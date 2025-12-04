Caris Life Sciences to Showcase 19 Studies at the 2025 San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium

IRVING, Texas, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that the company and collaborators from leading cancer centers, including those within the Caris Precision Oncology Alliance ™ (Caris POA), will collectively present 19 studies across a range of breast cancer types at the San Antonio Breast Cancer Symposium (SABCS) from December 9-12, 2025.

The studies investigated seven distinct breast cancer subtypes, including HR+/HER2–, HER2-positive, HER2-low/ultralow/null, triple-negative, invasive lobular carcinoma, male and metastatic. The range of studies demonstrates how multi-omics-driven profiling, subtyping and biomarker discovery accelerate precision oncology and improve patient outcomes. The studies represent 40+ collaborating institutions, including leading NCI-designated cancer centers.

"SABCS is the premier global stage for advancing breast cancer research, and we are excited to share how Caris' multi-omic tumor profiling is helping define molecularly distinct patient groups," said George W. Sledge, Jr., MD, Caris EVP and Chief Medical Officer. "By integrating whole exome and whole transcriptome sequencing with IHC profiling and AI-driven signatures, we are uncovering new insights into therapeutic resistance and real-world outcomes that bring us closer to truly personalized cancer care."

"The selection of two studies we collaborated on for oral and rapid oral presentations underscores Caris' leadership in multimodal AI for recurrence prediction and risk stratification in early and late breast cancer," said Caris President David Spetzler, MS, PhD, MBA.

Oral Presentation:

Multimodal Artificial Intelligence (AI) Models Integrating Image, Clinical, and Molecular Data for Predicting Early and Late Breast Cancer Recurrence in TAILORx. Oral #GS1-09 General Session 1. December 10, 2025. 11:30 AM-11:45 AM CST



Rapid Oral Presentation:

A Multimodal-Multitask Deep Learning Model Trained in NSABP B-42 and Validated in TAILORx for Late Distant Recurrence Risk in HR+ Early Breast Cancer. Rapid Oral #RF3-07 Rapid Fire 3. December 10, 2025. 5:18-5:26 PM CST



Spotlight Posters Include:

Personalized Acquired CDK4/6i Resistance: Associations with Baseline Characteristics Like Obesity in Real-World (RW) Clinical-Multiomics Data. #PD3-02 Poster Spotlight 3. December 10, 2025. 7:33-7:36 AM CST

Overcoming ADC Resistance: Payload Diversification as a Strategy for Sequential Therapy.



#PD3-11 Poster Spotlight 3. December 10, 2025. 8:12-8:15 AM CST

The Genomic, Transcriptomic, and Immune characterization of Metastatic Lobular Breast Cancer. #PD9-07 Poster Spotlight 9. December 11, 2025. 8:00-8:03 AM CST

Differential Benefit to Elacestrant in a Large Cohort of ER+ Breast Cancer: Impact of ESR1 mutants and prior therapy. #PD10-11 Poster Spotlight 10. December 12, 2025. 8:12-8:15 AM CST



Posters Include:

Outcomes in patients with PIK3CA-mutated breast cancer treated with metformin. #PS1-11-11 Poster Session 1. December 10, 2025. 12:30-2:00 PM CST

Evaluation of steroid hormone receptor expression and clinical outcomes in ER-positive breast cancer bone metastases. #PS1-11-27 Poster Session 1. December 10, 2025. 12:30-2:00 PM CST

Comprehensive Characterization of PTEN loss by IHC and PTEN alteration by NGS in Metastatic HR-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer-- An Exploratory Analysis of Biomarker Concordance and Co-Occurrence. #PS2-08-02 Poster Session 2. December 10, 2025. 5:00 – 6:30 PM CST

Site specific Genomic and Immune Landscapes Underpinning in metastatic Male Breast Cancer. #PS2-08-04 Poster Session 2. December 10, 2025. 5:00 – 6:30 PM CST

Chemokine signatures improve PD-L1-based prediction of pembrolizumab response in triple-negative breast cancer. #PS2-08-14 Poster Session 2. December 10, 2025. 5:00 – 6:30 PM CST

Tertiary lymphoid structure (TLS)-related gene expression and outcomes in HER2-Positive (HER2+) breast cancer (BC) in the Real-World Database. #PS2-09-08 Poster Session 2. December 10, 2025. 5:00 – 6:30 PM CST

