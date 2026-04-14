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Press Releases

Carlsmed Inc. to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on May 5, 2026

April 14, 2026 | 
1 min read

CARLSBAD, Calif., April 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL), a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions, today announced it will report its first quarter 2026 financial results after market close on Tuesday, May 5, 2026. Management will also host a conference call and concurrent webcast starting at 1:30 PM Pacific Time.

Conference Call Information

To participate in this event, dial in approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference call.

Event Date: Tuesday, May 5, 2026
Time: 1:30 PM Pacific Time

Participant Registration: https://register-conf.media-server.com/register/BI34a01ff77922411f8b9d41f912e4159b

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call and will be archived on the company's website here.

About Carlsmed

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

Investor Relations
IR@Carlsmed.com

Media

LeAnn Burton
Senior Director Brand Marketing
LBurton@Carlsmed.com


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