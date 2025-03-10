Care Access Announces Acquisition of Centro Multidisciplinar de Estudos Clínicos (CEMEC), a Leading Brazil-Based Clinical Research Center

Care Access and CEMEC partner with the shared goal of improving access to health and research opportunities for more communities throughout Latin America









Care Access, a global health and research company, announced its acquisition of CEMEC, one of Brazil's leaders in innovative clinical research.

This marks another milestone in Care Access’s broader strategy to bring more research opportunities to Latin America, which includes its 2022 acquisition of Instituto Brasil de Pesquisa Clínica (IBPClin), the opening of a new Care Access research site in Xerém in 2024, and the planned opening of another site in São Paulo in May 2025. Additional Care Access research sites in Brazil, Argentina, and other Latin American countries are planned along with the expansion of a fleet of mobile clinics and a logistics hub to broaden the availability of research to more communities in Latin America and beyond.

This new strategic partnership will help support CEMEC’s commitment towards improving and expanding access to research for communities in Brazil and will further grow Care Access’s strategic plan to deliver health services and cutting-edge research opportunities to more communities.

CEMEC operates a large research center in São Bernardo do Campo, Brazil. Its fully equipped facility is run by a large multidisciplinary team that conducts Phase 2, 3, and 4 clinical studies in outpatient and hospital settings. Since its inception, CEMEC has conducted over 100 trials across 18 therapeutic areas.

“Care Access has a track record of implementing ground-breaking clinical trial delivery methods to make research more accessible and convenient to communities everywhere,” said Rodrigo Pavani, co-owner of CEMEC. “We are excited to bring those capabilities to our research center here in Brazil, where clinical trials opportunities can be difficult to access for many.”

Care Access’s Future of Medicine program accelerates clinical trial enrollment so promising medical discoveries can become available sooner for everyone as cures and treatments for diseases. Future of Medicine increases research participation by bringing community health screenings and research opportunities to more people including remote and underserved communities, reducing barriers to participation, and improving representation in clinical trials to more accurately reflect real-world populations.

“Increasing our presence in Latin America is a top priority for us right now,” said Ahmad Namvargolian, CEO and Co-Founder of Care Access. “Some of the world’s best research centers are here with research opportunities expanding rapidly in the region. CEMEC represents the highest standards for clinical research in Brazil. By combining CEMEC’s established presence and expertise with Care Access’s strategic and operational support, we will bring top-quality research and care to even more communities and ultimately improve health outcomes for more people.”

The acquisition will enhance CEMEC’s capabilities in key areas including:

Care Access’s innovative community-based research model and fleet of mobile health clinics will make research participation more accessible and convenient for participants in São Paulo and surrounding communities. The communities that CEMEC serves will have access to health screenings, research education, and other services through Care Access’s revolutionary Future of Medicine program. CEMEC can leverage expertise and operational support from Care Access’s global team of 1,000+ clinical research professionals as it carries out its mission.

About Care Access

Care Access works around the world to make the future of health better for all. We help people learn more about their health, access health resources they need, and participate in research to help find new medicines and cures.

With over 200 research sites across the globe, hundreds of traveling clinicians, and a fleet of over 150 mobile health clinics, we work with hundreds of communities each year to deliver care and research where it is most needed. Through our Future of Medicine program, we provide our members no-cost health screenings, information about research studies, and other education and services. And through our Difference Makers program, we support and amplify the impact of local leaders and organizations that work to improve their communities’ health and wellness.

To learn more about Care Access, visit www.CareAccess.com.

