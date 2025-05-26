Caris Life Sciences Files Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

IRVING, Texas, May 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caris Life Sciences® ("Caris"), a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer, today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to a proposed initial public offering of its Class A common stock. The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. Caris has applied to list its Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "CAI."

BofA Securities, J.P. Morgan and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC will act as lead book-running managers for the proposed offering. Citigroup will also act as a book-running manager for the proposed offering. TD Cowen, Evercore ISI and Guggenheim Securities will act as additional book-running managers for the proposed offering. BTIG and Wolfe | Nomura Alliance will act as co-managers for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made available only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: BofA Securities, NC1-022-02-25, 201 North Tryon Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email: dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717 or by email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282 or by email: prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Caris Life Sciences® (Caris) is a leading, patient-centric, next-generation AI TechBio company and precision medicine pioneer that is actively developing and commercializing innovative solutions to transform healthcare. Through comprehensive molecular profiling (Whole Exome and Whole Transcriptome Sequencing) and the application of advanced AI and machine learning algorithms at scale, Caris has created the large-scale, multimodal clinico-genomic database and computing capability needed to analyze and further unravel the molecular complexity of disease. This convergence of next-generation sequencing, AI and machine learning technologies, and high-performance computing provides a differentiated platform to develop the latest generation of advanced precision medicine diagnostic solutions for early detection, diagnosis, monitoring, therapy selection and drug development.

Caris was founded with the belief and vision that combining a vast set of consistently generated molecular information with robust data-driven insights could realize the potential of precision medicine for patients. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Caris has offices in Phoenix, New York, Cambridge (MA), Tokyo, Japan and Basel, Switzerland. Caris or its distributor partners provide services in the U.S. and other international markets.

