Caris Life Sciences to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on August 12, 2025

July 23, 2025 | 
2 min read

IRVING, Texas, July 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® (NASDAQ: CAI), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced it will report second quarter 2025 financial results on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Caris Life Sciences will host a conference call and live webcast at 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss the financial results.

Conference Call Details:

Date: Tuesday, August 12, 2025

Time: 3:30 p.m. CT (4:30 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/hfsyg967

A replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the conclusion of the call on the Investor Relations section of the Caris Life Sciences website at CarisLifeSciences.com.

About Caris Life Sciences 

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms at scale, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies, and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with the belief and vision that combining a vast set of consistently generated molecular information with robust data-driven insights could realize the potential of precision medicine for patients. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

Caris Life Sciences Media:

Corporate Communications

CorpComm@CarisLS.com

214.294.5606

Investor Relations:

Narendra Chokshi

Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

nchokshi@carisls.com

917.689.3511

