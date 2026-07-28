Carlsmed, Inc. To Participate in Upcoming August 2026 Investor Conferences

CARLSBAD, Calif., July 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carlsmed, Inc. (Nasdaq: CARL) (“Carlsmed” or the “Company”), a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences:

11th Annual Needham Virtual MedTech & Diagnostics 1x1 Conference. The Company will host one-on-one meetings on Monday, August 10, 2026.

The Company will host one-on-one meetings on Monday, August 10, 2026. Bank of America SMID Cap Virtual Conference. Fireside chat on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, at 11:00 AM ET. A live webcast will be available to registered participants. Investors interested in participating in virtual one-on-one meetings should contact their Bank of America representative.

A live and archived webcast of the Bank of America SMID Cap Virtual Conference will be available in the Events & Presentations section of the company’s investor website at investors.carlsmed.com .

About Carlsmed

Carlsmed is a medical technology company pioneering AI-enabled personalized spine surgery solutions with a mission to improve outcomes and decrease the cost of healthcare for spine surgery and beyond.

Investor Relations

IR@Carlsmed.com

Media

Marketing@Carlsmed.com

