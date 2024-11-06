CARGO Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming November 2024 Investor Conferences

SAN CARLOS, Calif., Nov. 05, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRGX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company positioned to advance next generation, potentially curative cell therapies for cancer patients, today announced that the company will be participating in the following investor conferences.

Jefferies London Healthcare Conference

Gina Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, November 20, at 11:00 a.m. GMT / 3:00 a.m. PST, in London, UK.

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Gina Chapman, President and Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, December 4, at 10:30 a.m. EST / 7:30 a.m. PST, in New York City, NY.

Interested parties can access the live webcasts for the conferences in the Investors section of CARGO’s website under News & Events. The webcast replays will be available after the conclusion of the live presentations for approximately 90 days.

About CARGO Therapeutics

CARGO Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company positioned to advance next-generation, potentially curative cell therapies for cancer patients. CARGO’s programs, platform technologies, and manufacturing strategy are designed to directly address the limitations of approved cell therapies, including limited durability of effect, safety concerns and unreliable supply. CARGO is currently evaluating firicabtagene autoleucel (firi-cel), an autologous CD22 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy candidate, in a potentially pivotal Phase 2 clinical study in patients with large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL) whose disease relapsed or was refractory (R/R) to CD19 CAR T-cell therapy. CARGO has developed proprietary cell engineering platform technologies which it leverages to develop a pipeline of programs that incorporate multiple transgene therapeutic “cargo” designed to enhance CAR T-cell persistence. This includes the CRG-023 program, which incorporates a novel tri-specific CAR T with CD2 co-stimulation that is designed to provide more patients with a broad range of B-cell malignancies with durable responses by addressing several known causes of relapse, resulting in a potential best-in-class CAR T-cell therapy. CARGO’s leadership and team have significant experience in developing, engineering, manufacturing, and commercializing oncology and cell therapy products. For more information, please visit the CARGO Therapeutics website at https://cargo-tx.com/.

