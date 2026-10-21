Carnyx Therapeutics Executives to Speak at Healthy Ageing Summit in Dubai

CEO Prof. Patrick Gunning to deliver keynote address; Chief Innovation Officer Dr. Mark Lindsay to participate in expert panel

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carnyx Therapeutics Ltd. ("Carnyx" or the "Company"), a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class molecular therapeutics for sleep and retinitis pigmentosa, today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Prof. Patrick Gunning, will deliver a keynote address and Chief Innovation Officer, Dr. Mark Lindsay, will participate in an expert panel at the Healthy Ageing Summit on November 25, 2026, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Prof. Patrick T. Gunning, CEO & Co-Founder, will deliver a keynote titled "The Science of Sleeping: How Better Sleep Extends Healthspan," examining the relationship between sleep biology and healthy aging.

examining the relationship between sleep biology and healthy aging. Dr. Mark Lindsay, Chief Innovation Officer & Co-Founder, a neuroscientist and clinician with more than 35 years of experience working with elite athletes, will join a panel discussion and share his expertise in health, human performance, and metabolic function.

"Sleep is one of the most fundamental aspects of human health," said Prof. Patrick Gunning, CEO of Carnyx Therapeutics.

The summit will bring together leaders in healthcare, longevity, investment and innovation. During the visit, Carnyx's leadership team also plans to meet with prospective investors, clinical collaborators and commercial partners. Individuals or organizations interested in meeting the Carnyx team in Dubai can contact bailey@carnyxtx.com.

This event follows Carnyx's recent public launch, which introduced preclinical findings for CNYX-005, its investigational oral sleep candidate. In studies involving aged rats, CNYX-005 increased total sleep time by approximately 1.5 to 2 hours compared with controls, which was primarily associated with increased non-rapid eye movement (NREM) sleep, as measured by continuous electroencephalography (EEG) monitoring.

"Sleep is one of the most fundamental aspects of human health, and its importance to healthy aging is becoming increasingly clear," said Prof. Patrick Gunning, CEO of Carnyx Therapeutics. "Advances in sleep science are creating opportunities to develop new therapeutic approaches to age-related changes in sleep."

NREM sleep plays an important role in restorative sleep and physiological processes. CNYX-005 is a distinct investigational candidate developed from research into peptide biology, including Epitalon.

"Working with elite athletes for more than 35 years has shown me how important sleep is to recovery, performance, and long-term health," said Dr. Mark Lindsay, Chief Innovation Officer of Carnyx Therapeutics. "These aren't just considerations for professional athletes. Understanding how sleep and physical function change with age has important implications for helping people remain healthy and active throughout their lives."

Learn more about and register to attend the Healthy Ageing Summit here: https://healthyageing.khaleejtimesevents.com/

About Carnyx Therapeutics Ltd.

Carnyx Therapeutics Ltd. is a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class molecular therapeutics for sleep and retinitis pigmentosa. The Company is building a proprietary pipeline of novel product candidates designed to address unmet medical needs by translating emerging biology into rigorously developed therapeutics. Its lead sleep program, CNYX-005, is an orally administered candidate currently undergoing preclinical development.

Learn more: https://www.carnyxtx.com/

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements concerning Carnyx Therapeutics' expectations, plans, outlook, prospects, and product and service offerings, including CNYX-005 and other new product launches and potential clinical developments. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of management and are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and Carnyx Therapeutics disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. Readers of this press release are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements, since there can be no assurance that these forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. This cautionary statement is applicable to all forward-looking statements contained in this press release.

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SOURCE Carnyx Therapeutics, LTD