TONSL, an immortalizing oncogene on Chr.8q24.3 amplicon, confers intrinsic resistance to CDK4/6 inhibitors in breast cancer. #PS2-09-19 Poster Session 2. December 10, 2025. 5:00 – 6:30 PM CST

Combined T and B Cell Signatures as Prognostic Biomarkers in Triple-Negative Breast Cancer (TNBC) . #PS2-10-25 Poster Session 2. December 10, 2025. 5:00 – 6:30 PM CST

Metabolic and Immune Reprogramming via SCD1 Inhibition Enhances Chemo-Immunotherapy Response in TNBC. #PS2-12-07 Poster Session 2. December 10, 2025. 5:00 – 6:30 PM CST

Immune microenvironment and survival differences among Hispanic and African American breast cancer cases by biopsy site. #PS3-12-06 Poster Session 3. December 11, 2025. 12:30-2:00 PM CST

Comparative efficacy of antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) in male versus female breast cancer across the spectrum of HER2 expression. #PS4-01-13 Poster Session 4. December 11, 2025. 5:00 – 6:30 PM CST

Evaluation of Metabolic Dysregulation, Endocrine Therapy Outcomes, and Tumor Biology in HER2-/HR+ Breast Cancer using a Multi-Omic, Real-World Analysis. #PS4-01-14 Poster Session 4. December 11, 2025. 5:00 – 6:30 PM CST

EGFR amplification and PI3K pathway mutations identify a subset of breast cancers that synergistically respond to EGFR and PI3K inhibition. #PS4-05-05 Poster Session 4. December 11, 2025. 5:00 – 6:30 PM CST



Poster and abstract summaries highlighting this research will be available onsite at Caris' booth #209. The full abstracts will be available on the Caris website following the presentations.

The Caris Precision Oncology Alliance consists of 98 cancer centers, academic institutions, research consortia and healthcare systems, including 45 NCI-designated cancer centers, all collaborating to advance precision oncology and biomarker-driven research. Caris and Caris POA members collaborate to establish and optimize standards of care for molecular testing through innovative research focused on predictive and prognostic markers, aiming to improve clinical outcomes for cancer patients.

About Caris Life Sciences



Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms at scale, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies, and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with a vision to realize the potential of precision medicine in order to improve the human condition. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

Forward Looking Statements



This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding our business, solutions, plans, objectives, goals, industry trends, financial outlook and guidance. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "potential," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or similar expressions.

You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable based on information currently available to us, we cannot guarantee that the future results, discoveries, levels of activity, performance or events and circumstances reflected in forward-looking statements will be achieved or occur. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond our control. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those indicated or implied by the forward-looking statements in this press release include, among other things: developments in the precision medicine industry; our future financial performance, results of operations or other operational results or metrics; development, analytical and clinical validation, timing and performance of future solutions by us and our competitors; commercial market acceptance for our solutions, including acceptance of preventive as well as diagnostic testing paradigms, and our ability to meet resulting demand; the rapidly evolving competitive environment in which we operate; third-party payer reimbursement and coverage decisions related to our solutions; risks related to data management, storage, and processing capabilities and our ability to integrate and deploy artificial intelligence and advanced data analytics technologies; our ability to protect and enhance our intellectual property; regulatory requirements, decisions or approvals (including the timing and conditions thereof) related to our solutions; reliance on third-party suppliers; risks related to data security, patient privacy, and compliance with healthcare data protection regulations as well as potential cybersecurity threats to our data platforms; our compliance with laws and regulations; the outcome of government investigations and litigation; risks related to our indebtedness; and our ability to hire and retain key personnel as well as risks, uncertainties, and other factors described in the section titled "Risk Factors" and elsewhere in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed on or about November 5, 2025, and in our other filings we make with the SEC from time to time. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect changes in events, circumstances or our beliefs after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

Caris Life Sciences Media:



Corporate Communications



CorpComm@CarisLS.com



214.294.5606

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/caris-life-sciences-to-showcase-19-studies-at-the-2025-san-antonio-breast-cancer-symposium-302632548.html

SOURCE Caris Life Sciences