director, Investor Relations
megan.leduc@cartesiantx.com

Media Contact

David Rosen
Argot Partners
david.rosen@argotpartners.com


Maryland Events
Cartesian Therapeutics
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