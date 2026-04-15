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CareDx to Report First Quarter 2026 Financial Results on April 28, 2026

April 15, 2026 | 
1 min read

BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CareDx, Inc. (Nasdaq: CDNA) – The Transplant Company™, a leading precision medicine company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated, high-value healthcare solutions for transplant patients and caregivers, today announced it will report financial results for the first quarter 2026 after market close on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. The Company will host a webcast and conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.



A live and archived webcast of the conference call can be accessed on the Events & Presentations section of CareDx’s Investor Relations website at investors.caredx.com. To participate in the live conference call via telephone, register here. Upon registering, a dial-in number and unique PIN will be provided.

About CareDx

CareDx is a precision medicine company dedicated to improving outcomes for transplant patients and advancing organ health. The Company’s integrated solutions include non‑invasive molecular testing for heart, kidney, and lung transplants; laboratory products; digital health technologies; and patient solutions that support care before and after transplant. CareDx is the leading provider of genomics‑based information for transplant patients. For more information, please visit www.caredx.com.


Contacts

Investor Contact
investor@caredx.com

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